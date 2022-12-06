Growing up, I remember every movie and TV show seemed to portray a few things as the worst possible Christmas presents you could receive: socks, underwear, pajamas and money (as opposed to something more personal). However, as an adult, I have realized that I cherish high quality socks, comfy pajamas are a godsend, and money is a much more practical gift than something I may never use or have to find space in my home for. So to help relieve some of the stress you pandas might be feeling to pick the perfect gifts for your loved ones this holiday season, today we’re talking about underrated Christmas presents

One curious Reddit user recently sparked a conversation asking people to share their ideas of Christmas gifts that deserve more hype, and people did not disappoint in the replies. From toiletries to groceries, we’ve gathered some of the best underrated gifts down below to help you decide what to hand out this December. Be sure to upvote the ideas you find most brilliant or that you would be thrilled to find under your tree, and then if you’re not quite done channeling your inner Santa Claus, be sure to check out this Bored Panda article featuring even more gift ideas next!

#1

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received One time at work, we were doing this white elephant thing (I don't remember the exact rules, but essentially, everybody brings a gift and everybody leaves with a different gift). The plan was to buy goofy, funny things, like the non-risque stuff you see at Spencer's or something. When I opened mine, it was a 124 pack of toilet paper. Everybody laughed and thought it was funny, but I've never even come close to receiving a gift as amazing as that, I have no idea why nobody tried to take it from me unless they somehow knew I'd physically fight them over it.

Ok_Ad_9188 , Erik Mclean Report

That is a LOT. Cherish your tp

#2

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Every year my grandma would get everyone toilet paper, deodorant, toothpaste, Q-tips….didn’t realize how great it was until she was gone

Grandma didn’t have a lot of money so she would shop at krogers and however much she saved, she would use towards Christmas toiletries

orgasms4ever , Antoni Shkraba Report

Apart from grandma being unbelievably wholesome, it's also a very useful gift, compare to much of the nonsense that people buy.

#3

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received My grandmother paid my gas bill one Christmas. I thought that was a nice present.

misa9890 , micheile dot com Report

Aparently I'm a pain to shop for so my parentals pay for my Internet as a combined crimbo and birthday, its a couple of hundred quid they know I will make full use of save me a bill. Bills are a great gift

#4

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Premium subscription to something the person already uses the free version of.

They're guaranteed to use it, and it's already something they've decided that they weren't going to splurge on themselves for. So as a gift, it's both a necessity and a luxury.

I did this for my wife last year and she still talks about what a great gift it was.

Iron_Rod_Stewart , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

#5

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received New bedding. That s**t is so expensive.

Symnestra , Lisa Fotios Report

#6

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Grandma told us every year, "Just get me something I can smoke, drink, or eat."

orbroy2point0 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#7

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received One year when I was pretty broke someone gave me a nice tote filled with non perishables. I suddenly had a nice stockpile of stuff like soup, crackers, and cookies and on top of that had a tote to store stuff in when I emptied it!


It was way more useful to me than a soap set or something else like that that they could have potentially given me.

Likeomgitscrystal , Sarah Chai Report

I love getting (and giving) stuff like this.

#8

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Socks!

Admirable_Dream_ , cottonbro studio Report

Socks are actually my favourite christmas gift to recive

#9

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Last year my Dad got me a box of snacks. But they were all things from my childhood he would get me if I was emotional in any way. It was just filled with so much love and happy memories.

bambiisher , Delta News Hub Report

That is a genuinely thoughtful, sweet and great present!

#10

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received My mom always gives me a “care package” that includes: Toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent and trash bags from Costco. I look forward to that s**t every year. I don’t have to worry about buying that stuff for a couple months.

butidonthave2 , Elly Johnson Report

#11

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Restaurant gift cards, especially for local, non-chain restaurants. You give them a reason to go eat out with their SO, its thoughtful and usually will bring them a lot of joy.

golf_boi_MD , cottonbro studio Report

#12

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received One year when I didn't have much money but a lot of wrapping paper, I bought random groceries and wrapped them. No one complained. People called when they used the box of pasta/cake mix/pancakes months later.

myraleemyrtlewood , Any Lane Report

My sis in law always gives all little ones fruit wrapped as gift. Only until they're grown enough to know better. Lol. Makes their Christmas every time.

#13

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received A really good version of something that’s usually inexpensive. A nice pen, great tea or coffee, good leather bound notebooks. Even a nice version of most of those things is going to be under $50 but is still really luxurious.

KindaIndifferent , Any Lane Report

#14

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Nice sheets or towels. Everybody enjoys them but no one i know can ever justify spending good money on sheets or towels. I have gifted a bunch and are always well received.

erickadue32 , medium photoclub Report

I will never pay for an overpriced towel, but if someone gifted me one, I'd probably never get dressed after my shower. I'd just towel cocoon myself.

