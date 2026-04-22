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There is a version of the affair story that Hollywood has been selling for decades. Two people, drawn together by an irresistible connection, circumstances just slightly in the way, and eventually, against all odds, they end up together. It is romantic and tragic and completely compelling. It is also, in practice, almost never how it actually goes.

One woman documented her entire journey as the other woman across multiple posts, spanning two years, and the story that emerges is very far from the Hollywood version. She thought she was the exciting one. She thought she was the choice. She just ended up being the cautionary tale.

More info: Reddit

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The affair story Hollywood sells us is romantic and tragic and almost nothing like what actually happens in practice

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A mistress booked the room next to her affair partner’s wife at a spa hotel for the thrill of it, and seeing them laugh together by the pool hurt more than she expected

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Things cooled when she told him she felt disrespected, and then he explained that his wife was pregnant and he needed some space

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Image credits: TIGER RAW / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He went quiet for months, then came back with promises of love and a future together, and she believed him and walked straight into a trap

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The wife opened the door, the confrontation was physical, and the married man was nowhere to be found while she filed a police report with torn clothes and a dented car

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Two years down the line, she was pregnant, isolated, and asking strangers for advice about navigating it alone while her partner showed very little interest in any of it

Image credits: ow_23

She had successfully broken up a marriage, but was at the point of losing the relationship entirely as the affair partner was at the point of losing his home too

It all started with a spa weekend. A married man had booked a romantic overnight trip, ostensibly for himself and his mistress, until his wife found the reservation in his emails and he hurriedly repackaged it as a surprise couples trip. Rather than cancel, the narrator booked her own room at the same hotel and spent the weekend sneaking him in at night while watching him with his beautiful wife during the day.

Things cooled after she told him she felt disrespected by the situation. The morning texts stopped and the replies slowed. Because his wife was pregnant, he needed to pull back. He apologized, but she spiraled, waited, and eventually agreed when he invited her to his house for a weekend while his wife was visiting her parents. The wife came home early, and she had to flee through the back door.

It turned out the wife had installed a recording device. She had heard a woman in her home, ended up hospitalized from the stress of what followed, and spent months piecing together the full picture. When things quieted down, the married man began texting again, full of love and promises, claiming he no longer wanted the baby and wanted to build something real. It was all a trap set by the wife.

What followed was a full physical confrontation, torn clothes, a dented car, a police report, and months of the wife contacting her friends, her workplace, and every social media platform she could find. The other woman had to delete her accounts, move to her mother’s house, and consider changing her phone number. The married man was nowhere to be found through any of it.

By part six of the tale, she was pregnant, isolated, and in a relationship with the man she had spent two years waiting for. He did not seem particularly excited about the baby. Her family had found out everything and largely disappeared. She was asking strangers on the internet for advice about navigating a pregnancy alone. The comments section was not particularly gentle in its response.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Understanding why a woman chooses to become the other woman is more complicated than most people want to admit. Experts point to three consistent driving forces: the thrill of secrecy, the hope that the relationship will eventually become legitimate, and the powerful feeling of being desired by someone who is technically unavailable. That last one is particularly potent.

The married man’s inability to end things has its own psychological explanation. Psychologists suggest that men who engage in consistent intimate relationships develop what is essentially a hardwired responsibility response, an ancient mechanism that creates genuine emotional attachment and feelings of obligation, regardless of the circumstances.

Add financial investment, shared experiences, and the brain’s release of pleasure hormones during each encounter, and what begins as casual becomes something closer to addiction. He was never going to leave cleanly. The biology was not set up for that. Not that that’s an excuse by any means.

Then there is the behavior in the final chapters that has a clinical name. DARVO stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender, and it is a pattern used by people who refuse to take accountability for harm they have caused. In her final post, the OP denies full responsibility, attacks the wife’s behavior as unhinged and excessive, and positions herself as the primary victim. The wife is somehow framed as the aggressor.

The comments section was not forgiving. The man behaved badly at every stage and largely escaped consequence. The wife responded to genuine betrayal with understandable fury. And the other woman, who documented the whole thing publicly while asking for compassion, ended up pregnant, alone, and living proof that the Hollywood version of this story was never going to arrive.

Do you have an ounce of sympathy for this mistress, or do you think this is karma doing her job? Share your thoughts below!

The internet read the whole debacle in order and was not particularly gentle in pointing out who the real victim of this story was