I was always fascinated by fantasy stories, fairy tales, and magic.

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him, but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living doing what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and I even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't until after I became a mother that I started creating functional art with an enchanted vibe.

My favorite things to transform are mirrors, and I wanted to share a few of my latest creations.