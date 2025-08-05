Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Of 6YO Boy Who Was Attacked By Octopus Accuses Aquarium Of Lying After Viral Incident
Woman with curly hair and young boy in an interview setting discussing octopus attack and aquarium controversy.
Animals

Mom Of 6YO Boy Who Was Attacked By Octopus Accuses Aquarium Of Lying After Viral Incident

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Taryn, the mother of a 6-year-old boy whose encounter with a giant Pacific octopus at the San Antonio Aquarium went viral on TikTok, is disputing the facility’s account of what happened, calling its official statement both false and defamatory.

The video, posted on July 15 and shared nearly 13,000 times, shows Leo, Tayin’s son, interacting with the aquarium’s massive octopus before it latched onto his arm and refused to let go.

Highlights
  • A San Antonio aquarium visit turned traumatic when an octopus latched onto 6-year-old Leo and wouldn’t let go.
  • The aquarium released a statement saying the mother ignored safety warnings, and declined medical help.
  • The mother called the statements "false and defamatory," criticizing the establishment's open tanks.

According to the aquarium, the incident was due to Taryn ignoring warnings and leaning her child over the exhibit barrier. Seeing someone other than staff intruding on his habitat, the octopus displayed “typical curious behavior.”

The establishment went on to say that medical assistance was offered but ultimately declined by the mother, who signed an incident report.

Taryn said none of that is true.

RELATED:

    Mother of 6YO boy bruised by octopus denied aquarium’s claims of irresponsibility, criticizing the establishment’s safety measures

    Octopus underwater in aquarium tank with fish nearby, related to mom of 6yo boy attacked by octopus incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Serena Repice Lentini / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Contrary to the aquarium’s claims, no medical attention was offered for my son, and I was not asked to sign an incident report,” the mother told local media yesterday (August 4).

    “Several other adults were with me at the time and can attest to this.”

    Young boy playing on the beach holding a red shovel, relating to the mom of 6yo boy attacked by octopus viral incident.

    Image credits: britneytaryn / TikTok

    Taryn called the aquarium’s response not only false, but defamatory. She said it was a deliberate attempt to divert attention from more serious safety concerns present at the facility.

    “Typically, contact with the octopus in that exhibit would only be possible by lifting a child over the glass, something we have done in the past under direct staff instruction,” she wrote. 

    “This tank is never staffed, and the public is often left to interact with the animals unsupervised. The only signage provides instructions for a feeding encounter.”

    Woman speaking about 6-year-old boy attacked by octopus at aquarium, with octopus visible in tank behind her.

    Image credits: britneytaryn / TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mother said that, at the time of the incident, the octopus was already near the glass, allowing his son to reach it without her assistance. She said that the interaction surprised her, as she had never seen an octopus act that way before.

    Arm of a young boy with red marks and bruises after octopus attack, highlighting aquarium incident controversy.

    Image credits: britneytaryn / TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taryn went on to claim that she has since reached out to “multiple experts,” who allegedly told her that the octopus in question was suffering from a mental decline known as “senescence,” which occurs near the end of the animal’s life.

    “Neither the tank setup nor the nature of public interaction aligns with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA)’s standards for Giant Pacific octopus care,” she added.

    Mother and son were familiar with the octopus, but were taken aback by how large it had become in recent years

    Mom of 6YO boy who was attacked by octopus speaking during a news interview at KSAT studio with her son beside her.

    Image credits: KSATnews / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taryn and Leo were very familiar with said octopus, and had visited it for three years without incident. After a hiatus, they returned and were surprised to find out how large it had become. According to the mother, they had to confirm with an employee that it was indeed the same animal.

    Due to the animal’s smaller size, Leo had grown accustomed to greeting it by letting it suction briefly to his hand before releasing. But this time the octopus strength had increased, and the encounter went from tender to scary.

    Child with octopus at aquarium exhibit while mother accuses aquarium of lying after viral attack incident

    Image credits: britneytaryn / TikTok

    When Leo told his mother, “Mom, it’s not letting me go,” she stepped in but refused to touch the animal herself. She noticed purple spots forming on her son’s skin as the octopus began climbing its side of the tank while holding on.

