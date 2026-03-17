So we’ve gathered the worst and downright dumbest things people’s now-exes ever said to them. Get comfortable as you read through, prepare to raise, at the very least, an eyebrow in confusion, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

There are often a thousand little reasons why a couple may break up, but a classic of the genre is someone saying something so utterly bizarre and ill-conceived that the other person simply can’t stand to be around them anymore.

#1 When he said "Speak when Spoken to" at me in a room full of his friends when I said something. His friends congratulated me when I dumped him.

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#2 “Andrew Tate has some points….“ I yelled at him for an hour.

#3 Told me to delete duolingo cuz the notifications were flirty.

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#4 I told her I was getting a haircut and she said I'd have to be careful not to get it too short or I'll look like my mom. My mom had cancer.

#5 Had a pregnancy scare and when the test came back negative he said “maybe you should stop eating so much then you wouldn’t think you’re pregnant.”

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#6 He cried to me for three days that he was in love with my best friend and wanted both of us.

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#7 He asked me why my stomach was so disgusting a few weeks after I birthed our son.

#8 That he didn’t want to get a vasectomy cause what if he wanted to have kids with someone else.

#9 “You’re a strong woman you can get through this” TO ME after I was bawling my eyes out after I found out he cheated.

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#10 After my car broke down in his town he told me he couldn't get help because his friends would think I was a solid 4/10 and he was embarrassed.

#11 He said that he rather go to work than come with me to hospital. I was going there to give birth to our deceased son.

#12 Back when I dated men, I had an ex who attempted to “train” me to be quiet using a hand signal like a dog.

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#13 "Girls aren't really supposed to talk about that with men" I said I was on my period.

#14 he kissed his girl bestfriend when he was drunk in front of me and then asked me “this is ok with u right?” and I said yes.

#15 He convinced me to help him organize a bday surprise party for his ex, which I partially had to end up financing cause he was broke. My bday was weeks before, he did nothing for me.

#16 The first thing was “block him rn I don’t want u talking to other guys.” It was my brother.

#17 “Save the acting for Hollywood” when I told him I was in labor. Drove myself to the hospital, had the baby alone. Happily divorced.

#18 "I could make you fear me if I wanted to." What do u mean brochacho.

#19 When he asked me what if I catch him cheating on me with my own sister in the future. My sister was 6 at that time.

#20 “I know how to manipulate people and could manipulate you… but I won’t.” Spoiler alert he definitely tried.

#21 “I can have girl friends you can't have guy friends because we are different.” I dropped my guy friends for him.

#22 The day my mom passed away, he was like “ again you never wanna talk to me about me, or how I feel” and I was like “ I’m sorry, my mom passed away 3 hrs ago??” And he answered, “what does that have to do with what I said?”

#23 "I sometimes think about poisoning the burgers and giving them to homeless people" LIKE WHY DID I STAY, WHAT THE HELL WHY DID I JUST BRUSH PAST THAT.

#24 When he said he pays a £50 monthly subscription fee to Andrew Tate for ‘male motivation.’

#25 He asked me to drop him off and drive myself home as he had to go to a meeting on our way back from hospital with our newborn. I’d had a caesarian…. I did and carried the baby in by myself.

#26 When he said “hey wanna be poly? If you’re included she might say yes this time” (the girl he was talking about had rejected him 3 times already).

#27 Told me he had girls sliding into his DMs and could leave me for them whenever he wanted. Later said it was to motivate me to try harder.

#28 "I like how young you look" was a big ol' red flag.

#29 “You need to realize your emotions rub off on other people so just get over it” he said that to me while I was grieving my dad who had passed.

#30 Said my major (cell and molecular biology) doesn’t require any actual critical thinking. I stayed for 5 years btw.

#31 Told me to not wear my binder because it made HIM uncomfortable.

#32 Told me i can't be bisexual cause my sexuality is him.

#33 She said she found it unattractive that I was too happy and not depressed enough.

#34 “I knew I loved you so much once I started seeing you more than just a woman.”

#35 He said he had a crush on his own daughter.

#36 “But your eyes look so pretty when I make you cry.”

#37 When I told him I was sitting at the bus stop in the dark at 9:30 at night and he said "stay safe" before he drove past me to go home from his evening college class, my house was literally on the way home for him.

#38 He was jealous of my kittens and he said "I hope they choke on their food."

#39 Bro saw me wake up in panic crying and struggling to breathe and his reaction was “Awwww you’re so cute! Don’t hide your face, I like seeing you cry :3”

#40 The night before he was supposed to visit me he told me “someone broke in and stole our passports.”

#41 "I CHEATED CUZ I'M A MAN"

#42 Told me to not take painkillers when I’m on my period because they’re too strong. THAT'S THE POINT??? I have endometriosis, let me have my pills in peace.

#43 “I wish I loved you like I loved my ex”… he cheated on me with her.

#44 “Our babies are gonna be so cute” when I said that I never wanted to have kids and that we agreed on that when we started dating.

#45 He said his ex gf was crazy. I should’ve known better.

