ADVERTISEMENT

There was a time when people blamed millennials for “destroying” certain industries. A backlash against the consumption of flashy items was believed to have contributed to the supposed decline of luxury brands. At the same time, traditional gyms were reportedly harmed by the generation’s preference for specialized fitness classes. 

Now, many of these millennials are speaking out about the destruction they believe they personally contributed to. A recent Reddit thread sparked discussions about their mission to sabotage restaurant QR code menus, decorative soaps, and the wedding industry as a whole. 

For all non-millennial readers out there, has Gen Y inflicted significant damage as perceived?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a couple embracing with focus on the engagement ring representing industries impacted by millennials. I bought my fiancée a lab-grown diamond for her engagement ring. Considering the process for keeping blood diamonds out of the stream is essentially b******t, I'm not going to finance that. Russia controls 35% of the diamonds on the market. I'm not paying for their war in Ukraine.

mrtoddw , Scott Webb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
bjones_3 avatar
B Jones
B Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thus asking the question is a diamond still a diamond without human suffering?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Gravestones in a peaceful cemetery surrounded by green trees symbolizing industries that took a huge hit because of millennials. Cemeteries….i do not believe my rotting carcus deserves a permanent piece of earth and to take up space for the next generation.

    mdota1 , Waldemar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to be cremated, but if my loved ones feel that they need a gravesite/gravestone to visit for their peace of mind, then that's fine. Or they can keep my ashes on the mantel. Or just dump them out. I won't care, I'll be dead. I feel that it's important to keep your loved ones'/family's preferences in mind in this case, as they are the ones who will be mourning you. If they need a gravesite to visit to help them with closure and the grieving process, that's okay.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Millennial pouring laundry detergent into washing machine, representing industries impacted by millennial consumer habits. I refuse to buy fabric softener and my clothes smell and look great.

    gin10do64 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never understood fabric softener, dryer sheets, odor pour ins, or any of those other extraneous laundry items. I am washing my clothes in order to remove everything that isn’t clothing from them. Why would I want to add more chemicals to them, and then put that on my body?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Clear acrylic menu holder on table with QR code and text, illustrating industries impacted by Millennials in hospitality settings. I’m on a mission to k**l restaurant QR code menus.

    I’m with the boomers on this one. I want a d**n paper menu!!!

    El_mochilero , Haydn Blackey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    McDonald's restaurant exterior with yellow arches and an American flag representing industries hit by millennials. Chain restaurants. I’m done paying out the wazoo for microwaved meals and premixed drinks. 

    I’ve learned to cook and I’m not a Michelin star chef by any means but I can make way tastier food at home now.

    anon , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's kinda sad how far fast food chains have fallen. My first job was McDonalds in 1986, and the only microwave in the building was in the employee break room. A lot of stuff was frozen (most everything, TBH) but it was either deep fried (fries in beef tallow, no less) or grilled. And breakfast? Everything was scratch made. OK, not the english muffins, but the biscuits? Hand made the night before. Eggs? C*****d from the shell onto the griddle, baby. Good times.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Vintage silver teapot on an ornate serving tray representing industries that took a huge hit from millennials. Silverware that's actually silver and not stainless. "Fine china.".

    BillyGoat_TTB , Wayne Evans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Silver is gorgeous, but it tarnishes at the drop of a hat. Been there, done that. I'll take the stainless, thanks.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Millennial wearing headphones, sitting at desk with computer, representing industries that took a huge hit from millennials. Streaming and subscribing.

    I've been sailing the high seas for almost 15 years already and see no reason to go back. F**k these industries, I'm not paying for s**t anymore.

    -CocaineCowboys- , Oleg Ivanov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of options and shows to watch is too overwhelming Who's got the time to binge on all those series? I got a media library at home, filled with physical discs and tapes, and I find that overwhelming enough.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Millennial woman reading a thank you card, highlighting industries impacted by millennials in a casual setting. Greeting cards/bday cards/etc. The only cards I will buy are thank you, retirement, wedding, and sympathy. And only from the dollar store. Cards go into the trash so why pay $5 for one? I have a Cricut so sometimes I’ll make my own cards. 

    I also avoid gift wrap whenever possible. I buy baby shower gifts and wedding gifts and put them in storage totes. Much more practical. .

    PrancingTiger424 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes I make mine. It's hard to get motivated while thinking how the card is going to be trashed later. I am with the people who save gift boxes and bags. Those can be reused.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Baby playing with toys including stuffed animals and plastic figures, illustrating changes in industries impacted by millennials. I'm childfree, so the entire toy and baby industry, I guess.

    PotatoFloats , Yuri Shirota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kallencbt avatar
    Kallen Kneeland
    Kallen Kneeland
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for lessening the burden of overpopulation on the Earth.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    Makeup. Haven’t bought any in years.

