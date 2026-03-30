Across different Reddit threads , people were asked to share the most disturbing things they had ever witnessed, and they did not hold back. Their replies were full of unsettling stories , and we have rounded up some of them below. Scroll down to read them, but be warned , these are not for the faint of heart. Reader discretion is advised.

Whenever something scary happens in a movie or a book, the worst it usually does is give us a fright or a few bad dreams . And if it gets too intense, we can always pause the film or close the book. Real life is different. When something truly chilling takes place right in front of you, there is no pause button, and the memory can linger long after the moment has passed.

#1 I was probably 6 and at a Chuck E. Cheese type place, and a ride attendant let a little girl on who was slightly too short. I was next in line for the next ride. It was a “sizzler” ride, so the two seat cars would spin independently while the arm it was on is attached to a center thing that spins the whole thing an additional direction. She slipped out. She had beaded braided hair, which got caught in the center thing. It very quickly crushed her head and split it open. She was screaming and screaming and the blood was unimaginable, and I saw her brains. She died. I witnessed the whole thing as the next kid in line. The person who let her on the ride was probably an 18 year old and she was screaming and screaming. There was blood smeared around in circles around the entire perimeter of the ride. It got on me, too.



I won’t go to carnivals or get on any sort of machine operated ride. I’m 38 now and still dream about it, despite doing EMDR for years.

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#2 Worked Security at a Child protection service office for a short while. I accidentally read some of the case reports.



Anyone who believes all life is sacred needs to get their eyes checked.



The parents in those reports deserve to be burned alive at what they did to kids.

#3 Working in the ER as a respiratory therapist, 3 month old brought in, mom fell asleep while breastfeeding and smothered the child. Spent ~an hour in vain trying to resuscitate.



Back was also shot from being cramped over the bed bagging them for an hour straight.

#4 I watched a young teen couple burn to death in their truck. I was close enough to speak to them but the fire burned me. It was horrible. They screamed, their cries were heartbreaking.

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#5 I asked for the nurses stethoscope. It was too small for me and it hurt my ears terribly, though I couldn’t really feel it. I held my son while they disconnected him. And I held him and I listened to his heartbeat get quieter and quieter. It faded away until I just couldn’t hear it any longer. It wasn’t a hard stop, it was a fade.



He was covered in bruises. Hydropic. Neonatal Hemochromatosis. It was a hard three days, but those last moments were the worst of moments. I wouldn’t wish them on my worst enemy.

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#6 Heard a boom. Like a dumpster fell off a truck. Turns out it was a bus bombing. I went over to see if I could help. Carried a case of spring water I handed out to victims and first responders. I saw a hand 200 yards away on the sidewalk.

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#7 The aftermath of a city destroyed by an EF-5 tornado. Cars found miles away or not found at all, houses and businesses flattened, and no trees remained. Standing on what was a street I lived on for years and not knowing what direction I’m looking at because it was all gone. The worst was the bodies. Bodies were swept into the tornado and found elsewhere. A couple of people remain unaccounted for. People that survived were walking around like zombies in disbelief and some with significant injury. No idea who is alive or dead and no real way to find out. A friend that survived had a massive piece of glass embedded in her forehead. One of two hospitals was completely destroyed. Everything was just gone. No idea how to find shelter or water. The story of several people’s deaths came out after and they were heartbreaking. I still have nightmares of the bodies. Even more disturbing is that it brought out the worst in some people who tried to scavenge from others’ mostly destroyed properties- trying to take any copper and anything that might be worth any money.

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#8 I was working at the interior detail part of a car wash chain in like 2008. A young mother pulled up with an infant and a toddler like maybe 2. Toddler was sitting in passenger seat, no child seat to be found. Mother got out of the car, grabbed the baby, and turned back to the car seemingly having expected the small child to crawl over the center console and out of the car through the open drivers door on his own. But he was still standing and smiling on the front passenger seat.



Mother turned and said “Lets GO!” And the toddler shrunk back into the seat and said “Mommy please don’t hit me.”



