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There is something different that happens when a tattoo is no longer confined to one body. Most tattoos exist within clear limits. A specific area. A single person. They begin and end there. Even when they carry meaning connected to others, they remain contained. The skin becomes a surface, and the story stays individual. For most artists, that is where the canvas begins and where it ends.

The paired work of DotsToLines moves beyond that. Developed by Chaim Machlev, a Los Angeles based artist known for minimal, body-flowing compositions, this approach extends across more than one person. The work is not simply duplicated or mirrored. It is constructed across individuals, creating something that only fully exists between them.

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