    TrekkieElf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You put it on then wash it off. No one cares, really, other than the insecure and vain people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Hair coloring.

    I'm keeping the grey.

    joshonekenobi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hands holding dried tobacco leaves symbolizing industries impacted by millennials in economic shifts. Big tobacco. Suck it, death merchants.

    thebookofswindles , Afif Ramdhasuma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why vapes and e-cigarettes were invented by big tobacco companies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Toddler sitting in a high chair holding a toy camera, illustrating millennials and industries that took a huge hit. Baby products industry. I don't think I will ever have a baby.

    Grand_Pomegranate671 , Tanaphong Toochinda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babies don't need those expensive, plastic toys. You can still find the classics at the thrifts stores and find safe items around the house. Parents today forget how much babies learn playing with the simplest toys. They grow up so fast, too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Set of elegant white and gold-trimmed dishware, illustrating industries impacted by millennials dining habits. “Nice” dishes.

    We have a decent set of everyday plates and tableware. One year, my in-laws gifted us a set of nice dishes and tableware. They were APPALLED that we gave away our old set and exclusively use the good stuff.

    We aren’t supposed to use them, apparently. Except like once or twice a year whenever we host Christmas or Thanksgiving or something… which we never host.

    El_mochilero , akshay bajaj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are not gifts. These are subtle hints of new responsibilities and expectations to the family.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Toys R Us and Babies R Us storefront reflecting industries that took a huge hit due to millennial consumer behavior. It was me. I killed Toys-R-Us, I grew up. I'm so sorry. It wasn't supposed to be like this.

    Heretek007 , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but.. but. I don't wanna grow up. I want to stay a Toys R US kid. So many, many toys that I can play with, still.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    White coffee cup filled with black coffee on saucer with spoon, illustrating industries affected by millennials. I've been trying really hard to k**l the coffee industry. I drink as much as I can but they keep up too well!

    analytickantian , Emre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Close-up of a hand pouring beer from a tap into a glass, representing industries impacted by millennials. Craft beer. I still think it’s delicious, but at $7 a pint and probably close to 300-400 calories for some styles, I just stay away.

    NoPerformance9890 , Josh Olalde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beer is even crazier priced at the arena. $19-$24 for a single beer at the last concert I went to, and I heard it's more expensive during hockey games. One restaurant I used to go used to sell a Kokanee for $4 a bottle. Now it's closer to $9.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Decorative candle shaped in bubbles with a pink bow, featured in a cozy setting related to industries hit by millennials. Decorative soaps.

    Aromatic-Elephant110 , Ionela Mat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Millennial using smartphone for navigation inside car, illustrating industries impacted by millennial behavior shifts. Mapquest. I got in like 3 accidents trying to read those f****n directions.

    Think_fast_no_faster , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe you're supposed to look at the map when you're not driving. Paying attention to your phone while putting yourself and others at risk is all on you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Smartphone displaying Amazon logo highlighting industries that took a huge hit due to millennial consumer habits I've been trying to k**l Amazon for decades but most of y'all are sucked in too tight to help a brother out.

    n1ckh0pan0nym0us , Christian Wiediger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A millennial couple kissing at a wedding ceremony with guests throwing flower petals outdoors. The wedding industry (although I guess this sector is still going somewhat strong). My partner and I eloped and went on a trip to a foreign country for a honeymoon with the saved cash.

    BrightNeonGirl , Leonardo Miranda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i like the aesthetic of a wedding, and creativity involved. Hate being center of attention with people staring at me during a cheese fest ceremony. A marriage at it's core is signing a marriage certificate and that's it. Everything else is all rituals and partying.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Hand holding remote control in front of a blurred TV screen representing industries impacted by millennials. The Pay Per View industry.

    I_Defy_You1288 , Glenn Carstens-Peters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Audience of different ages wearing 3D glasses watching a movie in a theater representing industries hit by millennials. Movie theatres.Too pricy when streaming and snacks at home are affordable.

    Unlikely_Pressure391 , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cleaner, too, and you don't have to worry about seat thiefs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Millennial assembling furniture at home, representing the industries that took a huge hit because of millennials. I feel like as a millennial, we have made a collective personality out of hipster DIYing our whole lives because every single human interaction has been monetized.

    I brew my own beer, grow my own weed, garden my vegetables, own my gym equipment, cook my food, build my furniture. I buy cheap plain natural fiber clothing. I drive a company vehicle.

    I will not be a part of their rat race. I’m getting out dead or alive.

    minnesconsawaiiforni , OPPO Find X5 Pro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    In germany we say "The retail sector is dying" ("Der Einzelhandel stirbt"), meaning people go less and less to stores and buy their stuff local in a shopping or city centre.

    You know what? I couldn't care less that this part of the retail-industry is dying. You go to an electronics store here and they ask 20€ for a 1.5m HDMI cable. You can get a 5m cable with shipping for 10€.