A child that small responded to his mothers raised voice by pleading not to be beaten…I was 18 and I almost cried on the spot, I was horrified.



Told the manager I wanted to call for help, but he told me not to get involved. I’m not sure it would have mattered. He’s about 20 now if he’s alive. I hope he’s ok. I think about him a lot.



I hope the world isn’t as dark for him as it looked to me in that moment.

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#9 A couple bad things that stick in my mind.



A middle aged autistic guy had open heart surgery. Very kind soul. Would have a lot of visitors which were his caregivers from his facility.



Surgery went fine but he was constipated. Nothing was done besides a lot of laxatives/cathartics.



Eventually vomited up [feces]. It got into his lungs. We’re doing compressions on his recently opened chest while respiratory tried bagging him. But everytime we compressed [feces] just shot out of his mouth and we couldn’t get his airway clear.



A lady with cancer that was skin and bones and had her teenage daughter taking care of her. She came in with some bloody spit up but nothing extreme. I was talking to her and she said she didn’t feel well, opened her mouth, and bright red blood jetted out. Continuously. I’ll never forget her daughter’s screams.



The start of Covid. A mom in her 30s in our ICU bipap dependent. She had 3 kids 10 and under. I held the iPad so they could tell her goodbye.



All of the above [passed away]. I cleaned up their bodies and bagged them. I tried to comfort family/friends.



Made a part of me numb.

#10 A fellow soldier dying in my arms from multiple gsw in Afghanistan. I was the medic, couldn't save him 😞. I think about him and the others we lost all the time, daily. I wish I could have done more.

#11 Someone jumped in front of the train I was driving. I drove for years with plenty of “near misses”… sadly they happen a lot at various hotspots on the rail network, for example kids screwing around at notorious crossings, people standing on the edges of platforms totally oblivious as they stare at phones, while you’re blasting through at 90mph, etc



I hit the young guy in a place I would’ve never expected anyone to jump. Trundling along, I see a head pop up over the parapet of a footbridge just ahead. Thought he was going to throw something or give me the finger (people do) and then he swan dives headfirst onto the track in front of me. I hit the emergency brake but had no chance of stopping



The sound of it I will never forget, or the mental snapshot of the guy in his last seconds alive.



Didn’t think I would ever go back and do that job again. Still think about it every day. Made me appreciate police, firefighters and paramedics all the more: the people that attended the scene were a cut above. They have to see/do things like this everyday



Weirdly the total lack of context as to what happened was the hardest to deal with. You never find anything out about the person, why they did it. Two human lines meet, one ends, the other is changed forever.

#12 A guy who jumped off a small tower outside our local cathedral, back when I worked as an EMT.



He was high on... something, and was convinced he could fly. Instead of flying he literally face planted on the concrete slabs at the bottom.



When we got to him, he was still alive and breathing, and as it was a cold, foggy night in the middle of winter here in Britain, the oddest thing was that you could see his breath. Which isn't odd in itself apart from the fact it was red.



We couldn't even find anywhere to put in an OP airway, his face-or what was left of it- was so messed up.



And the *noise*, the noise I won't forget until my dying day. I don't know how to describe it, but it was awful.

#13 I was job shadowing in the ER in high school. I was part of a health career program that allowed high school seniors to do so.. On the first day a man was brought in via ambulance, he had shot himself in the face with a shotgun. His face looked like someone put his head through a meat grinder. The sound of him breathing was like a weird slurping/bubbling/snoring sound that will forever be burned into my brain.. At one point he started reaching around with his hands, obviously blind and couldn’t speak. Idk if he could hear. It was crazy thinking he was at all conscious.



I watched for 5 minutes or so until the nurse I was shadowing looked up and told me to leave, so idk what came of it.. I assume he passed away. I talked to my instructor and finished my site rotations at a nursing home after that.. and to think first responders see similar things all the time..



It scared me so much I ended up going to college for something else.. However, 10 years later I know it’s my calling and I am back in school again for nursing.

