“One day, I accompanied my cousin to a print shop to pick up his graduation invitations. During the visit, he mentioned to the owner that I knew how to ‘use’ graphic design programs. The owner became interested, asked to see some of my work, and took my contact information. A few days later, he called me to offer a position. Although I was hesitant, I accepted the opportunity.

At the print shop, I started as an assistant and learned more about the printing process. Since the city was still small, local business owners not only requested prints but also expected us to design their promotional materials. However, no one at the shop had formal training, so everything was done in an intuitive rather than technical way.

Without an academic background or specific training, I learned on my own. One day, a flyer on the shop counter caught my attention. It looked professional, like something from a big brand. I found out it was created by a client who was a publicist. When he came to pick them up, I asked him, "How did you make this?" He explained the creative process and told me that this was the work of an art director or graphic designer. He also mentioned university courses in the field and suggested I look into them.”

