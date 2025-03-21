“So Disgusting”: Mom Accused Of Selling Daughter For $1,000 Due To Her “Light Eyes And Skin”

ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old Joshlin Smith, targeted for her light eyes and skin, remains missing a year after her disappearance in South Africa.

Her mother faces charges in a disturbing claim of human trafficking and kidnapping as the trial captures widespread attention.

The six-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mother due to her fair features

Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

Joshlin Smith, who went missing in February 2024, has yet to be found. The young South African girl was allegedly sought by a traditional healer for her light eyes and fair skin.

This is among the allegations that have emerged at the ongoing trial of Joshlin Smith’s mother, Kelly Smith. The prosecutors accused her of having “sold, delivered or exchanged” the six-year-old and lied about her disappearance, according to BBC.

The girl allegedly vanished from outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

A local pastor testified in court, saying he heard Smith saying she was looking to sell her children

Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn, face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. All three have pleaded not guilty but remain in custody.

Initial reports from local media suggested that Kelly Smith might have sold her daughter for about $1,100. During the trial, a local pastor testified hearing Smith back in 2023 talk of selling her three children for 20,000 rand ($1,100) each, though she had said she was willing to accept a lower figure of $275.

Joshlin’s teacher then alleged in court that Smith had told her during the search that her daughter was already “on a ship, inside a container, and they were on the way to West Africa.”

Smith’s neighbor claimed that Smith told her, “I sold my child to a sangoma”

Image credits: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images

Image credits: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Further adding to the scandal, Lourentia Lombaard, a neighbor and friend of Smith, claimed that Smith confessed to selling Joshlin to a traditional healer, or “sangoma,” for money, saying, “I did something silly… I sold my child to a sangoma.”

Lombaard’s testimony provided chilling details of the day Joshlin vanished. She recounted seeing Smith packing some of Joshlin’s clothes into a black bag shortly before they met with a woman believed to be the sangoma.

The trio then departed in a white car, with Lombaard noting, “the person who took Joshlin wanted her for her eyes and skin.” The significance of the child’s features remains unclear, though it is suggested that it could relate to the healer’s practices.

The year-long search for the young girl continues in the area

Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

Image credits: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Despite a year-long search involving police, firefighters, and specialized units, Joshlin remains missing. Recent developments include the discovery of children’s clothing near her home, with some items reportedly blood-stained, leading to fears about her well-being.

The case saw a brief moment of potential clarity when a woman suspected of being the sangoma was arrested. However, charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence, leaving many questions unanswered.

The province commissioner said their “ultimate goal is to find the child”

Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

As the trial progressed, Western Cape province police commissioner Thembisile Patekile emphasized the ongoing efforts to locate Joshlin. “At this stage, we do not have a child,” he stated. “Our ultimate goal is to find the child. We still want to find that child alive.”

The community remains engaged, with large crowds gathering outside the courthouse, vocalizing their demand for “Justice for Joshlin.”’ The trial is expected to continue through March as more witnesses come forward and the prosecution seeks to untangle the events leading to Joshlin’s disappearance.

Sangomas are recognized traditional healers in South Africa

Image credits: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter

In South Africa, sangomas or traditional healers are recognized under the Traditional Health Practitioners Act of 2007. These witch doctors, who also include herbalists and traditional surgeons, are respected for their ability to connect with ancestral spirits and provide cultural healing.

However, the ongoing trial involving the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has cast a spotlight on the potential misuse of these traditional roles.

While sangomas are an essential part of South African culture, providing valuable healing services, there are concerns about witch doctors who misuse this respect for harmful activities, including the trade of dangerous charms or cures involving actual human body parts.

