Woman Takes Her MOH Responsibilities Seriously, Bride Makes Her Regret It

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Saying yes to being the maid of honor at your best friend’s wedding is the ultimate sentimental milestone — a chance to celebrate a lifelong bond and support your buddy.

But for one maid of honor, this dream role became a nightmare. Sharing her story online, the woman said she was sidelined during the wedding planning because of her friend’s “jealous” sister and toxic family dynamics.

After investing her time, energy and money, she was completely blindsided by a humiliating last-minute betrayal at the ceremony itself.

Now, she is left with a painful choice: walk away from the friendship, or give her best friend one last benefit of the doubt.

RELATED:

A woman said she was delighted to be chosen as her best friend’s maid of honor

Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

But a jealous sister and family politics made the best friend betray her maid of honor

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Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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It’s no secret that some weddings cost a fortune

Of course, some people avoid the financial headache by keeping things small, hosting a simple backyard gathering, or eloping at city hall.

But once a wedding scales up, the costs mount quickly. It does not matter if it is your own big day, or if you are attending as a guest. The financial commitment is significant for everyone involved.

According to a study done by The Knot and Priceonomics, the average bridesmaid shells out anywhere from $1,200 to $1,900 per wedding in the US. But if you get bumped up to maid of honor, you are instantly on the hook for booking destination bachelorettes, buying aesthetic decor, and shopping for matching dresses. That baseline price tag easily spikes to between $1,000 and $2,500.

Because prices are so out of pocket, nearly half of Gen Z and millennials admit they’ve messed up their own living situations, like living with an extra roommate or squeezing into a tiny apartment, just to fund someone else’s big day.

Let that sink in: people are literally downgrading where they live just to watch their friends say “I do.”

So, when a person drops roughly $1,000 and clocks a grueling four-hour shift setting up a reception venue, they are doing so with a basic human expectation: to be included, valued, and respected.

When a bride happily accepts all that love and labor but shuts her closest friend out of the actual experience, she is essentially forcing a one-sided transaction.

Although it might seem trivial to some to be upset about such a thing, experts say it’s quite natural to be.

“It’s a moment where people feel they are going to be shown to be of value to the bride publicly. It’s almost like a statement to other people about where you’re positioned,” Simone Bose, a therapist at the Relate charity, explains of the importance attached to such a role.

Experts point out that modern wedding culture often creates a weird power dynamic. It makes brides feel like they are granting a massive privilege to their friends, while the friends are literally going into debt just to stay included.

“In my experience, wedding planning brings out the absolute extremes in all but the couple who choose to run off for a party of two. The pressure of putting on the best day for 100s of guests brings Jekyll and Hyde together and of course this is going to affect friendships,” says Rachel Darke, former editor of Wedding Ideas.

A British study found that a third of brides have some type of conflict with one or more of their bridesmaids resulting in a loss of friendship.

About 32% of newlywed women in the UK said they no longer think of themselves as friends with at least one of the women they chose as bridesmaids.

Weddings are notorious pressure cookers, and stress is hitting an all-time high

According to a 2023 survey of more than 4,000 engaged couples, 52% of people described wedding planning as “stressful,” while another 59% used the word “overwhelming” to summarize the process.

Studies show that relationships with family members are among the most common stressors, because they often have opinions or financial involvement in wedding decisions.

When a bride is drowning in that kind of anxiety, she often defaults to what experts call the path of least resistance.

If a bride is dealing with a jealous, resentful sibling, she knows that upsetting her sister means dealing with a lifetime of family dinners filled with tension, guilt, and anger. But upsetting a best friend? That might feel like a safer gamble.

If the wedding planning and big day felt awkward or uncomfortable, it doesn’t automatically mean the friendship is over. Experts suggest waiting until the wedding dust has settled, then sitting down with your friend to have an honest, vulnerable conversation about how you felt. Open communication is often the only way to heal the rift and rebuild trust.

“You can bring the friendship back. Some friendships in life do go through bad phases as you tend to have friendships for a lot longer [than some other relationships]. But it’s about the effort you put in and whether you show them you care and that you do love them.”

However, there are times when saving the friendship is actively bad for your health. According to research from the Gottman Institute, a major tipping point is when the dynamic becomes structurally asymmetrical, meaning one person is doing 100% of the emotional labor while the other offers zero accountability.

If a bride completely refuses to acknowledge your hurt, gaslights you, or weaponizes her stress to justify treating you like an unpaid assistant, it is no longer just wedding anxiety.

When the core values of mutual respect and safety are damaged, experts agree that walking away is the healthiest boundary you can set.

Ultimately, treating a best friend like a disposable volunteer event coordinator because you are too afraid to stand up to your own family is a breach of a social contract.

The woman gave another update and made some clarifications

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRa62589

The woman replied to some questions in the comments on the post

Many people in the comments were angry with the bride for treating her friend badly