#14 Firefighter here. I have tons but what always comes to mind is my disbelief at people’s total disregard for others. Worked a multi-vehicle accident in a high foot traffic area in front of a mall. It was clear that one of the occupants was in trauma arrest. Another firefighter and I were trying to remove the victim from the vehicle to begin CPR. As I was pulling their body from the car, I was mindful of the area I was at and tried to be as fast as possible so bystanders wouldn’t have to be subjected to a traumatic sight. However when I looked up, I saw at least 50 people all with their phones out, some even smiling and laughing, recording this person’s lifeless body being pulled out of a car in awe. I lost a lot of respect for humanity.

Recently after that, worked a fatal pedestrian struck. Same deal, everyone out filming this person’s lifeless body in the street. What blew my mind is one father had his kids with him, maybe 6 and 8 years old, and he was just letting his kids watch this deceased person lying in the street as folks gather around to get their next tiktok.

#15 When I was about 8 or 9yo, I went to a sleepover for my friend’s birthday. We were upstairs in her room reading palms and telling ghost stories. I don’t remember what the issue was, but her dad started screaming at her (maybe we were being too loud?). She went downstairs and her dad smacked her in the back of the head, started dragging her around by her hair, and then grabbed her by the bacd of her shorts and her hair and threw her face-first into the stairs.



I made up some reason for why I needed to leave and ran home. I told my mum immediately what happened, but I still feel guilty about leaving to this day.

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#16 The CT scan of a toddler just diagnosed with cancer. Numerous metastases.

#17 Witnessed a car accident where the passenger was decapitated by the windshield.

#18 Watching someone lose their fight with terminal cancer. Agonal breathing is REALLY hard to both watch and listen to.

#19 Car lane changed into another car, ran off the road, hit a biker on the sidewalk, dude went flying off his bike and wrapped around a road sign post. Everyone in the restaurant I was in saw it. I ran to render aid, but he was gone. Only briefly saw his intestines and decided to not look any further. The worst part was the restaurant lady with me screaming a terrible crying scream that has stuck with me.

#20 House fire of neighbors when I was 5. The dad jumped out of the second story window while on fire, the mom didn’t but you could hear her screaming. I’m 55 now.

#21 Third world country. About 100 people of all ages living in an open field of mud and sewage. Nothing else there. Just standing and squatting in that cesspool.

#22 I was driving home late at night and a guy was trying to flag people down and everyone kept driving by. I pulled over and cracked my window and he came running over screaming about his girlfriend. He didn't have a phone. Yelling at me to call 911. I was so afraid being alone as a woman at night I just said okay and rolled the window back up and called 911 I didn't have any info because the guy just ran back into the dark but I called anyway. A couple minutes later I heard screaming. So I went to go investigate and what I saw was INSANE. They had been driving down the ditch on a side by side and hit a guard rail type thing, and it went through the side by side and through this woman's torso. Like fully impaled. I immediately called 911 again and updated them on what I saw and within like 5 minutes there was a fire truck and an ambulance and multiple RCMP trucks. In those 5 minutes I didn't know what to do so I just tried to calm her down, rubbed her back, told her help is coming. The whole time she was just screaming. One of the officers told me I had to stay so I just sat in my car and plugged my ears. My hands were covered in blood but I didn't notice so when the officer came to take my statement my face was covered in blood from holding my ears. She died later that night.

#23 A young father playing with his toddler accidentally lets her slip, sending her falling from a hundred-story height onto the concrete below.



I still have nightmares about it.

#24 Went to Walmart one day to get some stuff. As I pull into the parking lot another car comes speeding into the parking lot, nearly hitting me, and skids to a stop in a section of the lot that doesn't have many cars. I just thought it was some drunk driver.



I get out of my car and look over at the car. A guy in a suit gets out, takes out a gun and blows his head off right there. I'll never forget that. Wish I could.

#25 We let my step dad's dog outside to pee and we heard the first car hit him outside. I made it outside in time to see the next three hit and drag him. The way the cars sounded going over him messed me up. I don't like speed bumps anymore.

#26 My father was dying of cancer, and the medication took his muscle mass and the calcium off his bones.



He stood up from his chair, his legs gave out, and three vertebrae crumbled from the fall.



The noise he made trying to get up was something I actually repressed.



I only remember calling my sister and croaking out "He's in a lot of pain.", and that it didn't sound like it does in the movies.

#27 Bipolar father let my dogs out of the house at night during a breakdown and one of them got k****d by a coyote. Mom gave me the phone call and I rushed home without believing it. He was a small bichon/maltese poodle who was my first dog and I gave him so much love. He was missing basically his lower half of the body, blood covered him everywhere and his organs were all spilled out. I understand death as a natural process and understood that one day he will pass just like everyone else but it was the way he died was so disturbing. We had to keep him in a trash bag with only his head facing out bc it was that bad. Ive seen every kinda disturbing vid on the internet and seeing someone you love in that sort of mangled state is something else.

#28 I cleaned up my friend's shotgun suicide. It was grim.

#29 I saw my dad, a 70 year old frail man suffering from brain cancer, being tackled by 4 police officers for absolutely no reason. They had him on the ground with his face in the dirt. He was screaming at the top of his lungs that they were hurting him. He started screaming my name when he saw I was nearby. I couldn't do anything.



I saw him die 2 months later.

#30 I watched a cat get hit by a car, flop around on the ground, then die. I was so upset that I put the cat in a box, and buried it.

#31 I saw a guy leaning on the railings of a footbridge/overpass. Idk if it's a Hernia or if he got stabbed but he was gasping for air and his guts were sticking out of a wound.



The disturbing part was there were lots of people passing by but no one wanted to help him. He looked homeless.

#32 Its really hard to say because I have seen/ been involved in some stuff in my life that have given me severe PTSD. It also sucks because some objectively messed up stuff I was just desensitized to. So I guess ill share some that stick with me and haunt me.



One was ((ALSO TW: ANIMAL CRUELTY)) when I was a little kid, growing up in a small town in Texas, we had a bad stray cat population. One time, one of the stray cats had a litter of kittens. I was so excited and would go check on them every morning and evening. Even going so far as to bring out a box, blankets, food and water for mama while she was nursing. Some of the neighborhood kids got a hold of them and played "hot potato" with them, tossing them back and forth in the street while laughing, then accidentally "missing" their catches. I watched it all happen and screamed and cried for them to stop but they just shoved me to the ground Each one of the kittens died. My dad heard me crying and chased them off. I remember the blood, the mom smelling them, and then picking up their little bodies to put them in a box and bury them. It was so traumatizing for a little me.



Another one is seeing the remains of someone who tried to cross the interstate on a dark early morning that ended up getting ran over by several cars. It was just body parts and minced meet everywhere. It was genuinely awful and so tragic.



And I guess a final one I will share is the sound of someone hitting the sidewalk after jumping off a very large parking garage. I saw the body bounce and quickly looked away. I cannot get the sound out of my head.

#33 A legless homeless man in a wheelchair begging somebody for a hot bowl of soup on a bitter winter day and then he dropped it right as I was passing by and started crying. Before I could replace it one of the ladies working in a nearby dry cleaner ran into the store and bought another hot cup of soup. I gave the guy my gloves because he didn't have any .$7 emergency gloves I bought from a street vendor made the guy happy and he was so thankful.

#34 A 12yo girl who tried to cross a 6 lane road... She went under an 18 wheeler truck and was just minced meat and partial body parts.

#35 Working at an apartment building - a jumper on the rooftop. he was a new resident moving in from out of state and his parents were there helping him. his dad was on the sidewalk next to him me and tried to catch him. dad almost got crushed, his arms were messed up. found out the next day their daughter had committed suicide the previous year.

#36 I was a funeral director for many years. The funeral home I worked for had a contract with the medical examiner’s office. We would take bodies with suspicious/crime-related deaths to the ME’s office (which was several counties away).

I got called to a home of a couple in their 60s. Their 30 year old son blew his head into two almost identical halves (which were sitting on both his shoulders) with a .45. His brain bounced off the wall behind him and landed all over the room (with the largest part landing on his dresser). The cops, my partner, and I are figuring out the best way to proceed while his parents are upstairs wailing.

