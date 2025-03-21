Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So Disgusting”: Mom Accused Of Selling Daughter For $1,000 Due To Her “Light Eyes And Skin”
Crime, News

“So Disgusting”: Mom Accused Of Selling Daughter For $1,000 Due To Her “Light Eyes And Skin”

Six-year-old Joshlin Smith, targeted for her light eyes and skin, remains missing a year after her disappearance in South Africa. 

Her mother faces charges in a disturbing claim of human trafficking and kidnapping as the trial captures widespread attention.

RELATED:

    The six-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mother due to her fair features

    Young girl with light eyes and skin, wearing a blue dress and a headband, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

    Joshlin Smith, who went missing in February 2024, has yet to be found. The young South African girl was allegedly sought by a traditional healer for her light eyes and fair skin.

    Highlights
    • A six-year-old girl noted for her features went missing a year ago near her home in South Africa.
    • The mother of the child is now on trial, accused of selling her daughter for $1,000.
    • According to a witness, the mother confessed to selling her child to a "sangoma" for money.

    This is among the allegations that have emerged at the ongoing trial of Joshlin Smith’s mother, Kelly Smith. The prosecutors accused her of having “sold, delivered or exchanged” the six-year-old and lied about her disappearance, according to BBC.

    The girl allegedly vanished from outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

    A local pastor testified in court, saying he heard Smith saying she was looking to sell her children

    Missing child alert poster with a girl featuring light eyes and skin.

    Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

    Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn, face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. All three have pleaded not guilty but remain in custody.

    Initial reports from local media suggested that Kelly Smith might have sold her daughter for about $1,100. During the trial, a local pastor testified hearing Smith back in 2023 talk of selling her three children for 20,000 rand ($1,100) each, though she had said she was willing to accept a lower figure of $275.

    Joshlin’s teacher then alleged in court that Smith had told her during the search that her daughter was already “on a ship, inside a container, and they were on the way to West Africa.”

    Smith’s neighbor claimed that Smith told her, “I sold my child to a sangoma”

    Three people sitting at a table in a communal setting, focused on a serious discussion.

    Image credits: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images

    Shanty in a cluttered area with stray dogs, illustrating poverty and neglect.

    Image credits: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

    Further adding to the scandal, Lourentia Lombaard, a neighbor and friend of Smith, claimed that Smith confessed to selling Joshlin to a traditional healer, or “sangoma,” for money, saying, “I did something silly… I sold my child to a sangoma.”

    Lombaard’s testimony provided chilling details of the day Joshlin vanished. She recounted seeing Smith packing some of Joshlin’s clothes into a black bag shortly before they met with a woman believed to be the sangoma. 

    The trio then departed in a white car, with Lombaard noting, “the person who took Joshlin wanted her for her eyes and skin.” The significance of the child’s features remains unclear, though it is suggested that it could relate to the healer’s practices.

    The year-long search for the young girl continues in the area

    Young girl with light eyes and braids, smiling on a couch with sunflowers in the background.

    Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

    A woman in court covers her face, sitting beside others, related to case involving light eyes and skin.

    Image credits: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

    Despite a year-long search involving police, firefighters, and specialized units, Joshlin remains missing. Recent developments include the discovery of children’s clothing near her home, with some items reportedly blood-stained, leading to fears about her well-being.

    The case saw a brief moment of potential clarity when a woman suspected of being the sangoma was arrested. However, charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence, leaving many questions unanswered.

    The province commissioner said their “ultimate goal is to find the child”

    Protestor holds "Justice for Joshlin" sign amid crowd, highlighting case of daughter sold for $1,000.

    Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

    As the trial progressed, Western Cape province police commissioner Thembisile Patekile emphasized the ongoing efforts to locate Joshlin. “At this stage, we do not have a child,” he stated. “Our ultimate goal is to find the child. We still want to find that child alive.”

    The community remains engaged, with large crowds gathering outside the courthouse, vocalizing their demand for “Justice for Joshlin.”’ The trial is expected to continue through March as more witnesses come forward and the prosecution seeks to untangle the events leading to Joshlin’s disappearance.

    Sangomas are recognized traditional healers in South Africa

    Child holding certificate, wearing a graduation cap, displaying light eyes and skin.

    Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

    In South Africa, sangomas or traditional healers are recognized under the Traditional Health Practitioners Act of 2007. These witch doctors, who also include herbalists and traditional surgeons, are respected for their ability to connect with ancestral spirits and provide cultural healing.

    However, the ongoing trial involving the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has cast a spotlight on the potential misuse of these traditional roles.

    While sangomas are an essential part of South African culture, providing valuable healing services, there are concerns about witch doctors who misuse this respect for harmful activities, including the trade of dangerous charms or cures involving actual human body parts.

    Online users were angered by the claims, hoping for the safe return of the child

    Text message criticizing a mom accused of selling her daughter for her light eyes and skin.

    Comment criticizing a mom accused of selling her daughter, with censored words, highlighting disgust and outrage.

    Message about mom accused of selling her daughter for R20,000 due to "light eyes and skin," with concerns for the child’s safety.

    Comment reacting to mom accused of selling daughter due to light skin and eyes.

    Comment expressing outrage over selling daughter for $1000 based on light eyes and skin.

    Text message from Thato Kolobe discussing a mother's unexpected demeanor.

    Comment by Roxanne about a woman’s drastic appearance change; mentions light eyes and skin in context.

    Comment expressing outrage on a post about a mom accused of exploitation for money.

    Text message discussing a South African woman's trial for allegedly selling her daughter for her light eyes and skin.

    Text message from Dennis Braun expressing hope for the girl's safety amid accusations involving light eyes and skin.

    Comment expressing sadness about a child allegedly sold for $1,000 due to her light eyes and skin.

    Comment criticizes mom for actions involving daughter, highlighting disgust over the situation.

    Comment expressing outrage at a mom accused of selling her daughter for $1,000, mentioning desire for justice.

    Comment criticizing a mom's actions related to light eyes and skin, implying selling herself for her children's survival.

    Comment comparing a situation to Casey Anthony, implying disgust.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    jonjonsscagsy avatar
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor, poor child. The mum tells her friend 'I've done something silly'. No, 'Silly' is driving away with your coffee on the car roof. You sold an innocent child for a pittance. That is EVIL and you won't need a coat where you're going.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A healer who wanted her for her skin and eyes has likely already taken those from the child for their "medicines". This is heart breaking on every level, that poor child.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly have such a difficult time trying to comprehend how a mother could do this to her child. I know from personal experience of the grip/hold that a*******n has over you and I still could never, ever do this to my child. I'm very grateful that I never had to 'lay down' to support my habit, due to always working and having side hustles but if it came down to that point I would always sacrifice myself and protect my innocent child. Sadly I don't think this gorgeous little girl is still alive and I truly hope her egg donor gets everything she has coming to her and then some. Btw, did anyone else notice that throughout the story and in some pictures that the little girls name is spelled Joshlin but in the one picture that looks like her graduating from kindergarten, her name is spelled Joslin?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
