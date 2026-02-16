Mom Ends Daughter’s Life Then Her Own In Las Vegas Hotel After Missing Cheer Competition

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawnia McGeehan, a Utah mother who traveled to Las Vegas with her 11-year-old daughter Addi Smith for a weekend cheer competition, has been identified by police as the woman who fatally wounded her child inside a hotel room before taking her own life.

The first sign that something was wrong came Sunday morning (February 15), when Utah Xtreme Cheer announced that Addi had failed to appear for scheduled competition events and that both mother and daughter were missing.

Highlights A Utah mother fatally wounded her 11-year-old daughter inside a room at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas before taking her own life.

Police were first dispatched for a welfare check at 10:45 am by the girl’s cheerleading team.

Court records show the mother had been involved in a prolonged custody dispute since 2015.

“This is not the post we ever wanted to make, but we need the cheer community’s help,” the team wrote. “At this point, we are extremely worried. Police have been contacted.”

Hours later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed the pair had been found lifeless inside a room at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

Image credits: Tawnia Hope McGeehan

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the first call came in at 10:45 am Sunday, requesting a welfare check at the Rio Hotel & Casino near 3700 West Flamingo Road.

Officers arrived, met with hotel security, and went to the room. They knocked, announced themselves, and called out to the occupants. There was no response. With no signs of immediate distress, officers were cleared from the call.

But concern did not stop there.

Image credits: riolasvegas

Relatives and friends kept calling the hotel, urging staff to continue searching for the mother and daughter inside the property. Hours passed.

At approximately 2:30 pm, hotel security returned to the room and knocked again. When repeated attempts to get an answer failed, they made the decision to enter.

“Inside, security found two deceased females, backed out of the room, and called 911,” police said. Officers returned to the hotel, secured the scene, and homicide detectives were brought in to take over the investigation.

Investigators found a note presumably outlining the motives for the incident, but its contents have not been disclosed

Image credits: Utah Xtreme Cheer

Detectives later said preliminary findings point to the casualties occurring sometime Saturday night.

According to police, the mother attacked her daughter before turning the firearm on herself. Investigators also confirmed a note was found inside the hotel room, though authorities have not released its contents.

Image credits: Tawnia Hope McGeehan

Just hours earlier, the two had been in Las Vegas for a cheer competition.

Before police confirmed their passing, missing-person posts circulated online stating that Addi and her mother were last seen around 8 pm on February 14 at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Image credits: Tawnia Hope McGeehan

As the investigation moved forward, Utah Xtreme Cheer publicly confirmed what many had begun to fear.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away,” the organization wrote.

“We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family.”

Image credits: Utah Xtreme Cheer

The team closed its message by asking for privacy and support, writing, “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers and continue to send them love as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

McGeehan and her ex-husband were involved in a prolonged and contentious custody battle since 2015

Image credits: Tawnia Hope McGeehan

In the days following the tragedy, national reporting began examining the family’s background.

Court records show that McGeehan and her ex-husband, Brad Smith, had been involved in a prolonged and contentious custody dispute dating back to their 2015 divorce.

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

The filings describe tightly structured exchange rules designed to reduce conflict, including detailed parking instructions during child handoffs and restrictions on direct interaction between the parents.

Authorities, however, have not publicly linked that legal history to a motive. Police have also declined to release the contents of the note recovered from the hotel room.

Image credits: Tawnia Hope McGeehan

As details of the case spread, public reaction online ranged from grief to anger.

“We are living in a horrible, dangerous and violent world where even a child who loves life is not safe from her own mother,” a reader wrote.

“I never understand why people that want to take themselves out feel the need to take someone else with them,” another added.

While speculation was widespread, police have not released a motive and have not made any public findings about the mother’s mental health. Investigators have said the case remains under review.