My parents call me on my flip phone (this was 20 years ago), it was my 31st birthday. They start singing “Happy Birthday” to me, while I’m staring at this scene. The singing, the wailing, the blood, the head, the brain matter, the love, the despair... all too much.

#37 I work in emergency veterinary medicine, so I’ve seen things you wouldn’t believe. A happy pit bull with a hatchet in his head and his tail wagging, dogs hit by lawnmowers, all sorts of things. But the thing that still haunts me is watching a grown man choke and punch a child that was maybe 6 in a gas station parking lot. Oh my god. It was absolutely horrible. I got out to stop him and the man drove off so I followed him while I called the cops. They got behind him and pulled him over and told me I could leave. I hope they took the kid away but I’ll never know. I still think about it from time to time because the kid looked so defeated and empty. It was truly haunting. He never fought back or even held up his arms, he just cried, and I know it’s because that guy has done that before who knows how many times.

#38 I saw a college aged kid die right in front of me after he crashed into a tree in my yard. His last words were "Help me" while he was gurgling out blood then he slumped forward with his eyes rolled back in his head. It happened over 20 years ago and that moment still pops into my head like it just happened.

#39 When my daughter was stillborn. They brought her into the recovery room so that we could say goodbye and get some pictures taken. I don't regret having done it, but it was... hard.

#40 I'm 6'4 over 300lbs. A little dude grabbed a former friend and started trying to drag her away. So I grabbed him, he stabbed me and then I slammed him with my entire body using all the force I could possibly generate. He hit the cement. In court I told them all i thought about is my friend in some dungeon horrible things being done to her forever just gone, so I didn't feel I had any other option.

#41 Five dead teenagers strewn about a rural corner lot after a horrific early morning drunken crash into a large tree. The chassis wrapped around the tree and smoking parts made it surreal.

#42 In Iraq, I had got athletes foot from our nasty mold-filled shower tent, so I went to the medical tent to get some cream, and when I pulled the flap back, they had just brought in a bunch of soldiers who had been ambushed, there was blood everywhere. I turned around and just tried to ignore my slightly itchy foot.

#43 When my mom took my sister and I to school one time we saw a car that hit a pole with a man hanging out of his windshield with blood everywhere.

#44 Not me, but my brother once saw someone get kidnapped. Like full on black SUV’s pulled up all around him and dragged him into the car while he screamed for help. To this day no one knows what happened to him.



Edit: Ok my bad everyone, I was mistaken. It turns out that my brother did file a police report but I don’t think it was really helpful as again there was nothing nearby to help the police get a lead.

#45 It wasn't something violent, but something quiet. Seeing an elderly person with advanced dementia completely forget who their child was right in front of me. The look of pure emptiness in their eyes was more disturbing than any horror movie.

#46 Being 22 years old and getting a call at 4am from Baptist Hospital screaming Code Blue get here quickly for your Mom and an hour drive later I walked into her room not knowing Code Blue means dead and she had a bag down her throat and her eyes where open and when I reached for hand hanging off the bed it was Ice cold and I screamed and cried and fell to the floor.

#47 As a former farm worker, I once observed an egg hatch in a terrible way. The chick emerged from an egg in terrible deformed agony. I was six at the time. That poor chick was in absolute pain, all that it knew, and I watched it get crushed under a big rubber boot.



I could have cared for it - helped it. But there's no place for that in farming.



I got out of that industry because of this particular memory.

#48 Saw a man go down on the street in front of a pharmacy and across the street from a courthouse. The time it took for the guards to notice him.. we called an ambulance but it took it over half an hour to get there (a hospital is 700m away).



He passed from cardiac arrest. Not even the ladies from the pharmacy knew what to do.



I remember just how uninterested passerby were, everyone minding their own business, no one willing to stop and help. Someone's dad just was and then wasn't here anymore. I often look at that corner and think about how insignificant we are.

#49 A dairy barn filled with cows, horses, and sheep went up in flames in our hometown with the poor animals trapped inside.



It was heartbreaking to watch . . . and to hear.

#50 For me finding my husband sitting up thinking he was sleeping. We had covid. He didn't make it. It was horrible.

#51 My 13 year old brother vomiting blood. Like, lots of it. Filled the puke basin.



He was recovering from a surgery to remove benign tumors in his face and throat and the wounds weren't staying closed properly.



They would open up and drip blood down to his stomach, where it would pool until he ejected it.



I held his back and the basin while my parents ran around packing for another medic jet to the only hospital in the state that would take him.



He died 3 years later.

#52 My dad is an alcoholic. He decided to mix muscle relaxants with alcohol one night while sitting by a bonfire. It was just my mom, me, and him. He went to stand up after my mom told him to go to bed (he was super loopy), and he almost fell face first into the fire. By some miracle, we were able to grab him in time. We had to drag him to bed. It was really scary, as I’d never seen him like *that*. He’s been a heavy drinker all my life, but he never acted like that. His drinking has gotten better after that incident, but having to carry my drunk father to bed has really stuck with me.

#53 I grew up in South Central LA in the 90s I've seen multiple people get shot but the one that really tripped me was when I saw two people in a gun battle while driving down the street. They [didn't care], I was trying to learn how to ride a bike that day...It took a few years to get back on a bike.



Seeing too much violence is rough on the brain.

#54 While I was 7 months pregnant I witnessed my mom being strangled to blue by my step dad. Simultaneously having a shot gun to her face by my step grandfather.



My stepfather wanted money for [drugs]. He was convinced my mom had some money. His elderly parents were on his side.



I was terrified to intervene.

#55 Probably watching my friend take his own life while standing a couple of feet from me.



I've seen a lot of live leak and combat footage during my life, but witnessing it in person and with someone you know.. It's just different. Its something that'll be burned into my memory for the rest of my life.

#56 Rural Mississippi around 2018, skateboarded to the gas station (dodges, the goat) across the street from my community college at like 9pm. I go in, get my stuff and when I come out, there is a man with a rubber mallet bashing someone’s head with it. I will NEVER forget the sound, it sounded like he was hitting brick. He began to walk around threatening everyone else.

I went inside, caught his license plate and told it to the workers who were already calling the law. I don’t know any updates or if he was caught.

#57 Pretty tame in comparison to most of the comments but I was walking my little sister to the bus stop and saw a rabbit with its back legs broken dragging itself along.

That and riding past an extremely large puddle of fresh blood on the side of the road in China.

#58 I was driving home years back from my old night job and had to drive around a lady who tried to cross the street whose feet where toward me and her arms and torso where away from me. She'd been hit so hard by a car it twisted her torso around and the cops and ambulance were just rolling up to the scene which means that probably happened not long before I turned the corner onto the street. There were a surprising amount of hit and runs in that exact spot since it was an RV park directly across the street from a 24/7 liquor store but that was the worst I saw the other 5 or 6 were not as bad judt folks laid out in the street.

#59 Patient bleeding out from extreme alcohol dependency. Once your liver is shot your body cant make enough coag factors and you bleed out internally.

#60 I witnessed a drunk driver slam into a small SUV, causing it to go into a ditch and roll, ejecting one of the passengers. It turned out to be a kid that was like 17. I found him yards away from the vehicle since I was the first one on the scene. I later testified and the driver went to prison for that kids death. The sight doesn’t stick with me but the noise that boy was making, and the sound of his dad looking for him does.

#61 When I was a kid, maybe 9ish, I saw our local crossing guard get hit by a bus. I’ll never forget how she bounced off the pavement and the sound her head made when it hit. I had a really hard time with nightmares for a while after.

#62 I saw a man drown when I was about six or seven.

#63 I was caring for my uncle. He had bowel cancer. I went and let myself in, and I found him on the floor. His stomach had ripped open where they had an operation months prior. Straight up the middle, body fluids/blood spewing out. I held his stomach together for 40 minutes and put pressure on. Waiting for an ambulance to come was a nightmare as there were severe delays, and i couldn't get him into the car. He died a week later. , 7 years later, I still think about it.

#64 One month before her wedding about 18 years ago, my sister was ejected from a vehicle as her fiance was driving. Hit by someone running a red light. I got a phone call from mom, she was frantic. "Xxxx has been in an accident we don't know how bad meet us at the hospital" I ran out of work and got there as fast as I could safely. We were asking where is she ,what room etc. we beat the ambulance there. Then we saw a gurney being rushed down the halls, I looked over and it was my sister. Her face cracked open as if you were to drop a watermelon on concrete. She had spinal fluid coming out of her ears. I told myself that can't be my sister. It was. She survived miraculously. 2 months in ICU they put her face back together. When she was getting discharged, all the Drs and surgeons called her ICU the miracle girl. Said we should be planning a funeral not a coming home event. I'll never forget her moans and sounds as she was whisked by us on that gurney. She got married months later as sheneeded lots of physical therapy.



The only reason she's alive, is where the accident happened there was an off duty paramedic whose yard she landed in. She went a good 20 to 25 feet out the window

He grabbed his kit and began work on her IMMEDIATELY. He came to her party that was thrown as a fundraiser, he came to shake my hand and introduce himself, I grabbed him and sobbed while giving him a huge hug. I'll never forget him.

#65 Kid feeding then stomping on seagulls wings while he & his parents laughed maniacally at Disney World.

#66 Walking through downtown DC on 9/11. People were frantically running away from the city, because we didn't know where the 4th plane was. I was running across the 14th St bridge and looking up the Potomac for the plane, and then I passed someone leading a blind man out of the Pentagon, INTO the city. I just stopped because I realized no place was safe.



The smoke from the burning Pentagon hung out around our subdivision for about a week afterwards.

#67 A victim of a slashing incident. Was walking with one of his leg partially amputated. He died shortly after.

#68 In the 60s some people would kill the litters of puppies and kittens. I guess spay and neutering was uncommon or not available.



Most of the time they were drowned in a bucket of water, others used different, horrifying methods.



No way could I type it out, it was bad, especially for the children that watched it.

#69 My grandmother fell walking up the steps . The cat had been eating her. And she fell face forward into the steps... Her face was concaved in and her teeth were sticking through her face . She also went all over herself .

I'm 28 . This was 3 years ago, and yeah will never forget that. From time to time I'll smell something in a antique store that's smells like her and I instantly just want to puke from the flashbacks.

#70 When I was a guest of the state (that's my secret code for prison), a new inmate rolled in. He was the wrong guy for this tank. While he was walking in, next to the guard that was taking him to his cell, 6 dudes jumped him. At this place we were allowed padlocks for our lockers in our cells. These guys loaded socks with the padlocks and went to town on him. Within 30 seconds, he didn't have a face anymore. The gurgling sound is something I'll never forget.

#71 Maybe not the most disturbing but definitely the most memorable- once when I was little I was at a park swinging on the swing. The kid next to me was swinging with his head back like we all have done when we were younger. It was dirt below the swing, not wood chips or cork board. When he tilted his head back, he cut it on a sharp rock that was sticking out of the dirt and he was bleeding everywhere. It looked really deep. His mom rushed to him and I don’t know what happened after that. I still think about it when I take my kids to the park. I don’t ever let them lean their head back just because I’m scarred from it.

#72 Was in a car that got shot up. Watched a former friend get shot in the neck. He was the driver. He was able to switch to the passenger seat with my other buddy (who has since died from something unrelated). Blood was spraying everywhere, so I found a towel in his back seat and held it on the wound while we rushed to the hospital. He was choking on blood the whole way. He started turning super white, then blue and I could hear the gurgling. He went unconscious and started the death snore. We got him to the hospital in time and he eventually ended up okay. I had blood all over me. My body was so full of adrenaline that I hadn’t noticed that I had been grazed in the leg. I had jeans on and shorts underneath, and there was a whole through both of them where I was bleeding a good amount.

#73 I've been to war, so a lot. However might have been well after that, when in San Francisco for the RSA Conference right before COVID shutdown in February...I saw a homeless man, pull down his pants and shovel literal [feces] from his underwear with his hands into a garbage can. At least he put it in the can. The stuff that happens in war you expect, that, I did not.

