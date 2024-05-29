Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Cuts Her Daughter’s Hair And Threatens To Take Full Custody After Stepmom Gave Her Braids
Family, Relationships

Mom Cuts Her Daughter’s Hair And Threatens To Take Full Custody After Stepmom Gave Her Braids

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s absolutely adorable when siblings are best friends. And when they admire one another and want to be just like their big brother or sister, it must melt their parents’ hearts. So when one 7-year-old begged her stepmother for the same hairstyle as her younger sister, it was almost impossible to say no.

But the mom later regretted innocently giving her stepdaughter braids after they became the catalyst for family drama. Below, you’ll find the full story that this woman recently posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

This woman’s white stepdaughter begged her for braids that would match her younger sister’s

Image credits:amyengelsman (not the actual photo)

But she soon regretted giving in after the girl’s mother was furious about the hairstyle

Image credits:dasha11 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:Throwawayll2h

Later, the stepmom responded to several readers and provided more information on the situation

Some consider it to be cultural appropriation when white people sport African hairstyles

Most seven-year-olds have very little knowledge of racial issues and the complex conversations that surround cultures. For this little girl, a cute hairstyle is a cute hairstyle. And she likely did not realize that her younger sister has a different texture of hair than she does. In a way, this might be a beautiful thing, as she doesn’t not see any differences between herself and her sister.

But her stepmom, who has the lived experience of being an Afro-Caribbean woman, is well aware of why some people don’t support the idea of white people wearing braids. According to Anti-Racism Daily, choosing to wear braids or cornrows as a white person can be considered cultural appropriation, or when someone adopts or co-opts aspects of minority communities without acknowledging and paying respect to their culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can be especially harmful when privileged communities take on aspects of minority cultures that have previously been associated with harmful stereotypes or been used to discriminate against. For example, Black hairstyles have often been seen as less “appropriate” or “professional” in many Western settings. Students have even been sent home from school because their African hair did not fit into their school’s “hair policy,” and some have lost jobs due to their hairstyles. 

Image credits:FamilyStock (not the actual photo)

There are resources available online to teach white parents how to care for and style African hair

“When non-Black women wear braids and cornrows, they’re unknowingly removing the cultural significance behind them and misrepresenting how people should view Black women when they wear similar hairstyles,” Anti-Racism Daily explains. Many believe that it’s unfair for white people to choose to wear these hairstyles, knowing that they can undo them whenever they want and continue to fit Western beauty standards while enjoying white privilege.

In this case, the mother was hesitant from the get-go to braid her stepdaughter’s hair, but she did not anticipate that the girl’s hair would need to be cut to remove them. In fact, it did not need to be, as her mom could have simply searched for resources online to teach her how to remove braids with beads. It’s quite common nowadays for white parents to have children who are Black, either through adoption or through being with a Black partner, so there are plenty of resources online to educate them on African hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, of all of the mixed children born in the US in 2018, 13.3% were Black-white, 8.5% were Black-Hispanic, and nearly 4% were Black and mixed race. Black children also account for 23% of the kids in the child welfare system, meaning that many Black kids may end up being adopted into white families.

Image credits:Christin Hume (not the actual photo)

It’s important for Black children to be taught how beautiful their hair is

It’s important that white parents who adopt Black children understand how to care for their kids’ hair, style their hair and teach them that their hair is absolutely beautiful. And lucky for these parents, there are plenty of resources available nowadays. One of which is Styles 4 Kidz, a Chicago-based salon and organization created by Tamekia Swint that provides hair care services, support, and training for transracial families that are adopting or fostering Black children. 

On the Styles 4 Kidz website, parents can join a training portal and learn about the tools needed for styling textured hair, which products they should purchase and even learn simple techniques to ensure their children’s hair is always looking its best. 

“This is important because somebody’s kid went to school today not feeling confident about how they look because of their hair,” Swint said while being interviewed on Strahan and Sara. “It’s so important for our kids to feel good about themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this mother did anything wrong by braiding her stepdaughter’s hair? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama between parents, look no further than right here!

Image credits:Alex Robinson (not the actual photo)

Readers assured the woman that she had done nothing wrong, while many noted that the haircut was not necessary

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

7

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What exactly would she tell the cops about what crime had been commited? Felony hairbraiding?

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When non-Black women wear braids and cornrows, they’re unknowingly removing the cultural significance behind them and misrepresenting how people should view Black women when they wear similar hairstyles,” Anti-Racism Daily explain. I have curly hair that was halfway down my back. My mother had stick straight hair and didnt know how to teach me how to take care of it.I lived in a humid area and ran track. My friends on the track team would braid my hair, or cornrow it. Sometimes its not cultural appropiation, sometimes its just people being friends.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone aka Rottyintós Batman
Szzone aka Rottyintós Batman
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, if the Afro-Carribean woman HERSELF braids the hair of her stepdaughter, who is a child, MAYBE it's not cultural appropriation? Also, they're different, but plenty of European cultures also have hair braids.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, this kind of thing is all too common. I went through it, living with a new girlfriend after a bitter divorce with a small child and a diagnosed crazy ex-wife (borderline personality disorder). She regularly called the cops for irrational stuff and kept going back to court. I eventually got sole legal custody due to her antics but that didn't stop her. What's probably going on here is called parental alienation which, in some jurisdictions, is considered child abuse.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What exactly would she tell the cops about what crime had been commited? Felony hairbraiding?

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When non-Black women wear braids and cornrows, they’re unknowingly removing the cultural significance behind them and misrepresenting how people should view Black women when they wear similar hairstyles,” Anti-Racism Daily explain. I have curly hair that was halfway down my back. My mother had stick straight hair and didnt know how to teach me how to take care of it.I lived in a humid area and ran track. My friends on the track team would braid my hair, or cornrow it. Sometimes its not cultural appropiation, sometimes its just people being friends.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone aka Rottyintós Batman
Szzone aka Rottyintós Batman
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, if the Afro-Carribean woman HERSELF braids the hair of her stepdaughter, who is a child, MAYBE it's not cultural appropriation? Also, they're different, but plenty of European cultures also have hair braids.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, this kind of thing is all too common. I went through it, living with a new girlfriend after a bitter divorce with a small child and a diagnosed crazy ex-wife (borderline personality disorder). She regularly called the cops for irrational stuff and kept going back to court. I eventually got sole legal custody due to her antics but that didn't stop her. What's probably going on here is called parental alienation which, in some jurisdictions, is considered child abuse.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda