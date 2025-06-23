Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Aussie Vets Perform Life-Saving Surgery On A Puppy Born Without Butthole
Small brown puppy sitting on a vet clinic table after life-saving surgery by Aussie vets for congenital condition.
Animals, Dogs

Aussie Vets Perform Life-Saving Surgery On A Puppy Born Without Butthole

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

We have told you stories about the incredible devotion of dogs more than once or twice, about how four-legged friends saved us, people, from various problems and misfortunes – but true friendship is always a two-way street. So this time it was the people’s turn to help the doggo…

The story we’re going to tell you today is quite rare, and over the past quarter of a century, similar cases have occurred only a little more than a hundred times around the whole world. By the way, alas, they didn’t always have a happy ending… However, this tale actually has every chance of ending well.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Tooshie is a 5-week-old Cavoodle puppy who was brought to a vet clinic in Perth, Australia by a backyard breeder over his poor health

    Woman smiling and holding a small curly brown puppy after Aussie vets performed life-saving surgery on the puppy born without butthole.

    Image credits: cute_moonbear / Instagram

    The vets attempted to take his temperature – but there was no place to insert the thermometer

    Tooshie is a small, 5-week-old Australian Cavoodle puppy, whose life has just begun – and is already under serious threat. A backyard breeder brought the puppy to Warwick Veterinary Hospital in Perth, Australia, complaining of his poor health – the employee of the clinic, who received the tiny patient, was told that he was vomiting and bloated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brown curly puppy standing on a desk at a vet clinic after life-saving surgery for a rare condition without a butthole.

    Image credits: cute_moonbear / Instagram

    The first thing practice manager Kate Doyle tried to do was to take his temperature, and then she made a really unexpected discovery. It turned out that the puppy simply had nowhere to insert a thermometer – after all, he had no anus. Yes, it turned out that Tooshie was born with an incredibly rare defect – anal atresia.

    Fluffy brown puppy held in hands inside a car, highlighting Aussie vets performing life-saving surgery on a puppy.

    Image credits: cute_moonbear / Instagram

    It turned out that Tooshie was born with atresia ani – an extremely rare case in which the puppy has no anus

    This is a very rare situation – according to statistics (and a similar disease was first recorded in 1999), only 119 cases out of 1,624,499 dogs have been observed. At the same time, anal atresia is most often found in girl puppies. The peculiarities of puppy development allow them to live up to four weeks with anal atresia without much damage – but then the problems inevitably begin.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Small brown puppy on a veterinary examination table after life-saving surgery performed by Aussie vets.

    Image credits: cute_moonbear / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In other words, Tooshie was lucky that he got to the vet quite early. But the most difficult thing remained – after all, the cost of the operation was $8K, and it was clearly beyond the means of the animal’s owner. So Ms. Doyle, who also works in rescuing and rehoming pets, decided to launch a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to save Tooshie’s life.

    Aussie vets performing life-saving surgery on a puppy born without a butthole in a veterinary operating room.

    Image credits: cute_moonbear / Instagram

    The vets launched a fundraising campaign to fund the surgery for Tooshie – and got the money almost immediately

    Then, Tooshie got lucky for the second time. In just a couple of days, $11K was raised, which was way over the required amount. The surgery had to be carried out urgently – after all, every day spent with this issue reduced the puppy’s chances of survival. And so, on June 6, the surgery took place – and from that moment on, all that was required was to believe in the pup’s will to live.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    X-ray image of a puppy showing internal anatomy prior to life-saving surgery for absence of a butthole condition.

    Image credits: cute_moonbear / Instagram

    Literally a few days after coming to the vet clinic, Tooshie had his very first opportunity to defecate properly

    Numerous followers, both on the campaign page on GoFundMe and on the page of Kate Doyle’s volunteer mission on Instagram, wanted to know as soon as possible whether Tooshie was finally able to defecate, for the first time in his short life… A few days later, the vet was able to answer – Yes! “I’ve never been so emotional over something so tiny and brown,” she joked on Instagram, but behind this irony lies real happiness.

    Now Tooshie is on the mend, and experts are almost certain that he will be fine, although he will probably need lifelong treatment. However, all this, all of life’s small – albeit foul-smelling – troubles, you must admit, pale in comparison to the simple opportunity to live. To run, play, bark, lick the hands of human friends, eat yummy treats, be friends with other doggos

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perhaps, someday Tooshie will also meet Lucky – the French bulldog from the UK, who underwent a similar surgery last year, and also remained alive and well. In any case, life goes on, and it’s incredibly gratifying that in today’s difficult world there is still room for human kindness and joy – isn’t that true, our dear readers?

    People in the comments were incredibly happy for Tooshie and praised all the donators for being so kind

    Comment on social media praising an adorable puppy successfully treated by Aussie vets for a life-saving surgery.

    Comment on social media thanking Aussie vets for life-saving surgery on a puppy born without butthole, expressing love and care.

    Instagram comment expressing support and love with a red heart emoji for a puppy's recovery after surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing relief and gratitude about Aussie vets performing life-saving surgery on a puppy born without butthole.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vet team performing life-saving surgery on a newborn puppy born without a butthole in an Australian veterinary clinic.

    Comment expressing happiness over fundraising success with heart and rainbow emojis in a social media post.

    Comment expressing gratitude for care given to a puppy born without butthole by Aussie vets performing surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing love and support for a puppy and the team helping its life-saving surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post praising Aussie vets performing life-saving surgery on a puppy born without butthole.

    Comment on social media post expressing amazement and affection with heart-eyes emoji about a puppy.

    Comment praising Aussie vets for successful life-saving surgery on a puppy born without a butthole.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing support for a puppy born without a butthole and wishing a speedy recovery after surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Aussie vets for life-saving surgery on a puppy born without butthole, expressing happiness and gratitude.

    Comment asking about the functionality of a new bumhole and sphincter after life-saving surgery on a puppy born without one.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay for Tooshie! Bowel surgery is crazy expensive. One of the reasons my cat hasn't had her bowel fixed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay for Tooshie! Bowel surgery is crazy expensive. One of the reasons my cat hasn't had her bowel fixed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT