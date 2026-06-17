The lines themselves are not intended to represent specific objects. They are not illustrations of flowers, animals, or symbols. Instead, they function as expressions of motion and energy. Much like a piece of music can communicate emotion without words, these compositions communicate through flow, tension, balance, and space.

What interests me most is the relationship between the tattoo and the body. Rather than treating the body as a flat canvas, I use its natural structure as an active part of the design. A shoulder becomes a turning point. A ribcage creates expansion. A spine becomes an axis. Muscles and movement continually alter the perception of the composition.

When the wearer changes posture, the tattoo changes with them.