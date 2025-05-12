Man Raises Newborn Alone, Shocked When Ex Reappears 3 Years Later: “How Do I Forgive Her?”
Sometimes, life hits you with something you never saw coming.
One moment, this Redditor was building a life with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. The next, she was gone, disappearing without a word and leaving him to raise their child on his own.
Three years later, she unexpectedly returned, asking for forgiveness and a chance to reconnect.
What followed was a string of revelations, emotional conversations, and difficult decisions about whether to let her back into their lives. Read the full story below.
One day, the man’s girlfriend disappeared without a trace, leaving him to raise their newborn daughter alone
But three years later, she suddenly returned, asking for forgiveness and hoping to reconnect
Readers urged him to handle things legally, just to be safe and protect his daughter’s future
Later, the man revealed that he went to meet her in person
Readers continued to remind him to tread carefully
Eventually, the man agreed to join his ex for one of her therapy sessions
Commenters encouraged him with kind words and support throughout his journey
However, things changed after he discovered his ex had been seeing someone else during her time away
The revelation sparked outrage among readers
The man spoke with his therapist about it and found some much-needed reassurance
Some commenters said he should trust his gut and do what feels right for him and his daughter
The man later shared a final update, offering a hopeful glimpse into the future
