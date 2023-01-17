“Millennial Mom” Gets Honest About What Parenting Is Like, Here Are 114 Of Her Best Posts (New Posts)
Nothing sums up the ups and downs of parenthood as accurately as all the moms and dads who have been there, done that, and survived it. Shout out to them!
Because all the joy aside, there’s a fair share of absurdity mixed up with daily challenges, daunting tasks, diaper mishaps, and neverending chores that put modern parents to the ultimate test like a roller coaster ride. Dana from Jacksonville, Florida, is also on this weird train towards raising kids while navigating all the twists and turns.
Her hilariously honest and painfully accurate blog called Millennial Mom Confessions is a safe place to talk about hard things, and oh boy, if there’s anything that can lift up the spirit of a miserable parent, this is it. This is it!
I see this one quite a lot and it makes me smile and nod in agreement every time. Of course, the truth is I am a European peasant (I'm in Europe and my ancestors were poor subsistence farmers. My grandfather moved up immensely when he became a bus driver. No Napoleons in my family tree ...).
I swear the scissors move cabinets every time. Its like elf on the shelf with scissors 😭
I'm like that mom. One ruined my floor on purpose with his clay shoes. Another jumped in the closet and ate the food I bought for the weekend and once he said: we don't have to play at your place today. We can play at my place, cause today my mom has muffins. Oh lol this is hilarious: https://youtu.be/3-mmvQ-XaeM
IT WAS THE BEST THING IN THE ENTIRE SCHOOL YEAR I STILL HAVE A POSTER I GOT FROM THERE HANGING IN MY ROOM :D
Meanwhile when you give the kid your phone, 10 minutes later you are deleting the 37 pictures of their nostril :-)
A new one is out recently, “rizz, the ability to attract women easily” In that case, I have all the rizz ;) jkjk
Did you hear that Mary Poppins stopped wearing lipstick while giving head? Apparently, the super-color fragile lipstick makes the d***s atrocious.
Family tradition. The day we go grocery shopping it's take out for supper.
When my kids are misbehaving, I threaten them with making a video of their antics and sending it to their teacher, the same one that alwyas tell us how well behaved they are. It works. AITA?