One curious Reddit user recently sparked a conversation asking people to share their ideas of Christmas gifts that deserve more hype , and people did not disappoint in the replies. From toiletries to groceries, we’ve gathered some of the best underrated gifts down below to help you decide what to hand out this December. Be sure to upvote the ideas you find most brilliant or that you would be thrilled to find under your tree, and then if you’re not quite done channeling your inner Santa Claus, be sure to check out this Bored Panda article featuring even more gift ideas next!

Growing up, I remember every movie and TV show seemed to portray a few things as the worst possible Christmas presents you could receive: socks, underwear, pajamas and money (as opposed to something more personal). However, as an adult, I have realized that I cherish high quality socks, comfy pajamas are a godsend, and money is a much more practical gift than something I may never use or have to find space in my home for. So to help relieve some of the stress you pandas might be feeling to pick the perfect gifts for your loved ones this holiday season, today we’re talking about underrated Christmas presents .

#1 One time at work, we were doing this white elephant thing (I don't remember the exact rules, but essentially, everybody brings a gift and everybody leaves with a different gift). The plan was to buy goofy, funny things, like the non-risque stuff you see at Spencer's or something. When I opened mine, it was a 124 pack of toilet paper. Everybody laughed and thought it was funny, but I've never even come close to receiving a gift as amazing as that, I have no idea why nobody tried to take it from me unless they somehow knew I'd physically fight them over it.

#2 Every year my grandma would get everyone toilet paper, deodorant, toothpaste, Q-tips….didn’t realize how great it was until she was gone



Grandma didn’t have a lot of money so she would shop at krogers and however much she saved, she would use towards Christmas toiletries

#3 My grandmother paid my gas bill one Christmas. I thought that was a nice present.

#4 Premium subscription to something the person already uses the free version of.



They're guaranteed to use it, and it's already something they've decided that they weren't going to splurge on themselves for. So as a gift, it's both a necessity and a luxury.



I did this for my wife last year and she still talks about what a great gift it was.

#5 New bedding. That s**t is so expensive.

#6 Grandma told us every year, "Just get me something I can smoke, drink, or eat."

#7 One year when I was pretty broke someone gave me a nice tote filled with non perishables. I suddenly had a nice stockpile of stuff like soup, crackers, and cookies and on top of that had a tote to store stuff in when I emptied it!





It was way more useful to me than a soap set or something else like that that they could have potentially given me.

#8 Socks!

#9 Last year my Dad got me a box of snacks. But they were all things from my childhood he would get me if I was emotional in any way. It was just filled with so much love and happy memories.

#10 My mom always gives me a “care package” that includes: Toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent and trash bags from Costco. I look forward to that s**t every year. I don’t have to worry about buying that stuff for a couple months.

#11 Restaurant gift cards, especially for local, non-chain restaurants. You give them a reason to go eat out with their SO, its thoughtful and usually will bring them a lot of joy.

#12 One year when I didn't have much money but a lot of wrapping paper, I bought random groceries and wrapped them. No one complained. People called when they used the box of pasta/cake mix/pancakes months later.

#13 A really good version of something that’s usually inexpensive. A nice pen, great tea or coffee, good leather bound notebooks. Even a nice version of most of those things is going to be under $50 but is still really luxurious.

#14 Nice sheets or towels. Everybody enjoys them but no one i know can ever justify spending good money on sheets or towels. I have gifted a bunch and are always well received.

#15 I don't think I have ever bought pajamas for myself once in my life. Gift pajamas feel more comfy somehow too.

#16 Extra long charging cables and a multi port fast charger. Go to the Anker website load up. Show up on Xmas with a bag and say lighting or usb c and hand them out or be god tier and give everyone one of each that’s 6ft long with a fast charger. Everyone needs more cables, not enough people think to go extra long or they just use the charger that came with the device.

#17 A one-time Mobile Detail or Landscaping Service.



Got one of each once. Life-changing. Such a small but positive thing to motivate you to keep things that may have gotten out of hand clean.

#18 A massage. I believe the only people who don't need a massage today are the people who got one yesterday. So many people who have never had one don't realize the benefit of getting one and it can be life-changing for people who've been living with some kinds of pain.

#19 As a kid I used to pity my uncles for getting socks for Christmas. As an adult I look forward to it and its almost always one of my most appreciated gifts.

#20 Extra phone chargers and wire organizers. I'll be damn glad I have an extra charger if mine goes missing/breaks. It's something I'd probably not think about until it happens, and then I'm scrambling to find a charger before my phone dies.



Wire/cord organizers are just great year-round.

#21 Experiences. Like when someone gives you a coupon or something and it's good for going to the movies with them.



#22 My MIL always gets my husband and I and BIL and his girlfriend a HUGE box of everyday household items for Christmas. Laundry detergent, paper towels, dog treats, lysol, dish soap, bounce sheets, kleenex, etc. BIL once had a girlfriend who complained and said she never wanted to receive that again. I think it's the best gift ever. Totally underrated and totally useful!

#23 Quality Coffee

#24 Slippers!

#25 A well-built multi-tool, like a Leatherman or Victorinox. Finding one portable enough that someone can keep it in a pocket/car/purse means they’re more likely to use it. And a good multi-tool comes in handy much more often than people who don’t have one realize.

#26 Grocery or gas gift cards.

#27 A blanket. I don’t care how many f*****g blankets I have, I’ll always appreciate another one.

#28 Lego

#29 Pet toys. I love when people remember my kitties.

#30 Wiper blades. Stop pretending they're "fine", you can't f*****g see!

#31 A bidet, better than sliced bread

#32 A hoodie.

#33 My best friend from college buys me fancy panties every year for Christmas and I love it so much.

#34 Cash

#35 Jerky.



That stuff is too expensive to buy for yourself, like $100/kg, and everybody loves jerky. My cousin got a huge jar of jerky one year, and we were all sitting there gobbling it up around the Christmas tree.