Husband Demands Open Marriage “Or He Would Go Crazy”, Regrets It The Moment His Wife Starts Enjoying It

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Mechanical bulls, complicated songs at karaoke and open marriages are all places where people often vastly overestimate their abilities. While it can truly work for some, most people interested in that sort of relationship need to really think about the consequences.

A woman shared her tale of agreeing to an open marriage after her husband revealed that he was no longer interested in her. As so often is the case, he got more than he bargained for. Later, she shared a series of updates detailing how they handled their new arrangement and how it panned out in the end.

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Sometimes the spark disappears later in a relationship

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So one husband asked his wife if they could open up their marriage

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She gave some more info later

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Readers thought the husband got exactly what he asked for

Later she shared an update

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People thought he got what he deserved

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She also came back with more details later

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Readers had some suggestions

There was one final update

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Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawayopenmarrige

People wished her luck