#46 When I was going in for a tumor removal surgery, he said “I wish you the best of luck” dropped me off and went to a car meet.

#47 Told him i had been sa'd, and he asked for PROOF. LITERAL PROOF.

#48 "Is it okay if another guy can be my Valentine?" Is she mad????

#49 Told me not to take my antidepressants because he wants me to be dependent on him.

#50 “I don’t have empathy for things I’ve never experienced myself.”

#51 Asked him to not flirt with other girls and his response was “ughhh, ig I’ll try.” Like I was asking him to compete in the Olympics.

#52 2 years into this relationship and I was trying to talk to her about how needs to get her license and a job cause I can only do so much and she threw a temper tantrum saying “you’re acting like my dad.”

#53 "My ex would have done that for me. U should be more like her."

#54 She said “there’s plenty of people who want me, don’t think you’re not replaceable.”

#55 "If I were to date one of your friends who'd I have a chance with?"

#56 Commented on how I was much skinnier when we first met and that he used to like my slim arms. Yes I eventually left him.

#57 “I’m just so happy I'm with you, you remind me so much of my mom!”

#58 when I told him I wanted to stop taking birth control bc I could get cancer, he seemed upset and then said very seriously "so you'll be bald?"

#59 “I don't like people who have hair on their bodies, but yours is okay because it's you” erm what.

#60 I was acting cute when he laughed and I said “why are u laughing? Are u saying that I’m a clown to u?” (Hoping he would compliment me and say no) instead he said “no honey you’re not a clown… you’re the WHOLE CIRCUS including the elephant” I cried myself to sleep after that but didn’t end it Idk why.

#61 Always bringing up her exes to the point where I missed them too.

#62 He told me he didn’t have to brush his teeth today because he had a free pass on his birthday?

#63 He told me i was cheating on him with my GRANDMA cuz we slept in the same room.

#64 I sent a picture of my bird on my shoulder thinking it was a cute photo and then my ex replied to it saying “cheating on me with a bird is crazy” I was like oh aha because I thought he was joking but then he ignored me for 2 hours all because I was caring for my budgie.

#65 She couldn't always tell me she loved me because sometimes "she just didn't feel like that."

#66 Told me my side profile looks like tina from bob burgers.

#67 "When you tell me no it really triggers my rejection issues." I said I wasn't in the mood.

#68 He asked me if I’d heard of Jordan Peterson. It was all downhill from there.

#69 When he told me the girl he cheated on me with was his cousin.

#70 You wear that to the gym🙄 mind you I was literally wearing a Lululemon zip up and tights- man didn't want me wearing that like ok.

#71 “When you’re not around I literally don’t even think about you.”

#72 When he cried every single time he did something terrible to ME.

#73 “Are you seriously scared of me now?!” As I curled up in the corner covered in the glass from the window he’d just pushed me into.

#74 “I will never go out of my comfort zone for you. Anything that I don’t want to do I won’t do for you.”

#75 "I go to the gym and it's not fair I don't have a fit girlfriend."

#76 "I always have the occasion to cheat but I never do, I'm a good guy!"

#77 When I asked why he cheated on me and he said “we were in a rough place and I thought I could do better.”

#78 “You’re acting like *insert name of his ex* right now.”

#79 Told me we won't have conversations unless I start them. When I refused he ignored me for the whole day until I caved. Broke up with him two weeks later.

#80 He said that he was still in love with his ex but that he loved me too but at the same time he wasn’t ready to be committed in a relationship but again he didn’t want me to date anyone..

#81 "I found other girls attractive but don't worry they have boyfriends."

#82 He said I shouldn’t say “I love you” so much cause it loses meaning the more you say it.

#83 Made me turn off the movie a star is born because he started crying saying he was worried I would get famous for singing and leave him. I never actually saw the ending.

#84 He would literally shush me like put his finger over my mouth at the dinner table in front of his whole family.

#85 “I didn’t realise I had to think of the other persons feelings while I’m in a relationship with them.”

#86 Told me he was asexual halfway through our relationship.....

#87 he told me he was going to a party then he cried because he was too scared he would cheat on me. I told him not to go then but he said i want to have fun though. then he went to the party and two weeks later he broke up with my because he needed to focus on drama class.

#88 Back in high school, he made a list of ranking all the girls in the grade, I was an 8.5 and my bsf was a 10.

#89 I asked him to hang out once and he told me he was busy , then proceeded to make plans with his friends IN FRONT OF ME.

#90 He told me he wanted to marry me the first day we met each other in person (we had been talking for less than 2 weeks and werent even official).

#91 Said he loves the way I always forgive him.

#92 "When you say no to me it triggers my anger issues."

#93 He was sad that I didn't love him more than Jesus. Mind you JESUS CHRIST THE GOD?!?!

#94 Took my mum out for a coffee once, my ex texted me "since when do you drink coffee?" - She was jealous of everything.

#95 He spoke about his ex girlfriend so much it drove me to insanity, one of his main points was she got with another guy two months after they broke up. Anyways I got with my now boyfriend 2 months after I broke up with him #thecyclecontinues.

#96 "I can never guarantee that I will love you tomorrow."