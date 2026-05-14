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Woman Admits What Many Parents Won’t Say Out Loud, Gets Slammed For It
Woman Admits What Many Parents Won’t Say Out Loud, Gets Slammed For It
Family, Relationships

Woman Admits What Many Parents Won’t Say Out Loud, Gets Slammed For It

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Divorce gets more complicated when the couple shares custody of young kids. They will need to find the most suitable arrangement for visits and spending time. And sometimes, that can cause some headaches. 

This woman would know. After a change in agreement with her ex-husband, she suddenly found her weekends free from mom duties. She rightfully wanted to keep it that way, but according to her family, she was being selfish. 

Deeply affected by how her own family made her feel, she turned to the internet for answers. 

RELATED:

    Divorces tend to get messier when young kids are involved

    Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This couple had a problem when their arrangement suddenly shifted, and the woman had more time for herself during the weekend

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    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    For her family, she was being selfish

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    Image credits: moma**hole

    Parents need self-care, too

    Parenting isn’t a walk in the park. It’s already challenging enough even when you do it together. Adding a divorce to the equation only adds to the stress. 

    It’s why experts like registered social worker and family mediator Stefanie Peachey advise making self-care a top priority. The number one reason? Burnout prevention. 

    “Without regular opportunities to rest and recharge, parents can experience burnout, which may manifest as irritability, exhaustion, or feelings of inadequacy,” Peachey wrote

    Self-care is all about enhancing your physical, emotional, and mental health, which Peachey says is often misunderstood. Some parents feel guilty for taking time for themselves, thinking it detracts from their duties to their kids. 

    “In reality, self-care strengthens a parent’s ability to meet their children’s needs. It is about recharging your internal batteries so that you can give your best to your family,” she explained. 

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    Peachey shared her practical tips for incorporating self-care, and one of them is to keep it a team effort. She urged open communication about household and caregiving duties. 

    “This not only lightens the load but also gives each parent time to focus on their well-being.”

    Based on her account, the woman still appears to be hands-on and lives up to her end in terms of the parenting obligations. As long as she finds a compromise with her husband that would work for the situation, there should not be a problem. Her mom and sister can have their opinion about it.

    There were a handful who said she was in the wrong

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    And many who think she was being reasonable

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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