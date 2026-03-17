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There are often a thousand little reasons why a couple may break up, but a classic of the genre is someone saying something so utterly bizarre and ill-conceived that the other person simply can’t stand to be around them anymore.

So we’ve gathered the worst and downright dumbest things people’s now-exes ever said to them. Get comfortable as you read through, prepare to raise, at the very least, an eyebrow in confusion, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

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#1

Man wearing glasses and a dark shirt, sharing his story about the moment his ex revealed who they really were. When he said "Speak when Spoken to" at me in a room full of his friends when I said something. His friends congratulated me when I dumped him.

V , fauxels/Pexels Report

9points
POST
rafael_2 avatar
BeesEelsAndPups
BeesEelsAndPups
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then why were they his friends? That would be the last time I hang out with my friend if he said some c**p like that.

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    #2

    Close-up of a man with a beard and gray blazer, sharing a moment of revelation about his ex in an interview setting. “Andrew Tate has some points….“ I yelled at him for an hour.

    ☽𝔸𝕥𝕝𝕒𝕤☾ , Anything Goes With James English Report

    7points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly only know that he's a misogynist and s*x trafficker. And while I've heard him say many things, I've never heard him make a point. But I suppose his head is quite pointy.

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    #3

    Smartphone displaying Duolingo app icon on wooden surface, illustrating language learning and personal growth after divorce. Told me to delete duolingo cuz the notifications were flirty.

    emmiiwinks , appshunter.io/Unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
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    #4

    Woman talking to a man outdoors, capturing a moment that reveals who they really were after divorce. I told her I was getting a haircut and she said I'd have to be careful not to get it too short or I'll look like my mom. My mom had cancer.

    terriblyvisible , Katerina Holmes/Pexels Report

    7points
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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its a bad taste joke and a horrible thing ti say, but is it worth ending a marriage over?

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    #5

    A man and woman having a serious conversation, capturing a moment of revealing who the ex really was after divorce. Had a pregnancy scare and when the test came back negative he said “maybe you should stop eating so much then you wouldn’t think you’re pregnant.”

    __lyss.marie , Gustavo Fring/Pexels Report

    7points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you what with your head shoved so far up your a*s

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    #6

    Man in black shirt rubbing his face, reflecting on a moment of emotional realization about a past relationship. He cried to me for three days that he was in love with my best friend and wanted both of us.

    Shelby , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
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    #7

    A woman looking away pensively, capturing the moment of realizing her ex revealed who they really were. He asked me why my stomach was so disgusting a few weeks after I birthed our son.

    Shamrockshakes1 , Anna Shvets/Pexels Report

    7points
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    #8

    Man in glasses and blue sweater holding a notebook, sharing the moment his ex revealed who they really were. That he didn’t want to get a vasectomy cause what if he wanted to have kids with someone else.

    CarolF , Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels Report

    6points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vasectomies can be reversible, whereas that statement is out there forever

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    #9

    Couple having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating the moment an ex reveals who they really were during divorce. “You’re a strong woman you can get through this” TO ME after I was bawling my eyes out after I found out he cheated.

    lali , Alena Darmel/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to flatter you into accepting his lack of loyalty. I hate manipulators.

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    #10

    Young woman looking distressed while talking on phone, capturing a moment of emotional revelation in a divorce conversation After my car broke down in his town he told me he couldn't get help because his friends would think I was a solid 4/10 and he was embarrassed.

    Hunter , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Report

    6points
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    #11

    Close-up of an emotional person covering their mouth, reflecting the moment their ex revealed who they really were. He said that he rather go to work than come with me to hospital. I was going there to give birth to our deceased son.

    Carefreecupcake 🇫🇮 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    6points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one triggered me. My mom had to do this. My brother Gabriel died a few hours after being born. She knew there was no hope when she went to the hospital, she is a doctor herself. But all the training and preparation means nothing in that situation. It broke her. I was 6 years old. And I remember she wouldn't come out of her room for weeks. She just cried and slept. Eventually she was able to overcome her grief. But it took a long time. I hope this lady is okay, and has support.

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    #12

    Man in white shirt holding up hand in stop gesture, symbolizing the moment an ex revealed their true self in divorce. Back when I dated men, I had an ex who attempted to “train” me to be quiet using a hand signal like a dog.

    EG , Monstera Production/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many men assume authority over their partners?? I refuse to have another relationship because im so sick of men trying to control me. Life is better single!

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    #13

    Man and woman holding coffee cups outdoors, sharing a moment as ex partners reveal who they really are. "Girls aren't really supposed to talk about that with men" I said I was on my period.

    ★Ilya★ , William Fortunato/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #14

    Couple kissing intimately, illustrating a moment that could reveal the true nature of a happily divorced relationship. he kissed his girl bestfriend when he was drunk in front of me and then asked me “this is ok with u right?” and I said yes.

    ⋆.𐙚 ̊Lysa °❀⋆.ೃ࿔* , Tan Danh/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a girl best friend. I kiss her all the time, but never on the mouth. Her breath smells like dog food. My other girl best friend won't let anyone kiss her, but she does like to ride on my shoulders, and sometimes she lets me rub her belly for a second before she claws my hand to shreds. It's still worth it. The two of them have an uneasy truce.

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    #15

    Woman with curly hair and glasses holding a mug, reflecting on the moment her ex revealed their true self. He convinced me to help him organize a bday surprise party for his ex, which I partially had to end up financing cause he was broke. My bday was weeks before, he did nothing for me.

    eriri , www.kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #16

    Man in a blue shirt looking frustrated during a serious conversation revealing the moment his ex showed their true self. The first thing was “block him rn I don’t want u talking to other guys.” It was my brother.

    𝓀𝑒𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓁𝓁🤎 , Timur Weber/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #17

    Newborn baby wrapped in a blanket cuddled closely by a woman, capturing a tender moment of love and care. “Save the acting for Hollywood” when I told him I was in labor. Drove myself to the hospital, had the baby alone. Happily divorced.

    LSJr 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 , Wellington Tavares/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #18

    Woman in a white shirt thoughtfully listening while discussing relationship issues about being happily divorced indoors. "I could make you fear me if I wanted to." What do u mean brochacho.

    memy , Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #19

    Close-up of a woman with curly hair in thoughtful expression, reflecting on moments her ex revealed their true self. When he asked me what if I catch him cheating on me with my own sister in the future. My sister was 6 at that time.

    ✫ boni , Roberto Hund/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #20

    Woman with eyes closed and hands covering face, expressing emotion in a dimly lit room, reflecting on divorce revelations. “I know how to manipulate people and could manipulate you… but I won’t.” Spoiler alert he definitely tried.

    🪴 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #21

    Man and woman having a serious conversation, capturing the moment an ex reveals their true self in a relationship. “I can have girl friends you can't have guy friends because we are different.” I dropped my guy friends for him.

    zy😸 , Mizuno K/Pexels Report

    5points
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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should never drop your friends because someone is insecure. Their insecurity is their problem to resolve, not yours.

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    #22

    A woman looks distrustful while talking to a man outdoors, illustrating a moment of relationship truth and realization. The day my mom passed away, he was like “ again you never wanna talk to me about me, or how I feel” and I was like “ I’m sorry, my mom passed away 3 hrs ago??” And he answered, “what does that have to do with what I said?”

    malou1250 , Keira Burton/Pexels Report

    5points
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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classic narcissist, not interested in a convo that isn't all about them.

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    #23

    Young man looking thoughtful and sad, reflecting on the moment his ex revealed who they really were after divorce. "I sometimes think about poisoning the burgers and giving them to homeless people" LIKE WHY DID I STAY, WHAT THE HELL WHY DID I JUST BRUSH PAST THAT.

    ⦻🚦 Callisto 🚦⦻ , graham wizardo/Pexels Report

    5points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we want the person we love to deserve that love. So we pretend the red flags are invisible so that we can convince ourselves that we have what we deserve, and asking for more is selfish.

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    #24

    Person lying down, holding a smartphone, reflecting on moments their ex revealed who they really were. When he said he pays a £50 monthly subscription fee to Andrew Tate for ‘male motivation.’

    lily rose , Eren Li/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #25

    Woman with red hair and nose ring touching forehead, looking stressed while reflecting on divorce and ex revealing true self. He asked me to drop him off and drive myself home as he had to go to a meeting on our way back from hospital with our newborn. I’d had a caesarian…. I did and carried the baby in by myself.

    Lady P , Alena Darmel/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #26

    Woman wearing smartwatch looking stressed and frustrated while resting her head on her hand near a laptop, illustrating happily divorced moments. When he said “hey wanna be poly? If you’re included she might say yes this time” (the girl he was talking about had rejected him 3 times already).

    💛💗 Spamtoast 💗💛 , Anna Tarazevich/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #27

    Man with curly hair in a white shirt looking engaged while sharing the moment his ex revealed who they really were. Told me he had girls sliding into his DMs and could leave me for them whenever he wanted. Later said it was to motivate me to try harder.

    ✨🐡Jess🫧✨ , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #28

    "I like how young you look" was a big ol' red flag.

    mbal!!!🌷 Report

    5points
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    #29

    “You need to realize your emotions rub off on other people so just get over it” he said that to me while I was grieving my dad who had passed.

    Ky Ky Report

    5points
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    #30

    Said my major (cell and molecular biology) doesn’t require any actual critical thinking. I stayed for 5 years btw.

    Mads ⚜️ Report

    5points
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    #31

    Man and woman sitting closely, having a serious conversation reflecting on moments their ex revealed who they really were. Told me to not wear my binder because it made HIM uncomfortable.

    ˚₊‧꒰ა🌷Spitty🌷໒꒱ ‧₊˚ , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bought one for my non-binary kid. It's like Spanx, but to make your chest smaller as to appear less feminine. I can't imagine it's comfortable to wear. But it makes them happy. I'm guessing bro was not comfortable with his partner's gender identity.

    0
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    #32

    Told me i can't be bisexual cause my sexuality is him.

    :) Report

    4points
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    #33

    She said she found it unattractive that I was too happy and not depressed enough.

    lars.meeldijk05 Report

    4points
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    #34

    “I knew I loved you so much once I started seeing you more than just a woman.”

    h Report

    4points
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    #35

    He said he had a crush on his own daughter.

    nero Report

    4points
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    #36

    Young man and woman talking indoors, capturing the moment an ex reveals their true self during a divorce conversation. “But your eyes look so pretty when I make you cry.”

    mia , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    When I told him I was sitting at the bus stop in the dark at 9:30 at night and he said "stay safe" before he drove past me to go home from his evening college class, my house was literally on the way home for him.

    Rei 𖦹ᶻ 𝗓 𐰁 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    He was jealous of my kittens and he said "I hope they choke on their food."

    aiasmrvidskieezzz Report

    4points
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    #39

    Smiling young man lying on bed, reflecting happiness and relief, illustrating the moment of divorce revelation. Bro saw me wake up in panic crying and struggling to breathe and his reaction was “Awwww you’re so cute! Don’t hide your face, I like seeing you cry :3”

    Muse , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    The night before he was supposed to visit me he told me “someone broke in and stole our passports.”

    Hayls୨ৎ Report

    4points
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    #41

    "I CHEATED CUZ I'M A MAN"

    Nellyda King Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Told me to not take painkillers when I’m on my period because they’re too strong. THAT'S THE POINT??? I have endometriosis, let me have my pills in peace.

    <3 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    “I wish I loved you like I loved my ex”… he cheated on me with her.

    James scooterrrrr Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    “Our babies are gonna be so cute” when I said that I never wanted to have kids and that we agreed on that when we started dating.

    Da_V1nki Report

    4points
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    #45

    He said his ex gf was crazy. I should’ve known better.

    Mahailee | Shark Biologist🍉 Report

    4points
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    #46

    When I was going in for a tumor removal surgery, he said “I wish you the best of luck” dropped me off and went to a car meet.

    Tess Report

    4points
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    #47

    Told him i had been sa'd, and he asked for PROOF. LITERAL PROOF.

    hyu! Report

    3points
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    #48

    "Is it okay if another guy can be my Valentine?" Is she mad????

    °_° Report

    3points
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    #49

    Told me not to take my antidepressants because he wants me to be dependent on him.

    Ora Rama 🇿🇦 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    “I don’t have empathy for things I’ve never experienced myself.”

    Pringle Bells Report

    3points
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    #51

    Asked him to not flirt with other girls and his response was “ughhh, ig I’ll try.” Like I was asking him to compete in the Olympics.

    Kyan🏐 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    2 years into this relationship and I was trying to talk to her about how needs to get her license and a job cause I can only do so much and she threw a temper tantrum saying “you’re acting like my dad.”

    Gcm? Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    "My ex would have done that for me. U should be more like her."

    🪡𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘳 Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    She said “there’s plenty of people who want me, don’t think you’re not replaceable.”

    DangerGevaarIngozi Report

    3points
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    #55

    "If I were to date one of your friends who'd I have a chance with?"

    Pompompudding Report

    3points
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    #56

    Commented on how I was much skinnier when we first met and that he used to like my slim arms. Yes I eventually left him.

    sonniebonbon Report

    3points
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    #57

    “I’m just so happy I'm with you, you remind me so much of my mom!”

    𝓢 🌞 Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    when I told him I wanted to stop taking birth control bc I could get cancer, he seemed upset and then said very seriously "so you'll be bald?"

    mtc_shaheen Report

    3points
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    #59

    “I don't like people who have hair on their bodies, but yours is okay because it's you” erm what.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #60

    I was acting cute when he laughed and I said “why are u laughing? Are u saying that I’m a clown to u?” (Hoping he would compliment me and say no) instead he said “no honey you’re not a clown… you’re the WHOLE CIRCUS including the elephant” I cried myself to sleep after that but didn’t end it Idk why.

    Report

    2points
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    #61

    Always bringing up her exes to the point where I missed them too.

    JJ Report

    2points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    He told me he didn’t have to brush his teeth today because he had a free pass on his birthday?

