Reader’s Vote: Rank The Most Popular Halloween Candy Of 2025
As Halloween approaches, it’s time to decide once and for all what the most popular Halloween candy of 2025 is. Scroll through the
As Halloween creeps closer, it's time to settle the ultimate sweet debate: which treat deserves the crown in 2025? Scroll through our roundup of the best Halloween candies and rank your favorites. Your votes will decide the final lineup.
Whether you're a fan of trending TikTok sweets or prefer tried-and-true classics, there’s no shortage of delicious options. From sour sensations and chewy bites to chocolatey staples and nostalgic old-school treats, this candy lineup has it all.
Trick-or-treat trends are always shifting (some folks are even handing out non-edible goodies now), but only the boldest, tastiest treats earned a spot on this list. There are 20 top-tier contenders, plus a few unexpected underdogs, all vying for your vote. The winner might be a surprise favorite.
So grab your spooky snacks, get cozy, and cast your vote for the best Halloween candy of 2025!
This post may include affiliate links.
Starburst Gummies
Haribo has long ruled the gummy candy scene, but Starburst is gaining ground fast in 2025. Starburst Gummies are a hit for delivering the original flavors in a softer, easier-to-chew format.
Their bold colors and fruit-forward flavors make them stand out. Parents also appreciate the new texture, which is gentler on kids’ teeth.
They’ve been making the rounds on TikTok, where fans often compare them to the classic chews.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
These peanut butter treats have been a Halloween favorite for years, and 2025 is no exception. Instacart reports they’re still among the best-selling candies in the US, continuing to dominate shelves with record-breaking sales.
That salty-sweet combo is instantly recognizable, offering a smooth texture and just the right ratio that fans rave about.
The release of Reese’s 2025 Peanut Butter and Jelly Cups lit up TikTok, so expect to see these in plenty of trick-or-treat bowls this year.
Butterfinger
Butterfinger has been flying under the radar for a while, but it’s back in the spotlight this fall after new flavors and crunch-testing videos went viral online.
As the brand puts it, this crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar is unforgettable. The texture clings to your teeth and your memory in the best way.
Sour Patch Kids
This sour candy classic has spiked in popularity recently, thanks to a Gen Z-driven trend online. While Sour Patch Kids and Haribo Goldbears have always been rivals, expect to see the former win out this Halloween.
That signature sour punch, followed by a fruity burst, makes Sour Patch Kids a standout in their category.
Their official TikTok account has gone viral several times in 2025, including a challenge where fans voted for their favorite flavor.
Snickers
Snickers has stirred up some controversy in 2025 due to shrinkflation, but it remains a must-have for Halloween candy bowls.
Born in Chicago, this candy bar is a rich mix of nougat, caramel, peanuts, and chocolate that hits every craving. It might be a bit hefty for little trick-or-treaters, though many parents are glad to grab one for themselves.
Nerds
They’re not just for geeks anymore. Nerds made a major comeback this year, thanks to their colorful new look and a rainbow of bold flavors.
These tiny, tangy, texture-packed candies are pure chaos. And that’s exactly why people love them.
The brand leans into fun with every release and often goes viral on TikTok for its playful content.
Laffy Taffy
Laffy Taffy is making the biggest Halloween candy comeback of 2025, fueled by millennial parents sharing childhood favorites with their kids. Honestly, the corny jokes alone make it worth the return.
While it might seem like a basic chewy treat, Laffy Taffy delivers bold fruity flavors and playful colors that keep kids hooked.
Its creative TikTok content has helped the brand stay fresh and fun for the next generation, just in time for spooky season.
M&M’s
M&M’s remain a Halloween staple in 2025, with candy orders spiking as fans scoop up seasonal and custom flavors. A 2025 Instacart survey found peanut M&M’s to be Utah’s favorite, though the variety lineup has something for everyone.
With their classic mix of crunch and melt, endless color choices, and flavor flexibility, it’s no wonder M&M’s continue to dominate Halloween.
Lemonheads
Lemonhead candies aren’t as common as they once were, but nostalgia has pushed this old-school favorite back into the Halloween spotlight.
