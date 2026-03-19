Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It
Couple sharing a close moment indoors, reflecting emotions related to husband suggests open marriage then wants close it topic.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanical bulls, complicated songs at karaoke and open marriages are all places where people often vastly overestimate their abilities. While it can truly work for some, most people interested in that sort of relationship need to really think about the consequences.

A woman shared her tale of agreeing to an open marriage after her husband revealed that he was no longer interested in her. As so often is the case, he got more than he bargained for. Later, she shared a series of updates detailing how they handled their new arrangement and how it panned out in the end.

RELATED:

    Sometimes the spark disappears later in a relationship

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So one husband asked his wife if they could open up their marriage

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lookstudio (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

    She gave some more info later

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers thought the husband got exactly what he asked for

    Later she shared an update

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ambreen (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

    People thought he got what he deserved

    Image credits: fxquadro (not the actual photo)

    She also came back with more details later

    Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

    Readers had some suggestions

    There was one final update

    Image credits: Camandona (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

    People wished her luck

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many people need to realise that just because they live the way they do and feel the way they do, doesn't mean it is the only correct way of doing things. I wouldn't make the same choice as OP because I know myself and know that it wouldn't work for me. OP seems to have her eyes wide open, she knows what her husband is like and has decided that seeing her children every day is currently more important.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many people need to realise that just because they live the way they do and feel the way they do, doesn't mean it is the only correct way of doing things. I wouldn't make the same choice as OP because I know myself and know that it wouldn't work for me. OP seems to have her eyes wide open, she knows what her husband is like and has decided that seeing her children every day is currently more important.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT