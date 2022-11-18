It all started with a silly picture. On August 1st, 2016, a screenshot of Facebook user Dunta Pickett's post started going viral, in which he shared a photo of his birthday dinner, wishing himself "bone apple tea" instead of "bon appétit".

The phrase became an instant internet classic and after just one month, a subreddit of the same name was born with the purpose of collecting examples of people failing to find the right words to express themselves. Eventually, 'Bone Apple Tea' grew into a 1.2 million-member community, and judging from the amount of fresh content it generates, that number will only get bigger.

So even though we at Bored Panda have already shown you some of our favorite gems we found on the subreddit in our earlier publications here, here, and here, we just had to do a new one. Enjoy!