    Detlef_Donnerlunte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bjones_3 avatar
    B Jones
    B Jones
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been a funny few decades. All these independent stores in small towns, then Walmart came in and were so proud of themselves then fewer small stores. Then Amazon came in and was doing to Walmart what Walmart did to the small stores. Then AliExpress and such came in and is doing some of the same to Amazon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Over consumption.

    Especially buying literally everything on Amazon. I understand if it's a necessity for older folks or in rural areas. But I'm realizing that I can buy nearly everything besides food + toiletries at my favorite local thrift store or on Facebook Marketplace.

    JuJusPetals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Door to door salemen.

    valotho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    The fashion industry I guess? Most of my clothes are from Costco because they have my size (try finding a 36" inseam at any regular retail store, I dare you!) I haven't stepped foot in a Gap, old navy, Macy's, etc in a decade. .

    AccordingRevolution8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are only a few stores I shop at, and I wear out my clothes until they're holey and faded.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    -Cursive writing

    -Paper maps (for better)

    -Rolodex

    -Landlines

    -Formal dresscode

    -Ironing every piece of clothing

    -Malt shoppes

    -Traditional marriages

    -Sears and K-Mart

    -Bar soap (not the artisan variety).

    rulesrmeant2bebroken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Millennials were the first generation I think to start abandoning terrestrial radio broadcast in favor of podcasts or streaming. Millennials on the edge with Gen X such as myself still listened to radio...but I think most millennials born in the 90s probably never got into radio. And probably for good reason as radio industry declined severely by the late 90s.

    RJ5R Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bjones_3 avatar
    B Jones
    B Jones
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still listen to morning radio, but it's getting harder. So many commercials and so many repeated songs. I like the host of the morning show so still listen but I'm about done with that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Nice Clothes/fashion.
    I wear the same 3 sweatpants everyday since I work from home. And, I don’t really go out anymore on weekends. If I do, it’s just one of the 2 pairs of jeans I have and a t-shirt from the brand of snowboards I ride or the “popular” state school I went to college’s football logo.
    That’s it. My entire wardrobe is maybe 500 dollars worth of clothes and it’s sustained me since Covid started.

    mountain_valley_city Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever my mom sees me leaving for work wearing jeans and a t-shirt she judges, "You're going to work wearing THAT?" Uh, yeah. Why? We're allowed and I don't feel comfortable looking like I'm dressed up to go to some fancy restaurant every d**n morning.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Two slices of avocado toast with black pepper on a white plate beside lemon slices representing millennial trends impacting industries. Both the Avocado and Toast industries.

    Flamboyant-Jeering , Doug Bagg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually love avocado on toast. Definitely on a bagel with heirloom tomatoes and baby greens. (Heirloom tomatoes are a bit pricier, but they're larger and have more way more flesh and less juicy mess than those typical hybrid tomatoes. I got one that lasted through 3, 4 sandwiches last week.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Soda! Gave it up January 1st, 2024, and haven’t looked back. No cans, no 2 liters, no convenience store cups. I brew unsweetened tea at home and drink water.

    Twictim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hear if you stop drinking pop and other highly sweetened drinks and food for a while, when you start eating and drinking pop you can taste all the sweeteners. It becomes nauseatingly sweet to you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    A collection of vintage ceramic figurines displayed on a shelf, highlighting industries affected by Millennials. The kick knack industry. I’m done filling my place up w bs wall ornaments.

    anon , Zoshua Colah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got rid of so many of my old ones. Seeing them on the shelves in thrift stores, the amount we get in, gives a whole new perspective of how much homes were filled with pointless c**p that needed dusting every so often.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Mcdonalds. It use to be a fun place for kids and families but Millennials made it grow up with them. Now it is all screens and corporate cafe vibes.

    Impressive_Mouse_477 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, leave us out of it. We, millennials, very much want the old McDonalds back.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Subway - coming from a big east coast American city, we’re teeming with tasty submarine sandwiches, and don’t need subways corporate, loveless, flavorless, sugar-filled bread subs. Ignoring the loss of $5/foot long and the Jared Fogle stuff, I’m excited to see subway close indefinitely.

    Flaky_Ad2986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Literally all of them. I buy everything secondhand and don't consume except for local/ethical/fair-trade. I boycott and have been boycotting every bloodsucking corporation out there since I was a teenager.

    practical_mastic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Blockbuster.  I stopped going to my local store for a few months and before long they were out of business.  But this is not a business I am happy to have helped k**l. .

