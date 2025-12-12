ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce the work of Ali Zolghadri, a photographer specializing in minimalist fine art photography. His images capture serene, atmospheric moments where every detail is intentional and nothing disturbs the mood.

Scroll down to explore a curated selection of striking black-and-white shots from his portfolio.

More info: Instagram | saatchiart.com | artsy.net

#1

Black cat sitting below a crack in the wall in a minimalist photograph showcasing striking minimalism art by the photographer.

Ali Zolghadri Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Black cat sitting on a pedestrian crossing with strong shadows creating a minimalism art photography effect.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A-void stepping there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Black and white minimalism photo featuring geometric shadows and a cat peering through an architectural opening.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Minimalism art photo of two black cats partially hidden behind white walls in a stark, empty gray space.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Big transportation " is keeping this tech from us..

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Minimalism art photo of a person climbing a ladder between smooth curved structures under a cloudy sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Minimalism art photograph showing a person standing near a barren tree branch inside a rocky cave opening under a cloudy sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Black and white minimalism photo of a single car on a wide road beside a contrasting dark highway and barrier wall.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Minimalist black and white photo featuring a large fabric with cutouts and a solitary person framed in a triangular opening.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Silhouette of person playing basketball at sunset reflected on calm water, showcasing minimalism photography art style.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chasing the black hole

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Minimalism art photo showing a person on a tall structure reaching toward sky with hanging chains in black and white.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Minimalist black and white photo of a basketball hoop casting a shadow that forms a dog silhouette on a brick wall.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Minimalism photography capturing a dramatic lightning strike hitting a lone tree in a vast, dark field under stormy clouds.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Minimalism art photo of a person hanging from a rope inside abstract curved architectural shapes in black and white.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Minimalist black and white photo of a solitary person near a white line, showcasing striking minimalism in photography art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Minimalism in art captured by photographer, featuring a solitary figure against a plain wall with a bare tree above.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    The Minimalist Photographer Turning Empty Spaces Into Powerful Works Of Art (51 Pics)

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Minimalist black and white photograph showing a small running figure contrasted against textured, swirling wood patterns by a striking photographer.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Minimalist black and white photo of concrete parking blocks casting long shadows on asphalt, showcasing artful minimalism photography.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Black and white minimalist photo showing modern skyscrapers framed by curving architectural shapes against a cloudy sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Minimalism art photo showing a solitary figure illuminated by a single overhead light in a dark, empty space.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Minimalism photography showing a lone cyclist on a mountain ridge with layered hills and a distant peak in soft grayscale.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Minimalism in art shown by a photographer with a shadow lifting a painted white street line on dark asphalt.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Person walking on a curved path in a minimalist black and white composition showcasing striking photography art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Shadow of a person on a concrete wall in a minimalist space, highlighting the art of minimalism photography.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Minimalism photography showing a lone person beside a large wall with a bare tree above, capturing striking artistic simplicity.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Black and white minimalist photograph of a person holding an umbrella between large rock formations under a flying bird.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Two silhouetted figures playing ball on a narrow strip of land with a minimalist seascape background in black and white.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Minimalism art black and white image of large geometric building with sunlight and a child running in the corner.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Minimalism art in photography showcasing a lone figure between towering modern buildings with a misty skyscraper backdrop.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Minimalist black and white photo showing a person's head among horizontal lines, highlighting minimalist photography art style.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Minimalism photography showing a lone figure walking on textured, striped architectural surface with dramatic lighting and shadows.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Minimalist black and white photo of repetitive building balconies with a single towel hanging, showcasing minimalist photography art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Minimalist black and white photo of a person climbing a tall streetlight, showcasing striking minimalism in photography art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Crosswalk lines on asphalt with one line bent upward and a small cloud underneath, showcasing minimalism photography art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Silhouette of a person standing between curved building lines with sun rays in a minimalist architectural image.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Minimalism in photography shown by a lone car driving on a curved road against a striped architectural backdrop.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Minimalist black and white photo with a person on a stool under a c*****d ceiling, showcasing striking minimalism art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Minimalism art photograph showing a worker walking beneath a piece of steel suspended by a crane with construction materials on sides.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Minimalism art photograph showing shadow play through geometric windows with a small silhouetted figure at the bottom.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Black and white minimalism photograph of two people standing near a tree, framed by a cave opening turning minimalism into art.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Black and white minimalism image showing a person standing inside a rocky cave looking at a bare tree branch against the sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Black and white minimalist photograph of a person standing on rock inside a cave with a full moon in the sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Minimalist black and white image of a person with umbrella walking toward tall geometric structures under a cloudy sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Black and white minimalist photo with square frames on a wall and a ladder reaching a cloud against a dark sky.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Minimalist black and white photo of calm water blending into mist, showcasing striking minimalism in art photography.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Two people on opposite staircases connected by a bridge, showcasing striking minimalism photography art in black and white.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Minimalist black and white photo of a person with umbrella walking towards tall pillars under a cloudy sky and full moon.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Black and white minimalist photograph of urban architecture featuring curved bridge and geometric building by photographer.

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Woman in black clothing resting on concrete steps in a minimalism-inspired striking image by a photographer using art techniques

    Ali Zolghadri Report

    1point
    POST