    Mom of 6yo boy and her son sitting in studio, discussing octopus attack and accusing aquarium of lying on KSAT news.

    Image credits: KSATnews / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, an employee arrived, describing the animal as being playful. It wasn’t until he failed to free Leo’s arm that he realized the severity of the situation, and requested the help of two other staff members.

    @ksatnews EXCLUSIVE: According to mom @britneytaryn ♬ original sound – KSAT12 | SATX local news

    Using ice packs, they were able to loosen the octopus’ grip.

    Surprisingly, Leo requested her mother to return to the aquarium hours later. Upon seeing the boy again, the octopus moved suddenly, changed color to white, and spread out against the glass.

    The San Antonio Aquarium has been criticized for its open tanks, with detractors claiming that it puts both animals and humans in danger

    Woman with braided hair interacting closely with an octopus, related to mom of 6YO boy attacked by octopus at aquarium.

    Image credits: sanantonio_aquarium / TikTok

    Speaking to local media, the AZA confirmed that the San Antonio Aquarium is neither accredited, nor regulated by them.

    The establishment has long been criticized for its usage of “touch-and-feel” tanks, which caused many parents to express their concerns as far back as 2014.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @britneytaryn Replying to @Sammy Wardale thank you for everyone who tagged me in that video. I wasn’t feeling petty until now and really hoped that the staff had the best interest of the animals in mind but honestly this response has me shocked. They doubled down on the “harmlessness” of this and I’m concerned now more than ever. #aquarium#octopus#octopusbehavior#aquariumstory♬ original sound – Britney Taryn

    Beyond accidents such as Leo’s, the open tanks have also endangered the animals. For instance, in July 2018, surveillance cameras captured three people stealing a horn shark from an open pool where visitors were allowed to reach in and pet various species.

    The suspects disguised the animal as a baby and placed it in a stroller. Fortunately, the shark was found and returned to the aquarium two days later.

    Instagram comment expressing support for raising awareness about octopus safety after viral incident involving a 6-year-old boy.

    Comment praising mom of 6-year-old boy attacked by octopus, encouraging her to stand her ground after aquarium incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a child’s arm covered in red marks after octopus attack, mother accuses aquarium of lying about incident

    Image credits: britneytaryn / TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the incident, a petition was launched requesting the aquarium to shut down its touch pools, but the establishment refused.

    That same year, it was temporarily closed by the City of Leon Valley after “multiple safety hazards” were found. These included unsecured propane tanks and hazardous electrical wiring.

    Mom of 6YO boy touching octopus at aquarium, accusing aquarium of lying after viral octopus attack incident.

    Image credits: britneytaryn / TikTok

    In a statement, Jon Spellman, general manager of the San Antonio Aquarium, lamented that he would have to cancel lucrative events he had planned for that weekend.

    “It was really disappointing having to cancel all the birthday parties and all the groups that we had planned on coming out,” Spellman said. “That’s never something that we like doing.”

    The aquarium would be shut down again in 2020 for violating an emergency declaration linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Why was there no staff?” Netizens criticized the aquarium’s open tanks and safety standards

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing an octopus attack related to a 6-year-old boy incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media from mom of 6YO boy attacked by octopus, accusing aquarium of lying after viral incident.

    Comment asking why no staff was present as octopus escapes tank, related to mom of 6YO boy attacked by octopus controversy.

    Comment defending boy's actions after octopus attack fuels debate on aquarium's handling of viral incident.

    Comment from a user describing difficulty removing a giant Pacific octopus, relating to mom of 6YO boy attacked by octopus.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying this is crazy and expressing hate, related to mom of 6YO boy attacked by octopus at aquarium incident.

    Comment on social media asking why the 6-year-old boy was petting the octopus before the attack at the aquarium.

    Comment expressing sadness for the octopus, suggesting it lacks a safe or enriching environment after viral incident.

    Comment stating belief that the octopus can only be touched with a staff, related to mom and 6YO boy octopus attack incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Poor octopus related to a viral octopus attack incident involving a 6-year-old boy.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT