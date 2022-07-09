My name is Yana Khachikyan and I create miniature paintings. I really believe that details make perfection, hence I try my best to achieve it while creating my miniatures. I work really hard on the details of my paintings as I think they are the most important part and they catch the eye of the viewer.

There are no special tools, just an ordinary palette knife and a couple of small brushes. It's just that I love what I do - and I keep trying and trying till I'm satisfied with the result!

