“Are You Smarter Than Americans?”: Prove You Can Correctly Spell These 33 Most Googled Words
We all mess up a word sometimes and end up googling “how do you spell…” to make sure. It turns out that people from different states in the US search for different words more often than others. So, we took the most googled spelling searches and turned them into a quiz.
Ready to see how you’ll do with these 33 words? Let’s go! 📝
Image credits: Bl∡ke
I always have to stop and think about how to spell "friend", it's my nemesis word, and you'd think by now I would have learned how. Nope! Fiend with an R.
I still fall back on the "I before E except after C" rule even though I know that in fact it's not generally true. Somehow all the other exceptions are obvious. Weird.Load More Replies...
Bit of an antagonistic title, for sure. Couple of them had valid alternatives, given the meaning was not specified, so you have to guess which is the required word for crotchet and patients. The only related one of these that I sometimes struggle with is 'unnecessary', which I got first time here, but normally would stand about a 50% chance of getting all the right double letters straight off.
