“I Was Deeply Uncomfortable”: Mom Explains Why She Won’t Leave Baby With Mom Or MIL Alone

When a baby arrives in the family, the excitement isn’t limited to just the parents: grandparents, uncles, aunts, and everyone in between want a piece of the joy. But what happens when that excitement turns into overstepping?

One mother shared how she felt caught in the middle of her manipulative mom and her over-involved mother-in-law, both determined to spend alone time with her baby while bypassing her entirely. She opened up about the emotional tug-of-war, the struggle to protect her child, and the painful task of breaking family cycles of entitlement and boundary violations. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded…

Grandparents often want special bonding time with their grandchildren, but sometimes it comes at the cost of hurting or sidelining the mother

Elderly woman holding a baby in a living room, highlighting mom's concerns about leaving baby with mom or MIL alone.

Image credits: mstandret / envato (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her mother-in-law constantly gave unsolicited advice and how both her mom and MIL insisted on having alone time with her baby

Text excerpt about mom feeling uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or MIL discussing solo access and family dynamics.

Mom explains why she feels deeply uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or MIL due to complicated family dynamics.

Mom feeling deeply uncomfortable about leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law, expressing concern and hesitation.

Text excerpt discussing a mom feeling deeply uncomfortable leaving her baby with mom or MIL alone due to trust issues.

Text excerpt about a mother-in-law emotionally focused on reliving motherhood through grandchild, causing discomfort.

List of reasons mom feels uncomfortable leaving baby with mom or MIL alone, including unsolicited advice and overriding decisions.

A distressed young mom sitting on a couch, holding her head, feeling uncomfortable and anxious about leaving baby alone.

Image credits: sedrik2007 / envato (not the actual photo)

Mom explains why she feels uncomfortable leaving her baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to trust and care concerns.

Mom explains why she feels deeply uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law despite offers to babysit.

Text excerpt discussing discomfort with leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to mobility issues and concern.

Excerpt showing a mom feeling deeply uncomfortable about leaving her baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Text expressing a mom feeling excluded and unsupported while being the gatekeeper to her baby, highlighting discomfort.

Text about a mom feeling deeply uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to emotional trauma.

Image credits: Glittering_Ear4923

Grandparents often go above and beyond when it comes to caring for their grandkids

Becoming a parent is one of life’s most surreal joys. But when you become a grandparent, the emotions double up. It’s a beautiful mix of pride, nostalgia, and pure happiness. Naturally, grandparents often feel like they know the ropes better, they’ve been through sleepless nights, tantrums, and endless bottles already. With that experience comes the urge to jump in, help out, and sometimes even take charge. But here’s the tricky part: just because you’ve “been there, done that” doesn’t mean you get a free pass to rewrite the parenting playbook.

That’s where boundaries come in. As much as grandparents adore their little bundles of joy (and who wouldn’t?!), respecting the wishes of the parents is crucial. After all, every mom and dad deserves the chance to raise their child in their own way. To really understand this balance, we spoke with Warsha Baid, a grandmother to eight who runs a boutique in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She’s seen the highs and lows of being an excited grandparent and admits she had to learn when to step back.

“I still remember the day my first grandchild was born,” Warsha says with a smile. “It was overwhelming, a mix of joy, pride, and disbelief. Watching your own child hold a baby in their arms…it’s magical, but also emotional. You’re not just celebrating a new life; you’re reliving your own memories of motherhood.” Like many grandparents, she couldn’t resist wanting to share her wisdom right away.

“Of course, I wanted to share my experiences, my stories, and everything I knew about raising children,” she admits. “I thought I was helping my daughter-in-law by guiding her.” And honestly, can we blame her? Generations pass down wisdom for a reason. But as Warsha soon discovered, too much guidance, especially unsolicited, can quickly feel more like interference than support.

