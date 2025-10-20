ADVERTISEMENT

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to decide once and for all what the most popular Halloween candy of 2025 is. Scroll through the

As Halloween creeps closer, it's time to settle the ultimate sweet debate: which treat deserves the crown in 2025? Scroll through our roundup of the best Halloween candies and rank your favorites. Your votes will decide the final lineup.

Whether you're a fan of trending TikTok sweets or prefer tried-and-true classics, there’s no shortage of delicious options. From sour sensations and chewy bites to chocolatey staples and nostalgic old-school treats, this candy lineup has it all.

Trick-or-treat trends are always shifting (some folks are even handing out non-edible goodies now), but only the boldest, tastiest treats earned a spot on this list. There are 20 top-tier contenders, plus a few unexpected underdogs, all vying for your vote. The winner might be a surprise favorite.

So grab your spooky snacks, get cozy, and cast your vote for the best Halloween candy of 2025!