    SunFox89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Man relaxing on couch watching TV with remote in hand, illustrating industries impacted by millennials' changing habits. I was hoping we would be the generation to k**l off cable television but the chokehold they have on local sports is making it difficult.

    eyloi , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I haven't had cable in years. It's way too expensive and every show I like I can buy the disc series or watch it for free somewhere.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Two millennials sitting on a couch watching TV, illustrating industries impacted by millennial consumer habits. Cable. I was one of the first people I knew who "cut the cord" in the early 2010s. I was in my little hipster phase, thinking i was smarter or more unique watching indie movies and documentaries on Netflix. I uses to be mad judgy when I would hang out at my friend's houses and they'd be watching cable.

    Now I'm nostalgic for a time where most people would at least be watching the same shows instead of being in their algorithmic content bubbles, or if 2 people happen to be watching the same show, people are on different episodes.

    Now I find myself watching old broadcasts that have the commercials because I miss that time.

    jalabar , Kevin Woblick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    The shopping mall experience. We all shop online now.

    FoxyRin420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Colorful toy robots standing in a row on wooden floor representing industries impacted by millennials. Lego Bionicles. Couldn’t afford to buy enough when they were out to keep going.

    Thryzl , Vladislav Glukhotko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Probably toy stores, I buy my kids toys all from Amazon now. If my dad had Amazon years ago he too would have never driven and cut out hours of his day to hear us whine in toysrus about getting something that's new, a fad and expensive.

    brotherinlawofnocar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    I've had the same batch of clothes for like 15 years does that count?

    GlassTaco69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Car rental. Never rented a car in my life. And air travel. I haven't flown in well over a decade and never paid for a ticket myself.

    So yeah, poverty is the most effective killer of industries.

    HermesTundra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Candles. What a waste and most of them just release toxins in the air. The really good candles are too expensive. Just open the windows or use an air purifier.

    suzysleep Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Local florists. I love to buy local when I can, but my local florist charges $60 for 12 small tulips. I can get 15 large tulips from Whole Foods for $14.

    I hate that. I wish I could afford to buy local. Just can’t.

    WaywardSon_1993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Trying to k**l food delivery.

    IntoTheMirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bjones_3 avatar
    B Jones
    B Jones
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the one that thrives because of the recent generations.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    The cheap pet food industry. Forgive me for not wanting to feed my cat cornmeal and chicken byproduct slop.

    Lonely-Toe9877 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, all my pets eat better than I do XD Your pet obligate carnivore (aka cat) should not be eating wheat gluten, corn meal, rice, soybean meal, etc. I know sometimes it's all you may be able to afford, but the Fancy Feast Classics Pate line is very cheap and contains no grains/plant ingredients. EDIT: Fancy Feast is an American brand, but I imagine that there are similar affordable grain-free cat foods in other countries as well! :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    The (cow) milk industry. We pretty much only drink oat milk. I remember back in the 90s and early 2000s my family would have a glass of milk with dinner every night. It's crazy to me that that was normal, since now we drink water with every meal.

    BrightNeonGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    S****y boomer restaurants — the “institutional” ones that haven’t updated their menus in 30 yrs.

    Icarus_In-Flight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    realenancy170 avatar
    realenancy170
    realenancy170
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to wait until we are all dead. I need to eat Beef Wellington, Coquille St Jacque and creme brulee at least once a year! These kind of dishes will speed our demise so just stay strong.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    HP printer on glass desk representing industries that took a huge hit from millennials and their changing technology use. Slowly k*lling the printer industry.

    AverageMuggle99 , Mahrous Houses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Millennial woman making a bed in natural light, illustrating industries impacted by millennial lifestyle changes. Top sheet - we just do the fitted sheet and duvet. Raising 2 kids to do the same.

    Green-Mang0-3435 , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The top sheet is only used on those hot nights. A comforter is just right. A duvet is for those cooler nights, but still can be too hot. Always a fitted sheet on the mattress. I don't know how people just sleep on bare mattresses.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    Laundry softener industry. I don't know a single person that buys Downy.

    rosecoloredcatt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Electric iron on a table next to folded white clothes representing industries affected by millennials. The iron industry — like does any millennial actually iron their clothes? The cursive and signatures industry. Not that there’s an industry for that but I just, forgot cursive, and don’t have a proper signature.

    celeriacly , JSB Co. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to, but why? As long as your clothes aren't sitting in the dryer or the hamper for a long time, they shouldn't need ironing. Unless you make your own clothes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    White bread.

    The purple ketchup

    Shamwow

    Cable.

    SupermarketExpert103 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    I mean i bought my wife’s engagement ring with all grown diamond so yeah f**k that industry.

    I can say I feel like I have been apart of saving the book industry. In the last several years I have had a reading reawakening and even by the physical copies of book I listen to on audible.

    PoisonGaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    The iron, ironing board and starch industries.

    callie-loo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Chain restaurants, any unnecessary chemicals, gasoline/diesel, spending on s**t quality clothes every month, linear tv and probably many more.

    iamnotyourspiderman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Happiness.

    Grittybroncher88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!