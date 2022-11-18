It all started with a silly picture. On August 1st, 2016, a screenshot of Facebook user Dunta Pickett's post started going viral, in which he shared a photo of his birthday dinner, wishing himself "bone apple tea" instead of "bon appétit".

The phrase became an instant internet classic and after just one month, a subreddit of the same name was born with the purpose of collecting examples of people failing to find the right words to express themselves. Eventually, 'Bone Apple Tea' grew into a 1.2 million-member community, and judging from the amount of fresh content it generates, that number will only get bigger.

So even though we at Bored Panda have already shown you some of our favorite gems we found on the subreddit in our earlier publications here, here, and here, we just had to do a new one. Enjoy!

#1

Takin A Bath

Takin A Bath

Mditty129 Report

#2

Criminalized Onion

Criminalized Onion

MonkyThrowPoop Report

#3

All Tomato

All Tomato

PlotsOfAFrog Report

Alexia
Alexia
Let all tomato(es) come to me

#4

Al Gore Rhythm

Al Gore Rhythm

CantEverSpell Report

#5

Someone Needs To Tell Friday We Need Gas

Someone Needs To Tell Friday We Need Gas

GonzoVeritas Report

#6

Organic Butterfly

Organic Butterfly

BlueJay_420 Report

#7

Calling Flower Taste Like Ribs

Calling Flower Taste Like Ribs

WeakHamburger Report

#8

Shelf And Steam

Shelf And Steam

DravenPrime Report

Alexia
Alexia
I have a low shelf in my pantry. I don't suffer from that :))))

#9

Call The Corner

Call The Corner

scorchedgoat Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
I'll meet you at the corner of misspelling and grammar.

#10

Pain Apple

Pain Apple

pulsating-orc-cock Report

#11

My Man Said First A Fall

My Man Said First A Fall

CytomPlayz Report

#12

Not For Grandad

Not For Grandad

amouretto Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Gran dad will consume your partner if you ever bring them to him.

#13

Caucasian

Caucasian

LTAD2108 Report

Indosidius
Indosidius
Call down before you get hispanic attack!

#14

“She’s Cake” - I Was Toll Define Members Of This Sub Would Enjoy This

"She's Cake" - I Was Toll Define Members Of This Sub Would Enjoy This

SHRIMPLYtv Report

#15

Alvin And The Chick Mucks

Alvin And The Chick Mucks

Common_Coyote_3 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
You’re telling me you don’t know Avlin and the Chick mucks?

#16

May Body, May Rules

May Body, May Rules

DinklBot Report

#17

Very Nice Mid Evil Chair

Very Nice Mid Evil Chair

cowsofoblivion Report

#18

Violent

Violent

queenofdastupids Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
My viola’s tuning knobs nearly poked my eye out, can confirm, very violent

#19

A B*tch You Worried

A B*tch You Worried

nomaddd79 Report

#20

Horrors Cope

Horrors Cope

admiralomelette Report

#21

Closed For Personal Circumcisions

Closed For Personal Circumcisions

Theoneandonlyk Report

Gul Dukat
Gul Dukat
That's very personal, tbh

#22

Portal Potties

Portal Potties

Stalders1 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
I’m going to another dimension on the portal potty, bye guys 😁

#23

Gin Knee Pig

Gin Knee Pig

Connorsweeney123 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
WONDER PETS! IT WAS CALLED WONDER PETS RIGHT!!! I loved that show!

#24

Head Lice For Sale

Head Lice For Sale

lordcupkake Report

#25

Mosquito Skeleton Society

Mosquito Skeleton Society

madamplease Report

Gul Dukat
Gul Dukat
Someone seems to a have a mosquito skeleton matching brain...

#26

The Aarons

The Aarons

TheSpazzerMan Report

#27

Skin

Skin

APFernweh Report

#28

Milk Which Inspires

Milk Which Inspires

danzha Report

Myriad Dunes
Myriad Dunes
I’ll remember to note it in my diary

#29

Chicken Case Of Ideas

Chicken Case Of Ideas

EERJJ Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
What’s even more concerning is that he’s..um…f*****g a quesadilla

#30

Lemonade These Papers

Lemonade These Papers

ExpertAccident Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
I used to say this until 3rd grade when my teacher looked at me like 👁👄👁

#31

Sorry For The Incontinence

Sorry For The Incontinence

maskirovkaaa Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
No sh¡t! A living wage might help.

#32

I Mean, I Assume Haiti Is Hot Too.

I Mean, I Assume Haiti Is Hot Too.

smeatloaf Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
I mean, Haiti can be pretty hot

#33

Beware The Green Reaper!

Beware The Green Reaper!

FlixFlix Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Green Reaper is the reaper of farts (it just popped into my head sorry)

#34

Alpaca Lips

Alpaca Lips

PinkyLizardBrains Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Oh no! It's the alpaca lips!!🦙🦙💋👄👄

#35

Oh No Not The Angular Fish! Another Angle Has Gained Its Wings

Oh No Not The Angular Fish! Another Angle Has Gained Its Wings

Fishingandspace Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
It’s mouth is open at a 90 degree angle! They’re right!

#36

Sally Manilla

Sally Manilla

jonytano Report

#37

Commitments

Commitments

PigeonInAUFO Report

#38

‘Currently I’m Into Essential Oil Diffusers And Incest’

'Currently I'm Into Essential Oil Diffusers And Incest'

reddit.com Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Well, they might go hand in hand.NOT!!!

#39

Walked Right Pasta Me In Her Linguine!

Walked Right Pasta Me In Her Linguine!

NeitherOstrichNorEmu Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
I always love it when my partner has their spaghetti on 😩

#40

Accept The Feet

Accept The Feet

ickydonkeytoothbrush Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
bend the knee or accept the feet

#41

Laughing Historically

Laughing Historically

OreMysticCoolcumber Report

#42

“A Soon”

"A Soon"

Hearthacnut Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
“YOU R****D” LOLL edit: now it looks like i said a really bad word :/ good job bored panda censorship

#43

He Do Be Coffin Skate-Ing Tho

He Do Be Coffin Skate-Ing Tho

ReintegrationTablet Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Yep, all the time! Then take it out for some freestyle parcour. Watch my moves with your coff!

#44

Arthur Writes This

Arthur Writes This

ilikebees30 Report

Indosidius
Indosidius
Where is Arthur and why isn't he writing?

#45

Uncle?

Uncle?

gamba_dues Report

Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Aunt you glad it wasn't worse though??

#46

Build Board

Build Board

tdzines Report

#47

If You Incest

If You Incest

teeny_gecko Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
*sad music stops playing* *banjo music intensifies*

#48

For All Utensil Purposes

For All Utensil Purposes

bearlyhere4377 Report

Looks
Looks
Lol they definitely could start a new holiday with this idea. But if I was a homeowner and someone brought their pet dressed up in costume to trick or treat, I wouldn't give them candy.

#49

Egomaniac Chair

Egomaniac Chair

LamentableTrousers Report

Zeyno
Zeyno
it actually looks pretty humble👀

#50

Open Says Me

Open Says Me

ThePuds Report

Indosidius
Indosidius
Not gonna lie, fully knowing it is open sesame, I still say "open says me"...

#51

Oh Count Rare

Oh Count Rare

noobplantlady Report

J. G.
J. G.
Wait, they only fixed one of the mispelt words: Au contraire

#52

Hashtag Floor Less

Hashtag Floor Less

SellQuick Report

#53

Monogamy Dresser

Monogamy Dresser

zargkb Report

#54

Larva Lamp

Larva Lamp

stormfet Report

#55

Shrimps Camping

Shrimps Camping

madcapmk Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
I’ve gone camping with my shrimp friends before, it was a blast!

#56

Center Blocks

Center Blocks

Recruit361 Report

#57

Job Requirements: Be A Ghost Rider

Job Requirements: Be A Ghost Rider

JonPaula Report

#58

Chicken Permission

Chicken Permission

thoreaumeoffacliff Report

#59

Break Paddle? I Sure Hope He Didn’t Break It!

Break Paddle? I Sure Hope He Didn't Break It!

mandob07 Report

Jojo
Jojo
I mean... paddle? Lake? There might be more to this story, we don't know, do we? 🤷‍♀️

#60

Switching Up Permissions For You