    CELSEY🧿 Report

    2points
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    #63

    He told me i was cheating on him with my GRANDMA cuz we slept in the same room.

    isaisa Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    I sent a picture of my bird on my shoulder thinking it was a cute photo and then my ex replied to it saying “cheating on me with a bird is crazy” I was like oh aha because I thought he was joking but then he ignored me for 2 hours all because I was caring for my budgie.

    ⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ K a l i 🦦 Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    She couldn't always tell me she loved me because sometimes "she just didn't feel like that."

    nico Report

    2points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Told me my side profile looks like tina from bob burgers.

    A I S L I N N Report

    2points
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    #67

    "When you tell me no it really triggers my rejection issues." I said I wasn't in the mood.

    Taxi Report

    2points
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    #68

    He asked me if I’d heard of Jordan Peterson. It was all downhill from there.

    Hekla 🍉 Report

    2points
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    #69

    When he told me the girl he cheated on me with was his cousin.

    eddiegluskinsleftpupil Report

    2points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    You wear that to the gym🙄 mind you I was literally wearing a Lululemon zip up and tights- man didn't want me wearing that like ok.

    Brenda Report

    2points
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    #71

    “When you’re not around I literally don’t even think about you.”

    danica🦀 Report

    2points
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    #72

    When he cried every single time he did something terrible to ME.

    j girl Report

    2points
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    #73

    “Are you seriously scared of me now?!” As I curled up in the corner covered in the glass from the window he’d just pushed me into.

    Asia Semone Report

    2points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    “I will never go out of my comfort zone for you. Anything that I don’t want to do I won’t do for you.”

    Aaaaaaa Report

    2points
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    #75

    "I go to the gym and it's not fair I don't have a fit girlfriend."

    ArthurMorgan Report

    2points
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    #76

    "I always have the occasion to cheat but I never do, I'm a good guy!"

    Unidentified_body Report

    2points
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    #77

    When I asked why he cheated on me and he said “we were in a rough place and I thought I could do better.”

    Rose-Marie ✌🏻🥱 Report

    2points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    “You’re acting like *insert name of his ex* right now.”

    Ren <3 Report

    2points
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    #79

    Told me we won't have conversations unless I start them. When I refused he ignored me for the whole day until I caved. Broke up with him two weeks later.

    Mareike Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    He said that he was still in love with his ex but that he loved me too but at the same time he wasn’t ready to be committed in a relationship but again he didn’t want me to date anyone..

    Ri Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    "I found other girls attractive but don't worry they have boyfriends."

    Nana ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ Report

    2points
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    #82

    He said I shouldn’t say “I love you” so much cause it loses meaning the more you say it.

    FranCa.mente Report

    2points
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    #83

    Made me turn off the movie a star is born because he started crying saying he was worried I would get famous for singing and leave him. I never actually saw the ending.

    ellie belle :) Report

    2points
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    #84

    He would literally shush me like put his finger over my mouth at the dinner table in front of his whole family.

    ＧＲＡＣＥ Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    “I didn’t realise I had to think of the other persons feelings while I’m in a relationship with them.”

    cass⋆˚✿˖° Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Told me he was asexual halfway through our relationship.....

    Jmaria Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    he told me he was going to a party then he cried because he was too scared he would cheat on me. I told him not to go then but he said i want to have fun though. then he went to the party and two weeks later he broke up with my because he needed to focus on drama class.

    art Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Back in high school, he made a list of ranking all the girls in the grade, I was an 8.5 and my bsf was a 10.

    Zozo🪼 Report

    2points
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    #89

    I asked him to hang out once and he told me he was busy , then proceeded to make plans with his friends IN FRONT OF ME.

    🦨ophie Report

    2points
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    #90

    He told me he wanted to marry me the first day we met each other in person (we had been talking for less than 2 weeks and werent even official).

    🦾Lowa🐝⚡️ Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Said he loves the way I always forgive him.

    hill Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    "When you say no to me it triggers my anger issues."

    Bee ♡ Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    He was sad that I didn't love him more than Jesus. Mind you JESUS CHRIST THE GOD?!?!

    ✨Marina✨ Report

    1point
    POST
    #94

    Took my mum out for a coffee once, my ex texted me "since when do you drink coffee?" - She was jealous of everything.

    Edalsbhoy Report

    1point
    POST
    #95

    He spoke about his ex girlfriend so much it drove me to insanity, one of his main points was she got with another guy two months after they broke up. Anyways I got with my now boyfriend 2 months after I broke up with him #thecyclecontinues.

    Kay Report

    1point
    POST
    #96

    "I can never guarantee that I will love you tomorrow."

    Exceon Report

    1point
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    #97

    He got OFFENDED when I OFFERED TO PAY FOR MY MEAL on our first date…

    ☆☠︎ 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓸𝓷 ☠︎☆ Report

    1point
    POST

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