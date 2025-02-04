ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo is a fascinating city where the past and future coexist in perfect harmony. Japan’s capital is famous for its modern architecture, which is filled with towering skyscrapers, as well as its ancient temples.

Photographer Shu captures people living in Tokyo in a truly unique way. Playing with light and shadow, carefully arranging elements, and embracing minimalism, he showcases a side of the city we rarely see. Shu’s work focuses on a quieter, more contemplative Tokyo—one that often goes unnoticed amid the city's fast-paced energy.

