Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You Smarter Than Americans?”: Prove You Can Correctly Spell These 33 Most Googled Words
Trivia image showing spelling attempts of the word protect and highlighting words Americans struggle to spell.
Entertainment

“Are You Smarter Than Americans?”: Prove You Can Correctly Spell These 33 Most Googled Words

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

We all mess up a word sometimes and end up googling “how do you spell…” to make sure. It turns out that people from different states in the US search for different words more often than others. So, we took the most googled spelling searches and turned them into a quiz.

Ready to see how you’ll do with these 33 words? Let’s go! 📝

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Map of the United States painted on pavement with states in different colors representing spelling challenge data.

    Image credits: Bl∡ke

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 33
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 33
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    10

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always have to stop and think about how to spell "friend", it's my nemesis word, and you'd think by now I would have learned how. Nope! Fiend with an R.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still fall back on the "I before E except after C" rule even though I know that in fact it's not generally true. Somehow all the other exceptions are obvious. Weird.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure I am "Smarter Than Americans" (a good percentage of them, as a fairly safe assumption, but not all). For sure I am smarter than anyone who thought writing this quiz would make for an interesting challenge.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit of an antagonistic title, for sure. Couple of them had valid alternatives, given the meaning was not specified, so you have to guess which is the required word for crotchet and patients. The only related one of these that I sometimes struggle with is 'unnecessary', which I got first time here, but normally would stand about a 50% chance of getting all the right double letters straight off.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always have to stop and think about how to spell "friend", it's my nemesis word, and you'd think by now I would have learned how. Nope! Fiend with an R.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still fall back on the "I before E except after C" rule even though I know that in fact it's not generally true. Somehow all the other exceptions are obvious. Weird.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure I am "Smarter Than Americans" (a good percentage of them, as a fairly safe assumption, but not all). For sure I am smarter than anyone who thought writing this quiz would make for an interesting challenge.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit of an antagonistic title, for sure. Couple of them had valid alternatives, given the meaning was not specified, so you have to guess which is the required word for crotchet and patients. The only related one of these that I sometimes struggle with is 'unnecessary', which I got first time here, but normally would stand about a 50% chance of getting all the right double letters straight off.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT