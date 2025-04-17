Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Planning To Keep Money From My Share Of My Parents’ Apartment?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Planning To Keep Money From My Share Of My Parents’ Apartment?”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Inheritances are a mixed blessing mingled with grief: even though you stand to win financially, this happens by losing a loved one. On top of that, suddenly getting a vast amount of wealth, property, or assets has the potential to flip some of your closest family relationships upside down. The sad reality is that some people are going to be envious of what you stand to gain, as they feel that they ‘deserve’ it more.

Redditor u/Common-Growth-6333 opened up to the AITA community about how she inherited half of the apartment that she currently lives in after her father passed away. She plans to keep the money from the sale; however, this is something that her mother is against, as she wants all the cash to pay for renovating her house. Scroll down for the full story. Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    Inheriting property or money can fracture some relationships due to envy

    Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman opened up about how her mom tried to pressure her into giving up her share of the inheritance

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: astrakanimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Common-Growth-6333

    The author always felt like she was treated worse than her stepbrother

    In her post, which got 4.1k upvotes and over 560 comments, the author opened up about how her mother and stepfather always seemed to prefer their son over her. So, she started valuing her independence more and more.

    “My mother already had a new partner, and not long after giving birth to the long-awaited son, he got everything: name-brand clothes, new phones, and even if my parents wanted to say ‘no,’ he cried and still got what he wanted,” u/Common-Growth-6333 writes.

    Whether we like the idea or not, parental favoritism is quite common. According to recent research conducted by the American Psychological Association, parents tend to secretly have a favorite child, most usually their daughters or children who are agreeable, conscientious, responsible, and organized.

    “For decades, researchers have known that differential treatment from parents can have lasting consequences for children. This study helps us understand which children are more likely to be on the receiving end of favoritism, which can be both positive and negative,” lead author Alexander Jensen, PhD, from Brigham Young University, said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are various ways in which parents can show favoritism. For example, by how much money they spend on their children, as well as how much (or little) control they exert over them. As per the study’s findings, parents were more likely to give older siblings more autonomy.

    Broadly speaking, children who receive less favorable treatment tend to have poorer mental health and more strained family relationships.

    Parental favoritism can lead to strained relationships within the family

    “Understanding these nuances can help parents and clinicians recognize potentially damaging family patterns. It is crucial to ensure all children feel loved and supported,” Jensen explained.

    “The next time you’re left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest. It might be about responsibility, temperament, or just how easy or hard you are to deal with,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The BBC notes that this sort of differential treatment can lead to poor sibling relationships, feelings of inadequacy, and less positive relationships with one’s parents.

    That being said, things aren’t completely rosy for the so-called ‘golden child’ either. “You might expect being a favourite child to come with many benefits, however, it can also cause emotional distress for adult children,” explained Megan Gilligan from the University of Missouri.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We have found favoritism to be associated with higher depressive symptoms for favored children. We believe that this is because being a mother’s favorite child creates conflict in their favored children’s relationships with their siblings. We have found that this tension with siblings in adulthood is consequential for psychological well-being.”

    What are your thoughts about the entire tense situation between the young woman and the rest of her family? Do you think she’s right to enforce her boundaries and keep her share of the inheritance? Why (not)?

    Have you ever had relationships fracture over inherited property or money? Have you ever been a victim of parental favoritism? Let us know in the comments.

    The author interacted with a lot of internet users who shared their thoughts

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here’s what some other readers said about the tense family drama

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment advising on fairness in keeping money from a parents' apartment share.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda