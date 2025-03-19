ADVERTISEMENT

This Brazilian graphic designer and illustrator has mastered the art of visual storytelling using minimal elements with maximum impact. His name is Jardel Vieira and his creations work as a visual riddle for audiences to decipher.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Jardel commented on his concept: “My goal is to create images that can be ‘decoded’ by the audience—either instantly or through deeper interpretation, like a puzzle. The themes I explore range from everyday life, social issues, and emotions to news events.”

So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and see if you can guess in the comments the meaning behind Jardel’s illustrations.

More info: behance.net | Instagram

#1

Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring abstract shapes on a red background.

jardel_vieira_ Report

In a further interview, Jardel told us more about himself: “I was born and raised in the countryside of Pernambuco, Brazil, in a place called Negras. After finishing high school, I moved to Garanhuns, a larger and more developed city with better job opportunities.  

My first job was at a computer supplies store, which also offered copy and printing services. This was my first contact with graphic software. I also worked in different fields, such as an optical lens lab, a radio station, and a pharmacy. Interestingly, in all these jobs, I ended up taking on communication design tasks, like creating flyers and posters. At that time, I had no technical knowledge or design expertise, just a basic understanding of the software, which I learned through tutorials.”
    #2

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring abstract shapes and lines.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #3

    Minimalist illustration by Jardel Vieira with a large sad face balancing a small happy face on a seesaw.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    “One day, I accompanied my cousin to a print shop to pick up his graduation invitations. During the visit, he mentioned to the owner that I knew how to ‘use’ graphic design programs. The owner became interested, asked to see some of my work, and took my contact information. A few days later, he called me to offer a position. Although I was hesitant, I accepted the opportunity.

    At the print shop, I started as an assistant and learned more about the printing process. Since the city was still small, local business owners not only requested prints but also expected us to design their promotional materials. However, no one at the shop had formal training, so everything was done in an intuitive rather than technical way.

    Without an academic background or specific training, I learned on my own. One day, a flyer on the shop counter caught my attention. It looked professional, like something from a big brand. I found out it was created by a client who was a publicist. When he came to pick them up, I asked him, "How did you make this?" He explained the creative process and told me that this was the work of an art director or graphic designer. He also mentioned university courses in the field and suggested I look into them.”

    #4

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a stylized bee by Jardel Vieira on a blue background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #5

    Minimalist blue bird illustration with an X on the beak by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    “I followed his advice and enrolled in Advertising at a private college in Caruaru, 100 km from Garanhuns. During my studies, I got a position at the university’s student agency, which led me to an opportunity at an advertising agency. With a job secured, I moved to Caruaru permanently.  

    After two years, I had to drop out due to financial difficulties. As an alternative, I took the entrance exam for the Design program at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), which was free. I got accepted. During my studies, I was selected for the Science Without Borders program, a government scholarship that allowed Brazilian university students to study abroad. I went to Spain and lived there for a year. It was an enriching experience, both academically and personally, and Spanish design continues to influence me today. I graduated in 2017.  

    This experience broadened my perspective on the relationship between design and communication. I learned to plan and build visual narratives, which I apply in my illustrations.”
    #6

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring intertwined red and yellow shapes with a heart symbol.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #7

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, depicting a profile with a coiled brain design, in black and white.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    We were wondering what initially drew Jardel into the world of artistry. He wrote: “My artistic journey began unintentionally. My first interactions with design were out of necessity rather than passion. However, the more I learned, the more I enjoyed it. The turning point was when I saw a well-designed flyer and realized that design was more than just putting images and text together—it was a way to communicate ideas effectively. That’s when I started pursuing it seriously.”

    #8

    Minimalist illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring a yellow light bulb with a brain-shaped filament design.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #9

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a cow with abstract lines by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    As for the creative process behind his illustrations, Jardel shared:My creative process varies. Sometimes, ideas come to me spontaneously; other times, I revisit old sketches and develop them. Before starting any illustration, I define what I want to communicate. I begin with a phrase or concept and then explore keywords and their visual representations. Once I find the sketch that best translates the idea, I finalize it digitally.”

    #10

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring abstract overlapping human profiles in black and white.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #11

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira depicting a profile with clouds and keyhole.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    In order to understand Jardel’s perspective, we asked what he hopes for the audiences to take away from his artwork.

    He wrote: “My illustrations serve different purposes: some are social critiques, others are motivational, and some are just humorous. My wish is for my work to have an impact, even if small—whether it sparks reflection, changes a perspective, or simply brings a smile.”  

    Lastly, Jardel added: “Art and design have the power to shape perspectives and provoke thought. I hope my work contributes to that in some way, encouraging people to see the world through a different lens.”
    #12

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring abstract black figures on a green background with yellow dots.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #13

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring toothbrush and toothpaste.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #14

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a snail with a house as its shell on a yellow background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #15

    Four minimalist eye illustrations in red and black by Jardel Vieira on an orange background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #16

    Pink heart-shaped chain illustration, minimalist design by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #17

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a green balloon with barbed wire string on a blue background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #18

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a stylized hand with protruding fingers on a light blue background.

    "This is for those who like their own things."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #19

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring black and white geometric shapes with striped pattern.

    "In the beginning, it's difficult, but then it gets better."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #20

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring patterned speech bubbles in blue and red.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #21

    Minimalist illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring a pink brain and a key on a bright yellow background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #22

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring a clock face resembling a human face with a bow tie.

    "The lord time... serene, quiet, and relentless."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #23

    Minimalist editorial illustration with abstract shapes, vibrant colors, and geometric patterns.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #24

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a human profile with a wind-up key, set against a bold red background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #25

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring a head-shaped cage with an eye inside on a vibrant pink background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #26

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring a yellow abstract shape resembling a pushpin.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #27

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring abstract faces in black and white on a pink background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #28

    Minimalist illustration by Jardel Vieira of a pink rose growing from a flask.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #29

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring abstract human shapes on a red background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #30

    "Minimalist illustration of a yellow worm emerging from a white tooth on a blue background."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #31

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a frog with geometric lines by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #32

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a lizard by Jardel Vieira, labeled "lagarto" and "reptile."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #33

    Minimalist editorial illustrations by Jardel Vieira featuring abstract black shapes on a light background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #34

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring an abstract design with geometric and circuit-like elements.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #35

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring a simple black circle with abstract arrows on a green background.

    "Renewing the smile."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #36

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira depicting two abstract faces and a flower.

    "Life and death coexist."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #37

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira showing a hand holding a small black-and-white sphere on a green background.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #38

    Minimalist illustration of a smiling face with large glasses on an orange background by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #39

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira, featuring a bitten cookie and layered cups on a checked surface.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #40

    Minimalist editorial illustration featuring a geometric face with red hair and glasses by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #41

    Minimalist editorial illustration featuring abstract human profile in black and white.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #42

    Minimalist editorial illustration of pencils resembling bullets on a red background by Jardel Vieira.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #43

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a bird by Jardel Vieira, featuring simple black lines and abstract shapes.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #44

    Minimalist editorial illustration of a fish by Jardel Vieira, featuring simple black lines and shapes.

    jardel_vieira_ Report

    #45

    Minimalist editorial illustration by Jardel Vieira featuring musical instruments and notes intertwined creatively.

    "The blossoms of jazz."

    jardel_vieira_ Report

