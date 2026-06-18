Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
A mother comforts her daughter, who looks upset. This image shows the challenges of family wedding planning and birthdays.
Family, Relationships

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Postponing a wedding is quite common nowadays. Planning takes a long time, and sometimes the unexpected happens, so, rather than have an imperfect wedding, many couples choose to reschedule. In fact, about 20% of couples call off their weddings, but usually the reasons are inside the relationship itself: infidelity, irreconcilable differences, or changed priorities.

Seldom does a couple postpone or call off their wedding because their in-laws request it. Yet, that’s exactly what this mother asked of her daughter. She requested that she not get married the year she turns 50, as that would take the spotlight off her. Unsure of whether this was a reasonable request, the bride decided to seek advice online.

RELATED:

    A bride clashed with her mother over the date of her wedding

    Image credits: www.kaboompics.comFollowDonate / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Since it was the year of her mother’s 50th, she believed the wedding would take the spotlight off her and demanded the wedding be postponed to the next year

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Her birthday is in February and the wedding is planned for August, so many months apart,” the bride clarified in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters speculated why this was so important to the mother: “Your mom must be the star of the show, huh?”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After talking to her mother one-on-one, the bride came back with an update

    ADVERTISEMENT
     
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Most commenters sided with the bride: “Elope and don’t invite her”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment supports the daughter having her wedding when and how she wants, despite mom's birthday demands.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Exhausted by family or in-law drama like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic relatives, parenting styles, and personal boundaries.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    wedding

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on. Have the wedding whenever you want to. F.uck the mom and her "birthday year". 🙄 I turned 50 last year and didn't even celebrate for an entire day! I wouldn't want her involved in the wedding planning anyway - she's a selfish idiot.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on. Have the wedding whenever you want to. F.uck the mom and her "birthday year". 🙄 I turned 50 last year and didn't even celebrate for an entire day! I wouldn't want her involved in the wedding planning anyway - she's a selfish idiot.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT