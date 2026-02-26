Stunning Twist As Mom Who Vanished 25 Years Ago Is Arrested Just Days After Family’s Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Michele Hundley Smith, the North Carolina mother of three who vanished in December 2001 and resurfaced alive more than two decades later, has now been arrested in a stunning turn of events.

The 62-year-old was taken into custody Monday (February 23) in Robeson County on an outstanding warrant connected to a criminal case that had been left unresolved since the weeks before she disappeared.

The warrant dates back to late 2001, weeks before she disappeared without a trace.

The mother-of-three claimed she left due to “ongoing domestic issues,” though no prior reports exist.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies located and arrested Smith at a Robeson County address where authorities believe she “has spent a few years.”

According to officials, the warrant was issued after Smith failed to appear in court in late December 2001, shortly after she was reported missing.

Woman in a pink sequined jacket posing against a dark purple background in a photo linked to a mom who vanished 25 years ago.

Image credits: Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

For nearly 25 years, the matter remained dormant, buried beneath the mystery of her disappearance, until her recent discovery brought it back to the surface.

Smith was 38 years old when she walked out of her home in Eden on Dec. 9, 2001, telling her husband she was heading to a Kmart in Martinsville, Virginia, for Christmas shopping.

She never returned.

Missing person poster for Michele Lyn Hundley Smith, an endangered adult missing since 2001, linked to a Rockingham County sheriff case.

Image credits: Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

By December 31, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had received a missing persons report. A search began that would stretch on for years, with investigators chasing leads and coordinating with outside agencies.

For more than two decades, there was no confirmed sighting. No body. No public explanation for her disappearance.

Then, last week, on February 19, the sheriff’s office received an unexpected new lead.

Middle-aged woman with gray hair in a black and yellow shirt, arrested after vanishing 25 years, mugshot in holding area.

“Some information came back to us that had been put out, and it alerted our detectives… to follow up,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People Magazine.

The following day, Sgt. A. Disher and Detective C. Worley met Smith “face-to-face.”

“She was in good health,” Page said, being careful not to share information that could reveal Smith’s current location or motivation for finally speaking out.

Page did, however, hint at what truly led the woman to abandon her family more than two decades ago.

The mother was scheduled to appear in court in connection to a DWI charged she received before disappearing

Comment stating it’s called abandonment by user Pinkypromise with 1360 likes on a social media post.

Comment on social media from user Just Here For Entertainment stating she has her reasons with a casual tone about the stunning twist of mom arrested after 25 years missing.

The warrant stems from a Driving While Impaired (DWI) charge filed in Eden, North Carolina, on November 11, 2001, just weeks before Smith disappeared.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was scheduled to appear in court on December 27, 2001, in connection with that charge. Authorities said she failed to appear.

By that point, she had already been reported missing, after vanishing on December 9, 2001.

Map showing route between Martinsville and Eden with distance, alongside a man wearing glasses and a cowboy hat discussing a mom arrested after vanishing.

Image credits: News Nation

Black minivan parked on grass with text highlighting similarity to car and plate in mom vanished case.

Image credits: Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

Because she did not show up to court, an arrest warrant was issued for failure to appear. That warrant has remained active since.

When questioned, Smith told investigators she had left of her own volition due to “ongoing domestic issues at the time.”

Black and white photo of a woman linked to a mom who vanished 25 years ago and was recently arrested after family discovery

Image credits: Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

“Let me just say there were no allegations of any foul play regarding her leaving,” Page said. “But according to Ms. Smith, she said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time.”

Page made clear that his office has no records of domestic complaints prior to her disappearance in 2001.

At the time she left, Smith had three children: Amanda, who was 14; a son who was almost 8; and a 19-year-old daughter

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the stunning twist about a mom who vanished 25 years ago and was recently arrested.

Woman with dark hair and makeup taking a selfie near a campfire amid stunning twist mom vanished 25 years ago.

Image credits: Facebook

The district attorney’s office was consulted about whether charges such as abandonment could apply.

“Of course, the question was, she had three children when she left, and they were with the dad,” Page said. So far, no charges have been filed related to her disappearance.

