ADVERTISEMENT

To be a model, you have to have a certain je ne sais quoi. And one woman who certainly has that is Melanie Gaydos. Born with a form of ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that affects the skin, hair, teeth and nails, Melanie has an incredibly unique look. 

But she’s been able to use her striking features to her advantage, finding success in the modeling industry and breaking down beauty standard barriers. Below, you’ll find a list of stunning photos Melanie has shared on Instagram to her 160K followers. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most captivating!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unique model in an artistic headpiece and body art, posing with an expressive gesture against a textured background.

melaniegaydos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Unique model in elaborate fashion with a red headpiece and green fur coat, posed against a rocky background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Unique model with green vines on skin, showcasing an artistic and compelling portrait.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Melanie Gaydos has been a sensation in the modeling industry for the past decade. From appearing in Rammstein music videos to walking the runway at fashion week, it’s clear that her unique look has captivated many people around the globe.

    Melanie’s fascinating features can be attributed to the fact that she has ectodermal dysplasia. This is an umbrella term for disorders affecting the skin, sweat glands, hair, teeth and nails, and there have been over 180 variations of this condition identified. ED can also sometimes cause a cleft lip or palate and issues with a person’s immune system, vision and/or hearing. It is a very rare disorder, affecting less than 200,000 individuals in the United States.   
    #4

    Unique model in a vintage blue dress with lace details and a blue ribbon choker.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Unique model in an ethereal gown and crown, posing outdoors amidst trees and rocks.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Unique model posing in urban setting, wearing intricate black lace outfit, beneath overpass with cityscape background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Melanie’s condition has never held her back from pursuing her dreams though. "I was never, ever bothered by the way that I look,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview. “It has nothing to do with me." Getting her start in modeling while she was in college, attending Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, Melanie quickly learned that her differences could be used to her advantage.

    A photographer friend of hers asked her to pose for him, and she realized that there might be others interested in photographing her as well. “I knew that I was the only person who looked like me. I was the only person who had my sense of vision and such a unique way of looking at the world,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.  
    #7

    Unique model in a white dress lying on lush green foliage, blending with the natural surroundings.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Unique model posing in avant-garde fashion with dramatic makeup in an outdoor setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Unique model in a dramatic red gown with feathered details, posed in a moody setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    After that experience, Melanie began looking for other modeling opportunities through Craigslist and ModelMayhem. “I met so many [photographers] who wanted to get away from their commercial work, who were bored with [what] they were doing. They just wanted a unique individual, a different kind of person, just a fun subject to shoot," she shared. "Me looking so different from other models, that’s really why I was able to book a lot of work."
    #10

    Unique model in an extravagant gown with horn accessories, posing dramatically against a forest backdrop at dusk.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Unique model in an artistic pose wearing avant-garde fashion with a barren landscape backdrop.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Unique model in avant-garde outfit on a dramatic rocky landscape under a cloudy sky.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, Melanie hasn’t always been welcomed with open arms by people in the industry. But encountering obstacles only motivated her more. “When I first started out … I did get photographers who said, 'Well, you’ll never do a commercial shoot.' Or I’ve gotten people who’ve said, 'You’ll never walk runways,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I've walked the runway shows for the last, I don’t know, three years, I’ve been doing New York Fashion Week! I really don’t like being told I can’t do something."
    #13

    Unique model posing in a captivating black and white photograph, showcasing distinct features and expression.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Unique model in ornate costume with spiked headpiece, set against a dark, dramatic background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Unique model posing in profile with artistic accessories.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Melanie has spent her entire life building up a thick skin and learning how to be resilient. She told Harper’s Bazaar that, when she was in school, she could tell that lots of other kids were uncomfortable around her, or perhaps even scared. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People would ask me questions; others didn’t really know how to respond to me or react to me," she shared. "I didn’t understand why people treated me differently. It’s literally just a disorder of my DNA. It’s just the way my body is born. It hasn’t affected the way I think or anything like that."
    #16

    Unique model in an ornate outfit with halo-like headpiece, gazing upwards in a dramatic outdoor setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Unique model with a striking red and jeweled headpiece, wearing a green fur garment in a dramatic pose.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Unique model holding a fox in a forest setting, wearing a black dress.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While Melanie has had plenty of success appearing in metal music videos and even a few horror films, she told Revolver that she’s not interested in sticking strictly to those genres. 

