“Are You For Real”: Entitled Lady Annoyed As MIL Leaves Half Her Estate To Hubby And Half To Niece

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard the phrase “Life isn’t fair,” but sometimes, life hits us with these little family plot twists that make us do a double-take. Imagine dedicating decades of love, care, and even financial support to your parent, and then finding out that your lifelong efforts might not land you quite the reward you expected.

This is the case that has left the husband of today’s Original Poster (OP) confused. Noting that her husband has been by his mother’s side for years, supporting her and her late husband in more ways than most could imagine, she was left baffled when she heard her mother-in-law’s inheritance plan.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

They say family is everything until inheritance gets involved, especially if you’ve spent decades caring for your parents

Elderly mother-in-law smiling with adult son on couch, illustrating entitled lady annoyed as MIL splits estate half to hubby and niece.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author notes that her husband consistently visits his mother weekly and helps with shopping, showing decades of devotion

Text post about entitled lady annoyed as MIL leaves half her estate to husband and half to niece, seeking opinions.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled lady annoyed as MIL divides estate, leaving half to hubby and half to niece in family inheritance dispute.

Share icon

Image credits: butterfingers55

Entitled lady annoyed as mother-in-law leaves half her estate to husband and half to niece, causing family tension at home.

Share icon

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband also previously paid his parents’ mortgage while his father was ill, without reimbursement, purely out of care

Text describing an entitled lady annoyed about her MIL leaving half the estate to her husband and half to the niece.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining estate inheritance issue with entitled lady annoyed as MIL splits property between husband and niece.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a husband paying his parents’ mortgage, linked to entitled lady annoyed as MIL splits estate between hubby and niece.

Share icon

Image credits: butterfingers55

Middle-aged woman reading estate documents at home, showing reaction to inheritance split between hubby and niece.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking with her mother-in-law, she mentioned that she’d decided to leave half her flat to her granddaughter and the other half to the husband

Text excerpt about entitled lady annoyed as MIL divides estate between hubby and niece, highlighting family tension and inheritance issues.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman reflecting on retiring at 45 while her son in his 60s still works full time and cannot retire.

Share icon

Text discussing upset feelings about estate division leaving half to husband and half to niece instead of children.

Share icon

Image credits: butterfingers55

ADVERTISEMENT

This then left OP feeling sad and puzzled by this decision, though her husband remains understanding and continues being a devoted son

The OP’s husband consistently prioritizes his mother, from visiting her weekly without fail to even helping with her shopping. Even though she’s in her early 80s, fit, and independent, he just insists on being there. Beyond the weekly visits, he also once took on the responsibility of paying his parents’ mortgage when his father was ill.

Unlike many stories of parental gratitude, he never received reimbursement for these efforts, yet he remained content to help. However, one day, the OP was speaking with her mother-in-law and mentioned the fact that her husband didn’t have a pension. In response to that, the mother-in-law stated that she would be leaving half of her flat to him.

As for the other half, she said she would be leaving it to his niece. This came despite the niece already receiving financial assistance from the mother-in-law, including contributions toward a car, house deposit, and debt payments. This bothered the OP because her husband had never received such from his mother.

The OP made sure to note that her husband wasn’t upset, as he continues to show unwavering care. For her, however, the inheritance decision feels off-balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with an annoyed expression resting her head on her hand, illustrating entitled lady upset over estate division.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP noting that her husband was doing all of these things without necessarily expecting anything back is important. Trust & Will highlight that this is referred to as filial responsibility, which is a duty, sometimes legally required, of adult children to care for and financially support their elderly or needy parents.

Building on this, Henssler Financial explains that through filial responsibility, many adult children often provide ongoing financial support to their aging parents, often at the expense of their own savings and retirement planning and creating a hidden strain on the adult children’s long-term financial security.

Still, there is such a thing as altruistic filial behavior, which Verywell Mind defines as the voluntary efforts adult children make to support aging parents or family members without expecting anything in return, regardless of how much they have done or given.

ADVERTISEMENT

They state that such behavior is rooted in altruism, where the primary motivation is the well-being of others rather than personal gain, highlighting the selfless commitment many adult children show toward their parents, as in the case of the OP’s husband.

Netizens felt that the mother-in-law’s decision to leave half her estate to her granddaughter is completely reasonable and normal. They emphasized that inheritance often passes to a deceased child’s children, and that the son receiving half is already generous, and also reminded the OP that it’s ultimately her mother-in-law’s choice.

Do you agree with netizens who say it’s fair, or do you see it differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens called the author out for being entitled, insisting her mother-in-law wasn’t being unfair for wanting to leave something to her granddaughter

Text excerpt from thinkfast about an entitled lady annoyed as MIL leaves half her estate to hubby and half to niece.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment stating entitlement and fairness regarding mother-in-law dividing estate between husband and niece.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled lady upset as mother-in-law divides estate equally between husband and niece, causing family tension.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment discussing a mother-in-law leaving half her estate to husband and niece, prompting a reality check.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing jealousy over mother-in-law leaving estate half to husband and half to niece, calling her balanced but the commenter bitter.

Share icon

Comment discussing the fairness of a mother-in-law leaving half her estate to her husband and half to her niece.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Marylou2 expressing sympathy to OP and stating the MIL's estate decision is reasonable without more backstory.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing an entitled lady annoyed about MIL splitting her estate between hubby and niece.

Share icon

Text excerpt from an online forum discussing estate division where a mother-in-law leaves half to husband and half to niece.

Share icon

Comment about entitled lady annoyed as MIL leaves half her estate to hubby and niece, explaining typical inheritance division.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to an entitled lady annoyed over MIL splitting estate between hubby and niece.