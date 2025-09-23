Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shocked After Finding Out Her Mom Is The Reason She Never Got To Live Her Dream
Woman hugging knees looking upset in living room while texting about why she never got to study abroad.
Family, Relationships

Woman Shocked After Finding Out Her Mom Is The Reason She Never Got To Live Her Dream

Getting to go to your top pick for university is a dream come true. And while many (if not most) of you probably expect your loved ones to support your ambitions, this doesn’t always happen the way you imagined. Unfortunately, some parents have such a hard time letting go of you that they might end up hurting you out of love.

Internet user u/carlinha1289 opened up to the TwoXChromosomes online community about some incredibly sensitive information she uncovered. She was stunned to learn that her mom may have sabotaged her university applications abroad in order to keep her closer to home. Keep scrolling for the full story, including an important update from the author herself.

    Studying abroad is a dream for many young adults. However, some parents have an incredibly hard time letting go of their kids

    Woman sitting with knees hugged, looking upset while another woman talks to her about study abroad disappointment.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman opened up about how she found out that her overprotective mom subtly sabotaged her dreams of going to university in Europe

    Text conversation about a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and feeling cheated by family.

    Text about a woman’s childhood summers in Europe and her journey toward Portuguese citizenship and study abroad.

    Text excerpt explaining why a woman never got to study abroad, highlighting family influence and consent.

    Young woman falls asleep on study materials, reflecting disappointment about study abroad opportunities and personal challenges.

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev  / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Text excerpt showing a woman sharing her efforts and challenges in trying to study abroad in Europe successfully.

    Alt text: Text about a woman’s experience applying to universities abroad and preparing for study abroad plans.

    ALT text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad due to her mother’s concerns and financial worries.

    Woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad, looking stressed while holding papers at desk.

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and the reasons behind it.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s frustrating experience learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad.

    Text on a plain background reading I applied to Canadian universities, and I got in. I still took that trip, but it was sour sweet.

    Young woman looking out window thoughtfully, reflecting on why she never got to study abroad experience.

    Image credits: Agung Pratama / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a woman reflecting on why she never got to study abroad, focusing on family and staying in Canada.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, reflecting on family manipulation and sacrifices.

    Text excerpt revealing a woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and family involvement.

    Here are the messages between the author and her sister about the shocking revelation about their mom

    Text message conversation revealing why woman never got to study abroad, learning the truth from her mom after years.

    Text message conversation showing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad.

    Image credits:

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing confusion about letters and her mom’s role, reflecting on study abroad truth.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining why she never got to study abroad and her dad’s reaction to the news.

    Alt text: Emotional woman expresses sadness and hopelessness over never getting to study abroad and feeling her chance was taken.

    Woman sitting indoors looking thoughtful and distressed, reflecting on why she never got to study abroad.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text showing a woman reflecting on confronting her family about why she never got to study abroad and how to cope with it.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and feels conflicted about her education choices.

    Alt text: Text message expressing sadness over mom not allowing study abroad to Europe for college and feeling cheated.

    Image credits:

    Woman and young girl lying on bed, having a heartfelt conversation about study abroad and family feelings.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto  / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    The goal of every parent should be to raise confident, independent, skilled, and capable kids. Micromanagement, hovering, and helicopter parenting do the opposite

    A parent’s love for their children can be a wonderful thing. But when taken too far, it can turn into suffocating pressure, micromanagement, decreased independence, and over-the-top influence in their lives.

    That’s all to say that, sometimes, the things that family members do out of love aren’t always in your best interest. Even if the parental drive to protect is understandable, your loved ones should want you to thrive, learn new skills, and grow as an individual.

    And that often means putting yourself in new, uncomfortable situations that force you to fail and adapt. But failure is a core part of life. That’s how you build confidence and develop the skills and independence you need to succeed in adult life.

    Of course, all of this is easier said than done. It can be incredibly tough for parents to watch their kids grow up and move out, let alone move abroad for their studies.

    As Forbes points out, no matter how prepared you think you are as a parent, the separation from your children as they head off to university will be hard.

    “Sit down and have a conversation with your student in which you enthusiastically acknowledge that a big shift is underway. Indicate that you want to support both them and you in succeeding at it. The main aspects of the transition are greater responsibility and independence for the student and less information and onus on the part of the parent,” says Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of ‘How to Raise an Adult’ and ‘Your Turn: How to Be an Adult.’

    According to her, you should ask your child about the things they want to learn from you so they can then handle them themselves. For instance, you could teach them the basics of making appointments, buying things at the store, refilling medications, filling out forms, organizing travel arrangements, tracking deadlines, doing chores at home, etc.

    In short, focus on the essentials that every functioning grown-up needs to know. Your goal ought to be teaching your child how to do these things alongside them, rather than solving all of their problems for them immediately. In other words, you’re supportive, but not a micromanager.

    Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, with a thoughtful conversation on a laptop.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio  / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Trust lies at the core of these questions. Your kids need to know that you have faith in them to (try to) do things on their own

    Meanwhile, Fran’Cee Brown-McClure, Ph.D., the Vice President of Student Affairs at Jackson State University, told Forbes that parents can help their kids make the transition into university students early.

    For instance, while they’re still in high school, you can teach them to embrace small amounts of freedom. This will help you gauge how they handle themselves in different situations. Whether that’s cooking at home or advocating for themselves in school.

    “This will go a long way and provide you with an opportunity to process and discuss while things are happening. Parents trust your students. You have raised them for 17-18 years and you have given them good information and experiences. Trust them to get it right, to make mistakes, and to learn along the way. Then trust the institution that you’re sending them to, to support them in their collegiate experience,” Brown-McClure stresses.

