“Can You Pass This Modern History & Geography Test?”: Get At Least 19/26 To Prove It

Welcome to a fresh challenge, designed for those who love both history and geography.

Whether you lean more toward one or the other, stick with us. Who knows, you might learn something new today! 🤓🗺️

This 26-question quiz will put your knowledge of modern history and geography to the test. From the longest coastlines to newly established countries, there’s something here for everyone.

Take your time, read each question carefully, and see what new facts you’ve discovered by the end 🌍 ✅

Image credits: Elias Strale