    “Now that I am modeling and a part of the beauty and fashion industry, I feel like I have to keep going. I realize more about my own personal quest,” she shared. “I really want to normalize people that are different.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Unique model posing with sunflowers in a colorful dress, showcasing artistic expression.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Unique model posing with distinctive fashion elements in a dramatic outdoor setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Unique model with bold makeup and statement earrings, posing artistically outdoors.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The model also believes that, by embracing our true selves, we can be role models for people who are struggling. “You are the change that you want to see in the world — it’s just a matter of actually doing it,” she told Revolver. “We’re all in this together, and everybody’s kind of all going through their own thing. I think when you start making active change within yourself, within your relation to other people, that’s when things really come together.”
    #22

    Unique model with a lizard on hand, expressing creativity in a black and white artistic portrait.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Unique model in a plaid outfit with large sunglasses and bold earrings, framed by green leaves.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Unique model in an artistic dress posing in an ornate room setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying these breathtaking photos of Melanie, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what kinds of photoshoots you think she’d be perfect for in the future. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring pics that challenge beauty standards, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Unique model with surreal bee hive concept on head, expressing astonishment.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Unique model in colorful field, wearing layered dress and holding large straw hat, showcasing captivating style.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Unique model in an artistic, dark costume holding a scythe in an atmospheric setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Unique model in black feathered outfit posing in an eclectic room with artwork and plants.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Unique model posing in artistic attire on rocky terrain, wearing a green fur coat and patterned flared pants.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Unique model in black dress and glossy boots, posing on a patterned sofa amidst lush greenery.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Unique model in a fringed black dress poses confidently against a plain backdrop.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Unique model in avant-garde fashion, wearing a veil and blue dress with gold heels, posing in a dramatic setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Unique model in avant-garde black latex outfit, striking a pose with chained heels, on a dark studio backdrop.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Unique model in a creative outfit with a flowing gray dress at a park, showcasing artistic expression and bold style.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Unique model with a golden face, adorned with a crescent crown, in an artistic and ethereal pose.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Unique model in elaborate black attire posing against a dark background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Unique model in an artistic dress, standing near the water with a cityscape in the background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A unique model in an intricate gown stands poised on a busy city street with blurred yellow taxis in the background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Unique model wearing avant-garde black leather attire and chains in a gritty room.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Unique model Melanie Gaydos in a dimly lit room, sitting on a bed, creating a mysterious atmosphere.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Unique model wearing a dramatic yellow hat and white dress stands by a garden fence, creating a captivating visual scene.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Unique model with voluminous, curly blonde hair against a dark background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Unique model posing in profile, showcasing avant-garde fashion with an intricate hairstyle against a dark backdrop.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Unique model in a flowing gown standing at a doorway of an aged building, blending elegance with rustic charm.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Unique model with intricate hair design against a blue background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Unique model in nature-themed artistic pose, adorned with leaves in a cocoon-like setting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Unique model in a layered white dress with lace, standing by a pond.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Unique model posing in a sequin-adorned top, showcasing an intricate design against a neutral backdrop.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Unique model in a striking black and white outfit, featuring bold accessories and a confident expression.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Unique model in elaborate, textured white outfit partially obscures face with avant-garde design.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Unique model striking a pose in avant-garde fashion, featuring a green jacket and white skirt, set against a fence and sky background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Unique model in a textured room with ethereal lighting, draped in a flowing gown, evoking a surreal atmosphere.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Unique model in pink dress poses by blooming bush, vintage style.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Unique model in a patterned outfit stands in a cornfield with pumpkins, showcasing artistic fashion.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Unique model relaxing in a vintage bathtub, surrounded by dark, reflective surfaces.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Unique model in a patterned dress sitting on a chair in an industrial setting with exposed lighting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Unique model Melanie Gaydos in ornate attire, standing beside apple trees with scattered fruit.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Unique model in vibrant pink and red makeup, striking a bold pose against a dreamy pink background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Unique model in ornate feather outfit kneeling in an opulent room with vintage decor and mirrors.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Model in a futuristic red suit seated in a vintage room with an old TV and retro decor.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Unique model posing between columns, exuding an artistic and ethereal vibe.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A unique model in a dramatic profile pose against a dark background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Unique model posing in an artistic gown with a sword and ornate headpiece, set against a textured backdrop.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Unique model in metallic attire, with intricate headpiece and dramatic makeup, gazes intensely.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Unique model in quilted outfit posing with a leopard statue, showcasing distinctive style and expression.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Unique model in a plaid coat, striking a pose outdoors, wearing glasses and white boots, with trees in the background.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Unique model in a patterned outfit on a boardwalk, posing with an artistic flair against a cloudy sky.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Unique model in a brick alcove, wearing a mustard jacket and black shorts, posing confidently.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Unique model in a black-and-white photo sitting on a stool, wearing a white top and jeans, with dramatic lighting.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Unique model Melanie Gaydos posing creatively in a room with skeletons and skulls.

    melaniegaydos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!