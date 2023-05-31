We can't solve all the mysteries of the cosmos, but we can appreciate its beauty and complexity. Luckily, Milky Way photography lets us gaze into the sky in all its glory. So today, we would like to share some of the most beautiful Milky Way photographs of 2023.

"Capture The Atlas" has announced the sixth edition of Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition winners, who captured the most beautiful sights around the globe in the night sky. This time you are going to see various places that range from the remote deserts of Socotra, Madagascar, Atacama, and Namibia to the lost landscapes of Patagonia, Australia, and New Zealand. So without further ado, we invite you to explore this astonishing collection, and if you would like to see previous posts of winners on Bored Panda, see here, here, and here.

