My name is Yana Khachikyan and I create miniature paintings. I really believe that details make perfection, hence I try my best to achieve it while creating my miniatures. I work really hard on the details of my paintings as I think they are the most important part and they catch the eye of the viewer.

There are no special tools, just an ordinary palette knife and a couple of small brushes. It's just that I love what I do - and I keep trying and trying till I'm satisfied with the result!

Check out my other works I shared on Bored Panda by clicking here, here and here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

40points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Painting miniatures requires a pretty high level of precision, it's not always easy to capture small details. So creating detailed art has always been a bit of a challenge. It requires careful planning and execution on a small surface. I tried painting even on sunflower seeds - there is no place for a random brush stroke there. So every time, I am very curious and excited too. I enjoy the fact that the stones are natural - probably that's the main reason why I got so attached to this particular kind of painting.

#2

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

36points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

35points
Buy Now
POST
Melissa Morse Tolentino-Potter
Melissa Morse Tolentino-Potter
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just so intricate! Beautiful and stunning work!!!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The same goes for wood, feathers, and tree leaves. Each stone has its distinct shape, size, and color. This is very inspiring - every new surface makes my imagination race. When I get a chance to be at a beach with stones - I see not just stones, but whole worlds of images, it feels like every new surface tells a new story. I love painting nature and animals, I love mixing reality with made-up images. I often paint birds wearing hats or shoes, pandas sleeping in the middle of a flower like a bee, or a gigantic cat being brushed by a miniature human (which is very funny in my view, since mostly we are slaves to our cats).
#4

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

34points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

33points
Buy Now
POST

Most of the time, I am using oil paints, I find them more convenient for achieving my goals. But it is very important to have convenient tools. I am using a palette knife and small brushes in my artistic process, but throughout the years, I discovered that I can use any tool, and if I need to - I can paint a picture with a matchstick or a toothpick. I can adjust anything to my needs and create a painting tool. It all depends on the task which I need to deal with.
#6

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

30points
Buy Now
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous little winter friend! I love it so much :)

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

30points
Buy Now
POST
Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you block people on here?

0
0points
reply
View more comments

It was very difficult for me to get back to painting last year. Although I haven't lived in Ukraine for several years, my friends and family are there. All the constant stress and worries are blocking any desire to create art. But I had several commissions, which I promised to finish before the war, so I had to keep my word. It was a huge effort, but it was worth it - I realized that art is my safe place, I feel like I am diving into my own world where there is no harm and violence, no injustice and fear. I would like more people to know that art can be very helpful in overcoming stress, it helps to find a way to an inner strength and balance.
#8

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

29points
Buy Now
POST
Deborah Harris
Deborah Harris
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this painted on or printed? It's gorgeous

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

28points
Buy Now
POST
SG108
SG108
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Peter Cottontail! Perfect!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

28points
Buy Now
POST
Rens
Rens
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a pumpkin seed?!? Amazing details!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

27points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

27points
Buy Now
POST
Lazy_Panda
Lazy_Panda
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you paint so small?

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

26points
Buy Now
POST
Shannon Dasher
Shannon Dasher
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great job with the clouds! Not exactly easy. Also; love your choice of colors. Just lovely.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

26points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

25points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

25points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

24points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

24points
Buy Now
POST
Beans
Beans
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this one, it has a very melancholy feel to it.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

24points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

23points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

23points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

22points
Buy Now
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

22points
Buy Now
POST
Lazy_Panda
Lazy_Panda
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you even paint on a feather?!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

22points
Buy Now
POST
Lazy_Panda
Lazy_Panda
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a piece of wood? It almost looks photoshopped on!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

21points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

21points
Buy Now
POST
Carrie Divine
Carrie Divine
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry, your artistry is mind blowing. But more so is the fact that you were given this amount of talent while I am barely able to draw a stick figure. Where is the justice in that?! Lol. Jk. Jk. Your gift is amazing. May you always use it to bring joy to others. 🥰

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Everyone Is Wondering What Tools Do I Use To Paint My Miniatures!

YanaKhachikyan Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!