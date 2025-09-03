MIL And SIL Plan A Whole Secret Operation To See The Newborn Baby, New Mom Is Baffled And Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

New parents can sometimes be overprotective of their babies, but that’s quite understandable, isn’t it? After all, it’s their first time being a mother or father and they are bound to be scared or even overthink certain things. During such a time, family should also try to be understanding, right?

This family, on the other hand, did something peculiar, which really annoyed the new parents. When both of them were out of the house, the original poster’s (OP) mother-in-law planned a secret visit for her daughter to come see the newborn! Read on to uncover the full story!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

When it’s the first time being a parent, anyone would tend to get more protective of their babies

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster and her partner are new parents of a 16-month-old, and her in-laws visit once every week to look after the baby while they go to work

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Loonadoona

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

During work, the poster got a notification that there was someone in their driveway, and it turned out that her sister-in-law was visiting

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Loonadoona

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple was shocked that she planned this secret visit, but it was because she didn’t want to do anything wrong in front of the new parents

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Loonadoona

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

They had never really objected to the woman visiting their baby, so they just couldn’t figure out why she would do it secretly

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Loonadoona

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster was irked about all the secrecy, so she decided to confront them about it and ask why they did it

Folks, brace yourself, for today, we dive into a very strange tale that happened in the poster’s life. She and her partner are new parents of a 16-month-old baby, so her in-laws come over once a week to watch him while they go to work. However, this nice arrangement instantly turned not-so-nice after what happened one day when they were out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the couple got a notification that there was someone in their driveway, and they texted the grandparents to ask who it was. Turns out, OP’s sister-in-law, who stays two hours away, had secretly planned to come and visit the baby. What’s annoying them more is that they never had any problem with her coming to see their kid, and that the in-laws would arrange this secretly.

Utterly baffled by this, they asked the mother-in-law about all the sneaky business. Apparently, she shared that her daughter, who’s childfree by choice, didn’t want to do anything wrong in front of the new parents, so she kept it a secret. This didn’t really convince the poster, as there was no other reason given, and she thinks that the sneakiness is unnecessary.

The couple also feels that since it’s their baby, they get to decide who comes to their house to see him. After she vented online, netizens were divided, but many suggested talking with her sister-in-law. The poster gave us an update that she’s planning to confront her in-laws, as she still can’t fathom why they would do something like this.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people found the sister-in-law’s behavior quite bizarre, and just like OP, they couldn’t figure out why she did it. Some claimed that the grandma and her daughter crossed boundaries by not informing the couple about this. Time and again, research has shown that it’s important to respect these boundaries as they help maintain healthy relationships, but some people just don’t get it.

Also, for those who are unaware, there’s an actual thing called new mum anxiety, so we can understand where OP is coming from. People have reported that this phase can also be very emotional, and having a sense of control can help. Of course, the poster also wants to know about who comes and visits her baby, and is it not natural that she should be informed?

Besides, all this family secrecy can have a negative impact on OP’s health, not to mention, it may also feel like a loss of trust. We all know how difficult it is to gain someone’s trust when it’s broken. However, there were a few netizens who didn’t side with the poster as they felt that she was overreacting, or even being controlling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike many people who found this weird, they argued that there was no issue here and OP was just making a mountain out of a molehill. Some even claimed that she should stop micromanaging her in-laws since she’s getting free childcare from them. What about you? Which side of this debate would you pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Many people sided with the poster, as even they found it weird, but some said that she sounds quite controlling

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT