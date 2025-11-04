ADVERTISEMENT

I was always fascinated by fantasy stories, fairy tales, and magic.

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him, but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living doing what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and I even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't until after I became a mother that I started creating functional art with an enchanted vibe.

My favorite things to transform are mirrors, and I wanted to share a few of my latest creations.

#1

I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #2

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #3

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #4

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #5

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I wish this one was painted as the magic mirror on the wall and the frame painted dark to match.

    #6

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #7

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #8

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #9

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #10

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #11

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #12

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #13

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

    #14

    I Paint On Mirrors And Transform Them Into Fairytale Artworks