#15

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received I don't think I have ever bought pajamas for myself once in my life. Gift pajamas feel more comfy somehow too.

Dry-Cartographer-312 , Alena Shekhovtcova Report

It’s become tradition for my husband and I to gift matching pajamas to our immediate family. Then, each household takes a picture of everyone in their pjs in front of the Christmas tree. We frame each picture and hang them all on our walls during Christmas.

#16

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Extra long charging cables and a multi port fast charger. Go to the Anker website load up. Show up on Xmas with a bag and say lighting or usb c and hand them out or be god tier and give everyone one of each that’s 6ft long with a fast charger. Everyone needs more cables, not enough people think to go extra long or they just use the charger that came with the device.

diatho , HS You Report

#17

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received A one-time Mobile Detail or Landscaping Service.

Got one of each once. Life-changing. Such a small but positive thing to motivate you to keep things that may have gotten out of hand clean.

JohnSpartanBurger , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#18

A massage. I believe the only people who don't need a massage today are the people who got one yesterday. So many people who have never had one don't realize the benefit of getting one and it can be life-changing for people who've been living with some kinds of pain.

muckpucker Report

Yes! My partner got his first massage after I pushed him to go after his back gave out a couple of times. Now he goes more than I do! Still trying to convince him to try simple mani pedi once in a while as a treat

#19

As a kid I used to pity my uncles for getting socks for Christmas. As an adult I look forward to it and its almost always one of my most appreciated gifts.

xenophon8 Report

#20

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Extra phone chargers and wire organizers. I'll be damn glad I have an extra charger if mine goes missing/breaks. It's something I'd probably not think about until it happens, and then I'm scrambling to find a charger before my phone dies.

Wire/cord organizers are just great year-round.

Oxbridgecomma , Chidchanoke Kantarat Report

Don't most people already have a bunch of chargers kicking around? I have so many I'd swear the darned things are multiplying!

#21

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Experiences. Like when someone gives you a coupon or something and it's good for going to the movies with them.

m5m2m1 , Felipe Bustillo Report

Often given by cheapskates hoping you'll never redeem it ;-)

#22

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received My MIL always gets my husband and I and BIL and his girlfriend a HUGE box of everyday household items for Christmas. Laundry detergent, paper towels, dog treats, lysol, dish soap, bounce sheets, kleenex, etc. BIL once had a girlfriend who complained and said she never wanted to receive that again. I think it's the best gift ever. Totally underrated and totally useful!

SweetTea093 , KINN Living Report

Somehow I'd like my MIL to skip lysol this year

#23

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Quality Coffee

Mean_Half_8921 , Mathias Reding Report

#24

Slippers!

sdcwwcw Report

Honestly, I bought cosy slippers a few weeks ago and its life changing - haven´t started heating yet and I am no longer cold! Warm feet!

#25

A well-built multi-tool, like a Leatherman or Victorinox. Finding one portable enough that someone can keep it in a pocket/car/purse means they’re more likely to use it. And a good multi-tool comes in handy much more often than people who don’t have one realize.

PurpsMaSquirt Report

Bought one for my now husband 20 years ago, I was a broke student and I saved money during a full year. One of his more precious belongings and still very useful

#26

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Grocery or gas gift cards.

TripCraft , Mike Mozart Report

#27

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received A blanket. I don’t care how many f*****g blankets I have, I’ll always appreciate another one.

floppleshmirken Report

YES!!! I want to hoard blankets and build a god tier binki fort

#28

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Lego

nutterbutter83745 , keiichiro shikano Report

#29

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Pet toys. I love when people remember my kitties.

barbaramillicent , luca Finardi Report

#30

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Wiper blades. Stop pretending they're "fine", you can't f*****g see!

BlackLetterLies , Charles Loyer Report

#31

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received A bidet, better than sliced bread

Think_History_5682 , derek rose Report

#32

A hoodie.

HateUsCuzDeyAunus Report

#33

My best friend from college buys me fancy panties every year for Christmas and I love it so much.

TenderPhoenix Report

This would be very intriguing if OP is married and friend is male.

#34

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Cash

Cold_Meringue6981 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#35

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received Jerky.

That stuff is too expensive to buy for yourself, like $100/kg, and everybody loves jerky. My cousin got a huge jar of jerky one year, and we were all sitting there gobbling it up around the Christmas tree.

minteemist , Alex Bayev Report

#36

36 People Share The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Received As a cat owner: catfood and cat litter for my cat (or a gift card for the respective shops). It’s something that is always needed and very much appreciated at any time of the year.
Basically: if unsure- everything for the cat.

Nervenzelle , Tiomax80 Report

Not sure about this one... many people have a brand they swear by, and won't experiment with their pet's food, so unless you buy the very same product, they'll end up not using it.

