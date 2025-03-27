Mom Follows Her Daughter Around On Her 5k Runs, Ignites Important Discussion

ADVERTISEMENT

Running is an amazing way to stay fit. It requires almost no gear, and everyone can freely do it by simply stepping outside. It’s awesome for your cardiovascular health, and there’s nothing like the rush of endorphins you receive after an intense run. But like everything else in life, we have to consider safety when embarking on a run.

And one mother has found the perfect way to make sure her teen daughter returns home in one piece after going for a run. Below, you’ll find a couple of TikToks that Jess, the mom from Texas, recently posted, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

A mother’s top priority is keeping her children safe

That’s why this mom has decided to follow along in her car while her daughter runs outside

Here are a couple of the videos Jess has shared of her daughter running

Safety is an extremely common concern amongst female runners

Running has always been a great form of exercise, but it has exploded in popularity in recent years. Run clubs are popping up in every city, half of the millennials I know are running half marathons, and I too spend a couple of hours each week running through a park. It’s a great way to build a community, feel a sense of accomplishment and keep your heart pumping for decades and decades to come.

But there are some risks that come along with running outdoors, particularly for women. In 2022, a 34-year-old mom of two named Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running in Tennessee and never got to return home. In 2024 in Australia, a 51-year-old mother of three named Samantha Murphy vanished while running near her home.

Sadly, stories like these are not unheard of. The Guardian shared a piece in 2022 where several women shared their own experiences of being followed or harassed while running outside. Because of this, some have begun carrying pepper spray, bear spray or even weapons along with them on their daily runs.

Women are also often encouraged simply not to go out running alone. But if you don’t have any friends living nearby or friends with a similar schedule, taking a running buddy may not be an option.

One runner, Beatrice Elizabeth, told the BBC that she changes up her running route constantly, so as to not become an easy target. “I see lots of male runners out running as normal, and I think it’s really sad that women don’t feel safe to do this,” Elizabeth says.

Women are often expected to take their safety into their own hands

A 2023 survey from Adidas found that a whopping 92% of women are concerned about their safety when running, and over half are worried about being physically attacked. Meanwhile, 62% of men recognize that there is an issue when it comes to women’s safety while running, but only 18% consider it to be the responsibility of men to make women feel safer.

Unfortunately, this is a problem that won’t be solved overnight, and many runners aren’t even sure exactly where to start when fixing it. So for now, women are encouraged to try to take safety into their own hands.

NBC News recommends focusing on risk aversion, as risk elimination is never going to be possible. It can be helpful, however, to run in populated areas during the daytime and to avoid wearing earbuds. I know you might struggle to run without hearing your favorite band blasting into your ears, but you also lose awareness of your surroundings if you can’t hear what’s going on.

You probably shouldn’t carry pepper spray (or any other weapon for that matter) unless you confidently know how to use it. But it is wise to share your location with someone you trust and let them know when you’ll be going for a run and when you return home. If the worst case scenario happens, it’s best to know as soon as possible that a person has gone missing.

As many commenters on Jess’ video noted, it is sad that she has to do this to ensure that her daughter gets home in one piece. But it’s much better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to watching over your children.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this video in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing women’s safety, look no further than right here.

Many viewers applauded Jess for keeping her daughter safe

Some even shared personal stories explaining why they don’t feel safe running alone

