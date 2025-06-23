Aussie Vets Perform Life-Saving Surgery On A Puppy Born Without Butthole

ADVERTISEMENT

We have told you stories about the incredible devotion of dogs more than once or twice, about how four-legged friends saved us, people, from various problems and misfortunes – but true friendship is always a two-way street. So this time it was the people’s turn to help the doggo…

The story we’re going to tell you today is quite rare, and over the past quarter of a century, similar cases have occurred only a little more than a hundred times around the whole world. By the way, alas, they didn’t always have a happy ending… However, this tale actually has every chance of ending well.

Tooshie is a 5-week-old Cavoodle puppy who was brought to a vet clinic in Perth, Australia by a backyard breeder over his poor health

The vets attempted to take his temperature – but there was no place to insert the thermometer

Tooshie is a small, 5-week-old Australian Cavoodle puppy, whose life has just begun – and is already under serious threat. A backyard breeder brought the puppy to Warwick Veterinary Hospital in Perth, Australia, complaining of his poor health – the employee of the clinic, who received the tiny patient, was told that he was vomiting and bloated.

The first thing practice manager Kate Doyle tried to do was to take his temperature, and then she made a really unexpected discovery. It turned out that the puppy simply had nowhere to insert a thermometer – after all, he had no anus. Yes, it turned out that Tooshie was born with an incredibly rare defect – anal atresia.

It turned out that Tooshie was born with atresia ani – an extremely rare case in which the puppy has no anus

This is a very rare situation – according to statistics (and a similar disease was first recorded in 1999), only 119 cases out of 1,624,499 dogs have been observed. At the same time, anal atresia is most often found in girl puppies. The peculiarities of puppy development allow them to live up to four weeks with anal atresia without much damage – but then the problems inevitably begin.

In other words, Tooshie was lucky that he got to the vet quite early. But the most difficult thing remained – after all, the cost of the operation was $8K, and it was clearly beyond the means of the animal’s owner. So Ms. Doyle, who also works in rescuing and rehoming pets, decided to launch a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to save Tooshie’s life.

The vets launched a fundraising campaign to fund the surgery for Tooshie – and got the money almost immediately

Then, Tooshie got lucky for the second time. In just a couple of days, $11K was raised, which was way over the required amount. The surgery had to be carried out urgently – after all, every day spent with this issue reduced the puppy’s chances of survival. And so, on June 6, the surgery took place – and from that moment on, all that was required was to believe in the pup’s will to live.

Literally a few days after coming to the vet clinic, Tooshie had his very first opportunity to defecate properly

Numerous followers, both on the campaign page on GoFundMe and on the page of Kate Doyle’s volunteer mission on Instagram, wanted to know as soon as possible whether Tooshie was finally able to defecate, for the first time in his short life… A few days later, the vet was able to answer – Yes! “I’ve never been so emotional over something so tiny and brown,” she joked on Instagram, but behind this irony lies real happiness.

Now Tooshie is on the mend, and experts are almost certain that he will be fine, although he will probably need lifelong treatment. However, all this, all of life’s small – albeit foul-smelling – troubles, you must admit, pale in comparison to the simple opportunity to live. To run, play, bark, lick the hands of human friends, eat yummy treats, be friends with other doggos…

Perhaps, someday Tooshie will also meet Lucky – the French bulldog from the UK, who underwent a similar surgery last year, and also remained alive and well. In any case, life goes on, and it’s incredibly gratifying that in today’s difficult world there is still room for human kindness and joy – isn’t that true, our dear readers?

People in the comments were incredibly happy for Tooshie and praised all the donators for being so kind

