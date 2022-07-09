1k+views
I Make Miniature Paintings On Stones, Feathers, And Other Surfaces (27 New Pics)
1k+views
My name is Yana Khachikyan and I create miniature paintings. I really believe that details make perfection, hence I try my best to achieve it while creating my miniatures. I work really hard on the details of my paintings as I think they are the most important part and they catch the eye of the viewer.
There are no special tools, just an ordinary palette knife and a couple of small brushes. It's just that I love what I do - and I keep trying and trying till I'm satisfied with the result!
Check out my other works I shared on Bored Panda by clicking here, here and here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Painting miniatures requires a pretty high level of precision, it's not always easy to capture small details. So creating detailed art has always been a bit of a challenge. It requires careful planning and execution on a small surface. I tried painting even on sunflower seeds - there is no place for a random brush stroke there. So every time, I am very curious and excited too. I enjoy the fact that the stones are natural - probably that's the main reason why I got so attached to this particular kind of painting.
This is just so intricate! Beautiful and stunning work!!!
The same goes for wood, feathers, and tree leaves. Each stone has its distinct shape, size, and color. This is very inspiring - every new surface makes my imagination race. When I get a chance to be at a beach with stones - I see not just stones, but whole worlds of images, it feels like every new surface tells a new story. I love painting nature and animals, I love mixing reality with made-up images. I often paint birds wearing hats or shoes, pandas sleeping in the middle of a flower like a bee, or a gigantic cat being brushed by a miniature human (which is very funny in my view, since mostly we are slaves to our cats).
Most of the time, I am using oil paints, I find them more convenient for achieving my goals. But it is very important to have convenient tools. I am using a palette knife and small brushes in my artistic process, but throughout the years, I discovered that I can use any tool, and if I need to - I can paint a picture with a matchstick or a toothpick. I can adjust anything to my needs and create a painting tool. It all depends on the task which I need to deal with.
It was very difficult for me to get back to painting last year. Although I haven't lived in Ukraine for several years, my friends and family are there. All the constant stress and worries are blocking any desire to create art. But I had several commissions, which I promised to finish before the war, so I had to keep my word. It was a huge effort, but it was worth it - I realized that art is my safe place, I feel like I am diving into my own world where there is no harm and violence, no injustice and fear. I would like more people to know that art can be very helpful in overcoming stress, it helps to find a way to an inner strength and balance.
Great job with the clouds! Not exactly easy. Also; love your choice of colors. Just lovely.
I'm sorry, your artistry is mind blowing. But more so is the fact that you were given this amount of talent while I am barely able to draw a stick figure. Where is the justice in that?! Lol. Jk. Jk. Your gift is amazing. May you always use it to bring joy to others. 🥰
These are absolutely stunning, I wanted to comment on every one but i kept getting a ' your posting too quickly' message lol ... beautiful, what an amazing talent you have x
Thank you so much!
Your art is awesome and you are super skilled! I am sure you worked really hard to get as skilled as you are today, and the effort really shows, as your artwork is really amazing. Great job. You deserve lots of sales on your items, they are unique and lovely.
Thank you so much, that's so nice of you
hey out of curiosity are you armenian? your last name suggested to me you might be.. (also you’re very talented and your paintings look nice)
Thank you so much! Yes, I'm half Armenian 😊
I’m half armenian too. nice to meet someone from my culture :)
Nice to meet you too! ❤️
These are absolutely stunning, I wanted to comment on every one but i kept getting a ' your posting too quickly' message lol ... beautiful, what an amazing talent you have x
Thank you so much!
Your art is awesome and you are super skilled! I am sure you worked really hard to get as skilled as you are today, and the effort really shows, as your artwork is really amazing. Great job. You deserve lots of sales on your items, they are unique and lovely.
Thank you so much, that's so nice of you
hey out of curiosity are you armenian? your last name suggested to me you might be.. (also you’re very talented and your paintings look nice)
Thank you so much! Yes, I'm half Armenian 😊
I’m half armenian too. nice to meet someone from my culture :)
Nice to meet you too! ❤️