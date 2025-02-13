ADVERTISEMENT

To be a model, you have to have a certain je ne sais quoi. And one woman who certainly has that is Melanie Gaydos. Born with a form of ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that affects the skin, hair, teeth and nails, Melanie has an incredibly unique look.

But she’s been able to use her striking features to her advantage, finding success in the modeling industry and breaking down beauty standard barriers. Below, you’ll find a list of stunning photos Melanie has shared on Instagram to her 160K followers. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most captivating!