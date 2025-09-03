Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL And SIL Plan A Whole Secret Operation To See The Newborn Baby, New Mom Is Baffled And Mad
Mother and mother-in-law sharing a moment as they secretly plan to see the newborn baby, new mom looking surprised.
Family, Relationships

MIL And SIL Plan A Whole Secret Operation To See The Newborn Baby, New Mom Is Baffled And Mad

New parents can sometimes be overprotective of their babies, but that’s quite understandable, isn’t it? After all, it’s their first time being a mother or father and they are bound to be scared or even overthink certain things. During such a time, family should also try to be understanding, right?

This family, on the other hand, did something peculiar, which really annoyed the new parents. When both of them were out of the house, the original poster’s (OP) mother-in-law planned a secret visit for her daughter to come see the newborn! Read on to uncover the full story!

More info: Mumsnet

    When it’s the first time being a parent, anyone would tend to get more protective of their babies

    Family with newborn baby at the beach, capturing moments as MIL and SIL plan to see the baby secretly.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her partner are new parents of a 16-month-old, and her in-laws visit once every week to look after the baby while they go to work

    MIL and SIL secretly plan to visit the newborn baby, leaving the new mom baffled and upset by their unexpected operation.

    Text describing a secret operation planned by MIL and SIL to see the newborn baby, frustrating the new mom.

    Text message discussing MIL and SIL planning a secret visit to see the newborn baby, leaving the new mom baffled and upset.

    Text excerpt showing MIL and SIL secretly visiting newborn baby, leaving new mom baffled and mad about the secret operation.

    Image credits: Loonadoona

    Hand pressing video intercom button, hinting at secret operation by MIL and SIL to see newborn baby upsetting new mom.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During work, the poster got a notification that there was someone in their driveway, and it turned out that her sister-in-law was visiting

    Text showing a new mom baffled and mad as MIL and SIL plan a secret operation to see the newborn baby without notice.

    MIL and SIL secretly plan to visit the newborn baby, leaving the new mom baffled and upset by the surprise visit.

    Text excerpt explaining MIL and SIL secretly planning to see newborn baby without new mom’s permission.

    Text discussing a MIL and SIL planning a secret operation to see the newborn baby, causing confusion and frustration for the new mom.

    Image credits: Loonadoona

    New mom holding newborn baby while mother-in-law smiles, showing a secret operation to visit the baby.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple was shocked that she planned this secret visit, but it was because she didn’t want to do anything wrong in front of the new parents

    Text excerpt showing a new mom baffled and mad as MIL and SIL plan a secret operation to see the newborn baby.

    Text expressing a new mom’s frustration after MIL and SIL plan a secret operation to see the newborn baby without permission.

    MIL and SIL plan a secret operation to see the newborn baby, leaving the new mom baffled and upset.

    Text expressing confusion and frustration about a sneaky and odd secret operation planned to see a newborn baby.

    Image credits: Loonadoona

    New mom sitting on couch, looking baffled and mad, reacting to MIL and SIL secret operation to see newborn baby.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    They had never really objected to the woman visiting their baby, so they just couldn’t figure out why she would do it secretly

    Text on image discussing feelings about sneakiness and secret plans made behind the new mom’s back with their son.

    MIL and SIL secretly planning to see the newborn baby, leaving the new mom baffled and upset with their operation.

    Text update expressing feelings about a secret operation planned by MIL and SIL to see the newborn baby.

    Text discussing SIL's view on household and newborn baby decisions, highlighting family dynamics and control concerns.

    Text expressing refusal to accept lies and secrecy about the newborn, emphasizing open communication and concerns from MIL and SIL.

    Image credits: Loonadoona

    The poster was irked about all the secrecy, so she decided to confront them about it and ask why they did it

    Folks, brace yourself, for today, we dive into a very strange tale that happened in the poster’s life. She and her partner are new parents of a 16-month-old baby, so her in-laws come over once a week to watch him while they go to work. However, this nice arrangement instantly turned not-so-nice after what happened one day when they were out.

    Well, the couple got a notification that there was someone in their driveway, and they texted the grandparents to ask who it was. Turns out, OP’s sister-in-law, who stays two hours away, had secretly planned to come and visit the baby. What’s annoying them more is that they never had any problem with her coming to see their kid, and that the in-laws would arrange this secretly.

    Utterly baffled by this, they asked the mother-in-law about all the sneaky business. Apparently, she shared that her daughter, who’s childfree by choice, didn’t want to do anything wrong in front of the new parents, so she kept it a secret. This didn’t really convince the poster, as there was no other reason given, and she thinks that the sneakiness is unnecessary.

    The couple also feels that since it’s their baby, they get to decide who comes to their house to see him. After she vented online, netizens were divided, but many suggested talking with her sister-in-law. The poster gave us an update that she’s planning to confront her in-laws, as she still can’t fathom why they would do something like this.

    A new mom sitting on a couch, looking pensive and baffled over a secret operation to see the newborn baby.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Many people found the sister-in-law’s behavior quite bizarre, and just like OP, they couldn’t figure out why she did it. Some claimed that the grandma and her daughter crossed boundaries by not informing the couple about this. Time and again, research has shown that it’s important to respect these boundaries as they help maintain healthy relationships, but some people just don’t get it.

    Also, for those who are unaware, there’s an actual thing called new mum anxiety, so we can understand where OP is coming from. People have reported that this phase can also be very emotional, and having a sense of control can help. Of course, the poster also wants to know about who comes and visits her baby, and is it not natural that she should be informed?

    Besides, all this family secrecy can have a negative impact on OP’s health, not to mention, it may also feel like a loss of trust. We all know how difficult it is to gain someone’s trust when it’s broken. However, there were a few netizens who didn’t side with the poster as they felt that she was overreacting, or even being controlling.

    Unlike many people who found this weird, they argued that there was no issue here and OP was just making a mountain out of a molehill. Some even claimed that she should stop micromanaging her in-laws since she’s getting free childcare from them. What about you? Which side of this debate would you pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Many people sided with the poster, as even they found it weird, but some said that she sounds quite controlling

    Comment expressing confusion about MIL and SIL's secret plan to see the newborn baby without new mom's consent.

    Text message discussing MIL and SIL planning a secret operation to see the newborn baby, causing tension with the new mom.

    Comment on MIL and SIL secret operation to see newborn baby, leaving new mom feeling baffled and upset about the secrecy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing in-laws planning a secret operation to see the newborn baby.

    Comment discussing MIL and SIL planning a secret operation to see the newborn baby, confusing and upsetting the new mom.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

