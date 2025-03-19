45 Minimalist Editorial Illustrations That Speak Volumes By Jardel VieiraInterview With Artist
This Brazilian graphic designer and illustrator has mastered the art of visual storytelling using minimal elements with maximum impact. His name is Jardel Vieira and his creations work as a visual riddle for audiences to decipher.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Jardel commented on his concept: “My goal is to create images that can be ‘decoded’ by the audience—either instantly or through deeper interpretation, like a puzzle. The themes I explore range from everyday life, social issues, and emotions to news events.”
So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and see if you can guess in the comments the meaning behind Jardel’s illustrations.
More info: behance.net | Instagram
In a further interview, Jardel told us more about himself: “I was born and raised in the countryside of Pernambuco, Brazil, in a place called Negras. After finishing high school, I moved to Garanhuns, a larger and more developed city with better job opportunities.
My first job was at a computer supplies store, which also offered copy and printing services. This was my first contact with graphic software. I also worked in different fields, such as an optical lens lab, a radio station, and a pharmacy. Interestingly, in all these jobs, I ended up taking on communication design tasks, like creating flyers and posters. At that time, I had no technical knowledge or design expertise, just a basic understanding of the software, which I learned through tutorials.”
“One day, I accompanied my cousin to a print shop to pick up his graduation invitations. During the visit, he mentioned to the owner that I knew how to ‘use’ graphic design programs. The owner became interested, asked to see some of my work, and took my contact information. A few days later, he called me to offer a position. Although I was hesitant, I accepted the opportunity.
At the print shop, I started as an assistant and learned more about the printing process. Since the city was still small, local business owners not only requested prints but also expected us to design their promotional materials. However, no one at the shop had formal training, so everything was done in an intuitive rather than technical way.
Without an academic background or specific training, I learned on my own. One day, a flyer on the shop counter caught my attention. It looked professional, like something from a big brand. I found out it was created by a client who was a publicist. When he came to pick them up, I asked him, "How did you make this?" He explained the creative process and told me that this was the work of an art director or graphic designer. He also mentioned university courses in the field and suggested I look into them.”
“I followed his advice and enrolled in Advertising at a private college in Caruaru, 100 km from Garanhuns. During my studies, I got a position at the university’s student agency, which led me to an opportunity at an advertising agency. With a job secured, I moved to Caruaru permanently.
After two years, I had to drop out due to financial difficulties. As an alternative, I took the entrance exam for the Design program at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), which was free. I got accepted. During my studies, I was selected for the Science Without Borders program, a government scholarship that allowed Brazilian university students to study abroad. I went to Spain and lived there for a year. It was an enriching experience, both academically and personally, and Spanish design continues to influence me today. I graduated in 2017.
This experience broadened my perspective on the relationship between design and communication. I learned to plan and build visual narratives, which I apply in my illustrations.”
We were wondering what initially drew Jardel into the world of artistry. He wrote: “My artistic journey began unintentionally. My first interactions with design were out of necessity rather than passion. However, the more I learned, the more I enjoyed it. The turning point was when I saw a well-designed flyer and realized that design was more than just putting images and text together—it was a way to communicate ideas effectively. That’s when I started pursuing it seriously.”
As for the creative process behind his illustrations, Jardel shared: “My creative process varies. Sometimes, ideas come to me spontaneously; other times, I revisit old sketches and develop them. Before starting any illustration, I define what I want to communicate. I begin with a phrase or concept and then explore keywords and their visual representations. Once I find the sketch that best translates the idea, I finalize it digitally.”
In order to understand Jardel’s perspective, we asked what he hopes for the audiences to take away from his artwork.
He wrote: “My illustrations serve different purposes: some are social critiques, others are motivational, and some are just humorous. My wish is for my work to have an impact, even if small—whether it sparks reflection, changes a perspective, or simply brings a smile.”
Lastly, Jardel added: “Art and design have the power to shape perspectives and provoke thought. I hope my work contributes to that in some way, encouraging people to see the world through a different lens.”
"This is for those who like their own things."
"In the beginning, it's difficult, but then it gets better."
"The lord time... serene, quiet, and relentless."
"Renewing the smile."
"Life and death coexist."
"The blossoms of jazz."