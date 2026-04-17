Mom’s Creepy Behavior Leaves Woman Shocked And Trembling: “Is She Psychotic?! HER Baby?”

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Most parents are caring, no doubt. But sometimes that care can go a bit too far, and the line between support and control starts to blur.

We’re talking about entitled parents who want to stay deeply involved in even the smallest decisions their children make, long after the child is grown.

A woman on Reddit described her parents as falling into the same bracket. They screamed at and harassed her boyfriend after she became pregnant, and when she tried to cut them off, their behavior became even more confusing.

From building a full-fledged nursery after being told that they wouldn’t be allowed to see the baby, to trying to impose their anti-vaccination opinions, the parents of this woman crossed all sorts of lines in a matter of a few months.

RELATED:

Pregnant woman says she cut off toxic parents after months of harassment

Image credits: Abigail Batcheld / flickr (not the actual photo)

But the woman soon received a surprising nursery tour video from her mother



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Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Morosa3

Why some parents struggle to let go and continue crossing boundaries

When parents are overly involved in their children’s emotional lives and identities, it is often referred to as “enmeshed parenting.” Coined by family therapist Salvador Minuchin, enmeshment describes families in which personal boundaries are so permeable that children may lose their autonomy.

In such families, parents are overly concerned about their child’s daily life and decisions even when the child becomes an adult.

This pattern of enmeshed parenting can help make sense of the dynamics seen in the Reddit story, where the mother tries to treat her daughter’s baby as if it is her own. Even after clear boundaries are set, she tries all sorts of ways — like setting up a nursery and buying baby essentials — to remain involved.

In enmeshed family systems, this kind of response is not uncommon. The parent’s sense of identity and purpose becomes deeply tied to the child. And it makes separation or autonomy feel like rejection rather than a normal, and quite necessary, boundary.

Experts say that the key characteristic of enmeshed parenting is the use of guilt or shame to keep the child emotionally compliant and closely tied to the parent.

“Enmeshed parents tend to involve themselves in every decision the child faces, even trivial ones. They may micromanage the child’s daily life – from what friends they can have, to what clothes to wear, to how to handle school assignments​. The child rarely gets to make age-appropriate choices on their own,” explains chartered psychologist Saul McLeod.

Research shows that in these kinds of family dynamics, a child is unable to fully develop their own identity or make decisions without feeling guilt or pressure.

Over time, this can lead to anxiety, difficulty setting boundaries in adulthood, and a constant need for approval from family members.

Experts suggest dealing with enmeshed family dynamics by slowly rebuilding clear boundaries and sticking to them, even when it feels uncomfortable at first. This usually means learning to say no without over-explaining and limiting how much personal information you share.

“Enmeshed parents often interpret boundaries as rejection, so reassure them that you’re not cutting them out of your life — you’re recalibrating the relationship to be healthier. If direct conversations are too hard, you can also demonstrate change through actions (which is often even more effective),” says McLeod.

But sadly, not all parents know how to respect boundaries — some may continue to push or try to revert to old patterns.

“In those cases, holding consistent boundaries (and possibly limiting contact if it remains toxic) is important for your well-being. Remember, you can love someone and choose to limit certain interactions with them if those interactions harm you,” McLeod advices.

What happens when parents don’t understand the concept of autonomy

Image credits: maria_sbytova / freepik (not the actual photo)

Recent studies show that adult children’s relationships with their parents may be more complicated, and less permanent, than often assumed.

In Britain, research suggests around one in five families may be affected by estrangement, a relationship in which communication has stopped.

In the US, a study found 6% of respondents were estranged from a mother and a startling 26% from a father.

The study also showed that even though the vast majority of estranged adult children eventually resume contact with their families, it doesn’t always end like a fairytale. Some families end up cycling in and out of contact repeatedly.

It’s also not uncommon for some parents to set restrictions or boundaries when it comes to grandparent involvement as well.

In a poll conducted in the US, most parents (89%) reported that their child sees at least one grandparent often or occasionally. Among them, 6% reported major disagreements and 37% minor disagreements with one or more grandparents about their parenting choices.

At least 15% said that disagreements have a negative effect on their child’s relationship with their grandparents.

What this Reddit story reflects isn’t just a loud, one-off family conflict that went too far. It shows what can happen when parents gradually cross boundaries over time and begin to feel entitled to their child’s life and decisions.

A nursery then becomes less about preparation and more about control. And a grandchild becomes less about a new life and more about a way of remaining emotionally tethered to the family.

The woman responded to some people’s advice and questions in the comments

Image credits: Danik Prihodko / pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman gave another update on her situation after giving birth to her baby

Image credits: Morosa3

Many people responded with anger and outrage directed at the woman’s mother

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

In another update, the woman said her mother refused to maintain the boundaries

Netizens applauded the woman for going no contact with her mother

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / unsplash (not the actyual photo)

In one last update, the woman talked about her anti-vaccination parents’ behavior

People were quick to lend their support in the comments