#74 People sleeping literally in the middle of the street due to addiction.



I also saw a deer run into a moving car going about 45mph recently. That was pretty traumatic. Seeing it, knowing it was coming, hearing the sound.. experiencing life one moment and gone the next. Very eerie.

#75 When I was in high school I was a police explorer. One day I was riding with an officer after school and we got a call about an armed robbery. We gunned it to the location in time to see him peel out and take off. We pursued him for a while until he pulled over in an apartment complex. We pulled up behind him, the officer got out behind the door with his gun drawn. The robber was shooting back at us with a little .22 pistol while running away at a range of about 20 feet. The officer opened fire and hit him 3 times, but because the department used sig p226s at the time, which were terribly inaccurate, he didn't hit anything major. Only peripheral shots. After the last hit the robber just put the gun to his head and blew his brains out in the parking lot in front of us. We covered the body as people gathered and cordoned off the area. We had to stay at the scene a VERY long time watching the blood and brain matter slowly draining onto the pavement under the tarp until the coroner took the body. It took so long partly because of jurisdiction. He committed the crime in one city (ours) but the shooting happened in another because he crossed city lines. Interestingly there was no cleanup afterwards, they left everything as it was, blood and tissue and all. Maybe they sent a crew afterwards, I don't know, but everything was still there when we finally left and we were the last to go. There was also a LOT of paperwork and I was on the news for a hot minute. I also want to add that the incident itself wasn't disturbing and I didn't feel any sort of way about it. Not then, not now. It was the cell phone in his car that kept going off that said "mom" on the caller id. There was a news helicopter so I assume she saw the broadcast and was seeing if it was really her son. She called over and over. For hours. And of course we weren't allowed to touch any of his things but I felt for her. How her son was gone because of a stupid mistake, a split second decision, and a few hundred bucks. I just wanted to tell her it was quick and we treated his body with as much care and respect as we could under the circumstances. I really just wanted her to stop calling. I still think about her sometimes and if she ever found any peace.

#76 This is second hand but my father used to work abroad a lot and he encountered someone dead on the Subway in New York and people just stepped over him.



My dad was purely horrified and when he told me it gave me the horrors as well.

#77 2 other things I saw, both happened when I studied abroad in Vietnam..



I passed by a scene where a man had just been run over by a truck. His head clearly went under the tire and was flattened like a pancake, while his body appeared to not have gotten hit at all.. There was brain matter sprayed all the way across the street..



Another time we drove by what I am assuming was a mass casualty event on the highway. There were no victims or ambulances present or anything though, so idk if it was just the after math or if it was like a movie scene unsafely set up in the middle of the highway or something.. but It was a bus with the top half ripped off. Seats and metal were scattered all over the road.

#78 When I was a teenager, I was walking to the corner store and saw a road rage incident in the neighborhood (don't remember what started it). I just remember a young 30 something muscular man pumping his brakes, jumping out of his truck and running over to a little old lady in her car and shaking the whole car and screaming at her while she helplessly shrieked.

#79 Driving to work on the interstate one morning (I-10 in New Orleans) and saw a severed leg in one of the lanes. Roughly torn, not neatly cut, with red chunks coming out of it and lying near it. Instant shock and bewilderment - questioning if I had really seen what I thought I'd seen. Then a few more, bigger chunks strewn about as I drove on, a bit slower now. Then the rest of the body. A black woman. Mangled. Blood everywhere. She was, of course, dead. Found out later that she had an argument with her boyfriend while driving and he pushed her out of the car, whereupon she was hit by several cars at high speed.



Not a good day at work.

#80 As a primary school pupil (about 9 years old) I witnessed a teacher "teaching" a boy to swim by repeatedly throwing him as far as possible out into the diving pool (where he couldn't touch bottom). The boy was sobbing with fear and distress, yet every time he managed to struggle to the edge of the pool the teacher would hurl him out into the water again. Over 60 years later I can't ever forget the cruelty.