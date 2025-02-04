Photographer Captures A Quiet, Hidden Side Of Tokyo In His 75 Minimalist ShotsInterview
Tokyo is a fascinating city where the past and future coexist in perfect harmony. Japan’s capital is famous for its modern architecture, which is filled with towering skyscrapers, as well as its ancient temples.
Photographer Shu captures people living in Tokyo in a truly unique way. Playing with light and shadow, carefully arranging elements, and embracing minimalism, he showcases a side of the city we rarely see. Shu’s work focuses on a quieter, more contemplative Tokyo—one that often goes unnoticed amid the city's fast-paced energy.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to the photographer to learn more about his work. When asked to describe his style in as few words as possible, he responded: “People in the landscape, everyday scenes, different perspectives.” Shu also shared that what draws him to Tokyo—a city full of movement and detail—is capturing its minimalistic side. By filtering everyday life, which is often overlooked, he transforms it into a story.
We were curious if there’s a specific time or season the photographer prefers for his shoots that best complements his minimalist aesthetic. Shu responded: “There is no particular season, but my favorite time is from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, when the sunlight is strong and gentle.”
The photographer also mentioned that the area around Tokyo Station is one of the most overlooked places in Tokyo, yet it has turned into one of his favorite spots for photography.
Lastly, we asked Shu if he had ever captured a scene that felt like a perfect accident—something unplanned but strikingly minimalist. The photographer responded: “I think I can continue taking photos because I haven't yet found the perfect scene.”