    According to psychotherapist Lynn Lyons, LICSW, parents ought to do more listening and less lecturing once their kids start college. “Once students head out, parents must make room for their kids to connect to their college life. I had one parent require a daily conversation with her daughter while away at school. This impaired the student from making a healthy movement toward independence,” she states.

    “Trust that you’ve given your young adult the skills needed to handle this new phase. If you haven’t, it’s too late to start teaching now, so be supportive and get to work earlier with the younger siblings.”

    Woman and mother embracing with eyes closed, sharing an emotional moment about study abroad truth and feelings.

    Image credits: Federica Giacomazzi  / Unsplash (not the actual photo) 

    Mistakes are a natural part of life and are unavoidable. Instead of trying to shield your children from all possible stress, teach them to tackle their challenges well

    According to psychology professor Nancy Darling, Ph.D., from Oberlin College, the goal is to help students grow with support into developing adulting skills and learning confidence through mistakes.

    “Toddlers fall when they learn to walk. Then they get back up again, try new strategies, build new muscles, and make more mistakes. If we never let go of their hands and let them fall, they never learn and never have that glorious excited joy of running into our arms,” Darling writes in a piece on Psychology Today about the dangers of parental micromanagement.

    “Hovering over young adults making big decisions about courses, friends, and activities communicates something important: that they are not capable of doing this on their own. That we care, but that we don’t trust them. How can they have faith in themselves if we don’t have faith in them?” She states that students ought to live in the moment and learn their new environment instead of having to constantly think about their parents.

    What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? How would you handle the revelation that someone you love actually sabotaged your academic dreams? Did your parents have a hard time letting you go to college? If so, how did you all handle the change? What advice would you give to anyone who’s a new student to help them thrive? What do you think parents can do to support their students? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

    As the story started getting more and more attention, the author shared more context in the comments

    Reddit conversation showing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and family feelings involved.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about why a woman never got to study abroad and the truth behind it.

    Here’s how the internet reacted as they read all about the woman’s family drama

    Alt text: Text post discussing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and family trust issues.

    Text discussing the truth behind why a woman never got to study abroad, focusing on selfish motives and manipulation.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread with a woman upset about not being able to study abroad and thanking commenters.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing anger and sympathy about a woman learning the truth about studying abroad.

    Woman reflecting on why she never got to study abroad due to parents’ protective decisions and love.

    Woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad, reflecting on family emotions and missed opportunities.

    Comment about moving abroad to revive dreams and the truth behind why she never got to study abroad.

    Text message about a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and crushed dreams.

    Alt text: Woman reads about the truth behind why she never got to study abroad and reflects on selfish family decisions.

    Comment text about life advice and encouragement for woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining that an R-score above 34 is required for competitive programs like med school.

    Comment expressing sympathy and hope for a sister to provide answers about why woman never got to study abroad.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, facing family challenges and emotional barriers.

    Comment discussing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and her mother's role.

    Alt text: Young woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and the impact on her life choices.

    Alt text: Woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad due to her mother's decision

    Screenshot of online comment showing a user expressing support about a woman learning the truth why she never got to study abroad.

    Text post discussing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and family doubts.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and reflects on family manipulation and feelings.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, feeling betrayed and unable to trust again.

    Screenshot of an online forum showing a supportive comment responding to a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad.

    Alt text: Woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad, reflecting on family and personal growth.

    Woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad with family reasons and personal sacrifice.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing studying abroad, family support, and overcoming barriers to study overseas.

    Some readers had similar experiences of their own that they wanted to share. Here are their life stories

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad due to family control and sacrifices.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and finds new opportunities living overseas.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad due to parental control and hidden applications.

    ALT text: Screenshot of a forum post discussing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad due to parental control.

    Later, the woman shared an update about how she began taking steps to confront her mother

    Woman with hair tied hugging a man closely, expressing emotion about why she never got to study abroad.

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman reflecting on the reason she never got to study abroad, appreciating supportive comments.

    Text excerpt about a woman learning the truth behind why she never got to study abroad and family dynamics.

    Text about a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad, expressing mixed emotions.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman reflecting on emotions and healing after learning the truth about studying abroad.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s emotional phone conversation about family tensions related to studying abroad decisions.

    Woman sitting on bed with a dog, speaking on phone, learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and family dynamics involved.

    Text conversation about not wanting to let go, revealing why a woman never got to study abroad and emotional response.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad and copes with emotional struggles through therapy.

    Text excerpt showing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad during a Skype session.

    Alt text: Text message revealing a woman’s mother had a guilty voice and asked about visiting and taking her daughter.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad due to family and emotional reasons.

    Text about a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and the mistakes involved.

    Woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad, looking thoughtful while using a laptop at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman learning the truth behind why she never got to study abroad, revealing family reasons.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, exploring reasons and rebuilding trust.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad while seeking answers from her family.

    Text excerpt about a woman learning the truth related to why she never got to study abroad, reflecting on university applications.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and reconsidering past events.

    Text excerpt reflecting a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad and her feelings about it.

    Text about personal growth and readiness reflecting on why a woman never got to study abroad and family limitations.

    Image credits:

    After reading the update, here’s how some netizens reacted to the new information

    Woman reflecting on truth about why she never got to study abroad, dealing with family’s impact and emotions.

    Screenshot of a discussion thread about a woman learning the truth why she never got to study abroad.

    Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, discovering the real reason behind it.

    ALT text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad reading online discussion comments.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad in an emotional online discussion.

    Alt text: A woman reflects on the truth about why she never got to study abroad, discovering her mom didn’t want to let her go.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user expresses hope about learning the truth behind not studying abroad.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman learning the truth about why she never got to study abroad.

    Comment discussing a woman’s experience with never getting to study abroad due to an overbearing mother.

    Alt text: Woman learns the truth about why she never got to study abroad, reflecting on family control and personal growth.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