These tiny treats pack a punch of contrast: crunchy yet chewy, sweet but tangy, with a zing that keeps things interesting from start to finish.
Swedish Fish
This gummy classic found fresh fame in 2024 with its freeze-dried version and still holds nostalgic charm in 2025.
With its chewy texture, vibrant colors, and unmistakable flavor, Swedish Fish stands apart from its candy aisle competitors. There’s plenty to enjoy and even more to rediscover.
Strawberry Bon Bons
Comfort classics are trending again, and strawberry bonbons are right back in the Halloween mix. This retro favorite is making a big return in 2025 thanks to a wave of sweet nostalgia.
The iconic strawberry wrapper makes them instantly recognizable, but it’s the creamy berry flavor inside that leaves a lasting impression.
Sweetarts
SweeTarts have been around since the 1960s, but they’re making a major comeback in 2025 thanks to a wave of new sweet-and-sour launches. The brand is now a serious rival to Haribo and Trolli.
Their bold mix of sweet and tart is what makes them shine. SweeTarts are full of flavor, and younger fans are rallying behind this once-underrated favorite.
Twizzlers
Twizzlers edged out Red Vines this year, and we’re backing Hershey’s twisty classic for Halloween 2025. Newsweek reports that more U.S. states favored Twizzlers, and fans are defending them fiercely online.
That chewy, glossy texture makes Twizzlers stand out. They’re fun, shareable, and a familiar favorite in Halloween candy bowls.
Skittles Pop’d
Skittles remain a fan favorite, but in 2025, people are craving something new. Enter Skittles POP’d, a puffed-up, crunchy twist on the original that exploded in popularity after rave reviews and viral unboxings.
These candies keep the fruity flavors fans love, now paired with a light crunch that feels both nostalgic and futuristic.
One TikTok clip was just six seconds long. That was enough to ignite worldwide buzz around Skittles POP’d this Halloween.
Airheads
The Airheads sour range stole the spotlight earlier this year, and it’s set to do the same in trick-or-treat bowls this Halloween. Louder, bolder, and bursting with ‘80s flair, Airheads are making a serious comeback.
With bold flavors, sweet and sour intensity, and tons of variety, it’s easy to see why this fun candy is still a hit.
Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars
Whether you love them or not, Hershey’s milk chocolate bars are undeniably iconic. They recently went viral after videos of non-Americans reacting to the tangy flavor hit TikTok.
For kids, they’re just plain tasty. For adults, they bring back cozy memories. This staple chocolate bar helped launch the Hershey’s legacy and still powers the brand today.
Baby Bottle Pop
This sugary blast from the past is back, driven by millennials eager to share their childhood favorites with a new generation. Baby Bottle Pop orders are climbing, and fans are calling it the ultimate 2000s Halloween throwback.
It’s outrageously sweet, making it the perfect once-a-year indulgence. And since it’s part candy and part experience, kids love playing with it as much as eating it.
Jolly Rancher Freeze-Dried Candy
Freeze-dried candy is one of 2025’s hottest trends, and Jolly Rancher is leading the charge this Halloween.
Each bite delivers a crunchy, airy pop that sticks in your memory. These quirky treats are catching on fast as younger candy fans embrace new textures.
Hershey’s Seasonal Nuggets
Hershey’s has a seasonal hit on its hands in 2025, and it’s got adults ready to raid the candy bowl. The pumpkin spice latte version of their viral nuggets is leading the charge, just in time for fall.
Not everyone wants a full-sized Hershey’s bar, so these bite-sized candies are the perfect solution. They come in festive wrappers and fun flavors that keep the brand fresh.
Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and TikTok is packed with reviews and taste tests of this trending fall treat.
Candy Corn
Candy Corn has been around for over a century, and in 2025, it's still showing up in candy bowls thanks to its classic flavor, throwback appeal, and nostalgic branding.
Its harvest-inspired colors make it a perfect fit for Halloween, and The National Confectioners Association even designated October 30 as National Candy Corn Day.
FAQ
What is the #1 Selling Candy in America?
The current #1 selling candy in America is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. It’s also the 2025 favorite of trick-or-treaters in the US.