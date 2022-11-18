73 Times People Failed To Use The Correct Words And It Resulted In These Hilarious Mishaps (New Pics)
It all started with a silly picture. On August 1st, 2016, a screenshot of Facebook user Dunta Pickett's post started going viral, in which he shared a photo of his birthday dinner, wishing himself "bone apple tea" instead of "bon appétit".
The phrase became an instant internet classic and after just one month, a subreddit of the same name was born with the purpose of collecting examples of people failing to find the right words to express themselves. Eventually, 'Bone Apple Tea' grew into a 1.2 million-member community, and judging from the amount of fresh content it generates, that number will only get bigger.
So even though we at Bored Panda have already shown you some of our favorite gems we found on the subreddit in our earlier publications here, here, and here, we just had to do a new one. Enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
Takin A Bath
The other one would have been *quite* awkward-
Criminalized Onion
All Tomato
Al Gore Rhythm
Someone Needs To Tell Friday We Need Gas
Organic Butterfly
Calling Flower Taste Like Ribs
I used to call it Chloe-flower, it’s a hard word :,D
Shelf And Steam
Call The Corner
Pain Apple
My Man Said First A Fall
Not For Grandad
Gran dad will consume your partner if you ever bring them to him.
Caucasian
“She’s Cake” - I Was Toll Define Members Of This Sub Would Enjoy This
Alvin And The Chick Mucks
You’re telling me you don’t know Avlin and the Chick mucks?
May Body, May Rules
Very Nice Mid Evil Chair
Violent
My viola’s tuning knobs nearly poked my eye out, can confirm, very violent
A B*tch You Worried
Horrors Cope
Closed For Personal Circumcisions
Portal Potties
I’m going to another dimension on the portal potty, bye guys 😁
Gin Knee Pig
WONDER PETS! IT WAS CALLED WONDER PETS RIGHT!!! I loved that show!
Head Lice For Sale
Mosquito Skeleton Society
The Aarons
Skin
Milk Which Inspires
Chicken Case Of Ideas
What’s even more concerning is that he’s..um…f*****g a quesadilla
Lemonade These Papers
I used to say this until 3rd grade when my teacher looked at me like 👁👄👁
Sorry For The Incontinence
I Mean, I Assume Haiti Is Hot Too.
Beware The Green Reaper!
Green Reaper is the reaper of farts (it just popped into my head sorry)
Alpaca Lips
Oh No Not The Angular Fish! Another Angle Has Gained Its Wings
It’s mouth is open at a 90 degree angle! They’re right!
Sally Manilla
Commitments
‘Currently I’m Into Essential Oil Diffusers And Incest’
Walked Right Pasta Me In Her Linguine!
I always love it when my partner has their spaghetti on 😩
Accept The Feet
Laughing Historically
“A Soon”
“YOU R****D” LOLL edit: now it looks like i said a really bad word :/ good job bored panda censorship
He Do Be Coffin Skate-Ing Tho
Yep, all the time! Then take it out for some freestyle parcour. Watch my moves with your coff!
Arthur Writes This
Build Board
If You Incest
*sad music stops playing* *banjo music intensifies*
For All Utensil Purposes
Open Says Me
Not gonna lie, fully knowing it is open sesame, I still say "open says me"...
Oh Count Rare
Hashtag Floor Less
Monogamy Dresser
Larva Lamp
Shrimps Camping
I’ve gone camping with my shrimp friends before, it was a blast!