On Monday, Oct 3, 2022, a new Miss USA was crowned. R’Bonney Gabriel, the first Asian American woman to represent Texas in the Miss USA pageant, will now go on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. But before we move on to focusing on Miss Universe, let’s take a moment to appreciate all of the women who worked hard to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

One of the most talked about sections of the pageant was the Costume Show, and we definitely understand why. Down below, we’ve gathered photos of all of the “State Costumes” that were proudly worn by each Miss USA contestant to perfectly capture the unique and special qualities of each of their home states.

Be sure to upvote the photos of women that you think perfectly understood the assignment, and then, if you live in the US, let us know in the comments if your home state was accurately represented. Keep reading to also find an interview with Miss Montana 2018, Dani Walker, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article that’ll get you in the Miss Universe season mood, we recommend reading this story next.

The internet is going wild for all of the "State Costumes" that were featured in the Miss USA 2022 pageant

The winner of the pageant was R’Bonney Gabriel, however all of the contestants went all out with their costumes

Image source: rbonneynola

Image source: rbonneynola