Online, the debate intensified.

Woman identified as mom who vanished 25 years ago, linked to stunning twist and recent family discovery news report.

Image credits: FOX 8 WGHP

“She made a choice and everyone is still alive and well. Don’t know what ‘charges’ could ever be filed,” one reader wrote.

Another responded, “How very selfish of her. Hope they make her repay the cost for the search.”

Others pushed back. “She never felt safe enough to report ab*se,” a commenter argued.

Smith’s daughter Amanda, defended her father online after people began speculating about the reasons behind her mother leaving

Family discovers mom who vanished 25 years ago; stunning twist as she is arrested just days later.

Image credits: Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

In 2018, Amanda created a Facebook page dedicated to finding her mother. After learning she was alive, she wrote, “I am ecstatic, I am p**sed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!”

“Will I have a relationship once more with my mom? Honestly, I can’t answer that because I don’t even know,” she continued.

“My initial reaction would be yes, absolutely, but then I think of all the hurt… But even then … My mom is only human, just as we all are.”

Comment reading Mother of the year by user Sloane with 3 likes, related to mom who vanished 25 years ago and arrest.

Smiling woman with curly hair and earrings, representing the mom who vanished 25 years ago and was recently arrested.

Image credits: Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

Amanda also defended her father as speculation mounted.

“My father has been through so much,” she wrote. “My dad is a great man, and honestly, the fact is that he is human, just as I am human and you are human.”

Sheriff Page, who is set to retire in December after 28 years in office, praised his team for resolving the long-running case.

“They went and found this young lady who has been missing for many years, 20-plus years. And we don’t see a lot of missing person cases like that,” he said, calling it “a job well done.”

“Our goal is to try to resolve the cases, solve the cases to provide closure,” Page added, “and in this particular case, to find that person who’s missing and hopefully have them in a safe situation.”

“Unfair.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the case

Comment expressing sympathy for children after mom who vanished 25 years ago is arrested following family discovery.

Comment on social media post saying she left her kids behind with a crying emoji, related to mom vanished 25 years ago arrest.

Social media comment questioning legality and costs related to mom who vanished 25 years ago and was recently arrested.

User comment reading She was sick of everyone with 523 likes on social media post about mom who vanished 25 years ago arrested after family's discovery.

Comment from HazelleNails sharing opinion on relationships and addressing double standards for women walking away.

Comment expressing suspicion about husband delaying to report mom missing, related to mom who vanished 25 years ago.

Comment expressing frustration over a mom who vanished for 25 years and was recently arrested after family discovery.

Comment about a mom who vanished 25 years ago, now arrested days after family’s discovery, with 258 likes.

Comment on social media from user Jess questioning leaving kids, related to mom who vanished 25 years ago and recent arrest news.

Comment on social media questioning the husband's changing story about the mom who vanished 25 years ago and recent family discovery.

Comment from user Mama B on social media warning never to leave babies unattended, with five likes.

Comment on social media about mom who vanished 25 years ago being arrested after family’s discovery, expressing shock and sadness.

Comment with shocked emoji reacting to a long Christmas shopping list shared in a casual online discussion.

Comment on social media post discussing the stunning twist of a mom who vanished 25 years ago now arrested days after family’s discovery.

Comment reading Glad she is safe and ok in response to news about mom who vanished 25 years ago arrested after family’s discovery

Comment on social media about a mom who vanished 25 years ago and was arrested after family's discovery.

Comment from Mitchiko expressing that this is the best outcome of the situation related to mom who vanished 25 years ago.

Comment from Jillian reflecting on the mom who vanished 25 years ago and the impact on her family’s discovery.

Comment from LadyM speculating husband’s role in mom who vanished 25 years ago just days after family’s discovery arrest.

Comment on social media expressing concern about a mom who vanished 25 years ago and was recently arrested.

Comment discussing a mom who vanished amid domestic violence, custody loss, and recent arrest after family discovery.

Comment from user jhnellcosten6 discussing family issues related to mom who vanished 25 years ago and recent arrest news.

Comment on a social media post discussing the stunning twist as a mom who vanished 25 years ago is arrested after family discovery.