“At first, I corrected her every time I thought she was doing something wrong,” Warsha says. “But instead of gratitude, it led to fights. The atmosphere at home became tense, and I realized I wasn’t making things easier for her, I was making them harder.” This is a struggle many families face: the good intentions of grandparents clashing with the need for new parents to find their own way.

Warsha eventually had an important realization: her excitement was overshadowing her daughter-in-law’s joy. “She had just become a mother for the first time,” she explains. “Those first moments, the first hold, the first bath, are things she deserved to experience in her own way. It wasn’t my place to take that away, no matter how much I wanted to help.”

For grandparents, respecting a parent’s boundaries is just as important as showing love

From that moment on, she made a conscious decision to step back. “I reminded myself that she will make mistakes and learn on her own, just like I did. My role wasn’t to correct her every move but to support her quietly.” This shift wasn’t easy, it meant biting her tongue when she disagreed, but it created a healthier, more loving environment for everyone involved.

“Now, I’ve learned to respect her boundaries,” Warsha says. “Her way of parenting might be different from mine, but different doesn’t mean wrong.” Instead of dictating, she offers gentle suggestions. If her daughter-in-law asks for advice, she shares options, never orders. “I’ll tell her the different choices she has, and then let her decide what works best. That way, she feels supported, not controlled.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean grandparents have to stay silent or uninvolved. It’s about balance. “Communication is key,” Warsha emphasizes. “Our intentions as grandparents may be good, but if we force our opinions, we only create distance. I’ve learned it’s better to listen first, advise only when asked, and always respect the final decision.”

Warsha’s journey is a powerful reminder for all grandparents out there: love your grandkids, share your wisdom, but don’t overshadow the parents. Respect, empathy, and communication keep the family bond strong.

In this particular case, both the mom and the mother-in-law clearly seemed to be overstepping some serious boundaries. Wanting special alone time with the baby is natural, but trying to bypass the parents? That’s a red flag. What do you think, was the author right to put her foot down, or should she have been more flexible? And if you were in her shoes, how would you deal with such tricky family dynamics?

Many readers suggested that the author avoid using any gifts given for the baby

Text post advising moms to control who their baby spends time with and explaining discomfort leaving baby alone with mom or MIL.

Woman looking uncomfortable while holding baby, illustrating why mom avoids leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort with leaving a baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort about leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Comment discussing discomfort with leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law and concerns about using baby’s items.

Comment discussing why a mom feels deeply uncomfortable leaving her baby alone with mom or MIL due to negativity.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort about leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Text post with the phrase explaining discomfort about leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law in a forum discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a mom asserts her decision not to leave baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Comment discussing discomfort about leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law and concerns about alone time.

Comment discussing discomfort and challenges related to leaving baby with mom or mother-in-law alone.

Mom explains why she feels deeply uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to past family issues.

Screenshot of an online comment explaining discomfort with leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to supervision concerns.

Comment explaining why mom feels deeply uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law, citing trust and boundary issues.

Others shared their own stories of similar challenges with in-laws

Text post discussing why a mom feels uncomfortable leaving her baby alone with her mom or mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a forum comment where a mom shares her discomfort about leaving her baby alone with her mom or mother-in-law.

Reddit user explains why she feels deeply uncomfortable leaving her baby alone with mom or mother-in-law at a family event.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing discomfort and concerns about leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment by introvertedmum0707 sharing why she won’t leave baby alone with mom or MIL.

Mom explains why she feels deeply uncomfortable leaving baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to trust and care concerns

Comment discussing why a mom feels uncomfortable leaving her baby alone with mom or MIL and shares advice.

Mom explains discomfort leaving baby alone with mom or MIL due to trust and controlling behavior issues.

Mom explains why she won’t leave baby alone with mom or mother-in-law due to discomfort and boundary concerns.

Comment explaining discomfort with leaving baby alone with mom or MIL due to trust and control issues.

Text post discussing a mom explaining why she feels uncomfortable leaving her baby alone with mom or MIL.