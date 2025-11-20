ADVERTISEMENT

In his hit song “Imagine,” John Lennon imagined (hence the name) the world without religion. Yet, we don’t live in that world, and we do have religions. So, the next best thing would be for all religions to get along, just accept the fact of pluralism.

And again, just as today’s story proves, we don’t live in this kind of world either. In a second, you’ll read a story about religious grandparents having a hard time bearing the fact that their granddaughter doesn’t share their beliefs and chose a different spiritual path for herself. And so, they go out of their way to inconvenience her in the pettiest ways.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

In an ideal world, all religions would be able to co-exist, and there would be no clashing between them

Couple sitting closely on a bench outdoors, representing family tension around daughter’s paganism and forbidden foods.

Image credits: LaShawn Dobbs / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But we don’t live there, and so we have to encounter fights between beliefs, just like this one between grandparents and their granddaughter

Text post discussing a mom reaching breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and ignore dietary restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a mom’s struggle with in-laws mocking daughter’s paganism and bringing forbidden foods.

Text excerpt about conflict with in-laws over paganism and intolerant behavior toward daughter’s beliefs.

Teen daughter explores paganism and witchcraft, causing tension with in-laws mocking her beliefs and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom reaches breaking point as in-laws mock daughter's paganism and bring forbidden foods during family dinner.

Text about pagan rituals involving avoiding certain foods like fish and garlic as spiritual prep, highlighting family tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman wearing a flower crown and wrapped in a plaid shawl, looking sad outdoors, reflecting on paganism and family conflict.

Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Basically, a 16-year-old girl decided to test out pagan waters

Text about in-laws mocking daughter's paganism and family conflict over beliefs causing mom distress.

Mom reaches breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods at family gathering.

Alt text: Mom reaches breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods to dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a mother addressing in-laws who mock her daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods to dinner.

Salad plate with mint and fava beans served during tense family gathering involving daughter's paganism.

Text excerpt showing a mother irritated as in-laws mock her daughter's paganism and ritual dietary restrictions.

Bowl of beans on wooden table with chili peppers and herbs symbolizing forbidden foods and paganism conflict.

Image credits: AndreyStar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This included participating in various rituals for which she had to limit certain food intakes

Text on a white background reading This past weekend they came over for dinner with a cod casserole, referencing in-laws and paganism conflict.

Text showing a mother confronting in-laws for mocking her daughter’s paganism and bringing forbidden foods to the family.

Alt text: Mom reaches breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods causing family conflict

Text message describing in-laws mocking daughter’s paganism and bringing forbidden foods, causing family conflict.

Mom reaches breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods during family gathering.

Text post about a mom reaching her breaking point as in-laws mock her daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods.

Image credits: throwramildrama11

Yet, her Christian grandparents kept disrespecting her beliefs by, for example, bringing the food she cannot eat, which got them thrown out of dinner by the girl’s mom

The OP grew up with strict religious parents, but now both she and her husband consider themselves passive Christians. At the same time, her parents-in-law are hardcore Christians, and they don’t really like her because of how nonchalant she is about religion.

Then, their 16-year-old daughter started getting into paganism and witchcraft. The parents didn’t really have much of a problem with her doing this, as long as she stayed grounded, but the grandparents did. In their eyes, the girl is being corrupted by demons, and so they do a lot to “bring her back,” which includes being rather passive-aggressive towards her.

For example, when they come over for dinner, they keep bringing the food that contains products, like garlic, fish, and fava beans, that the girl has to avoid for certain rituals. And it’s not like they are not aware of it, they just pretend to forget. To add insult to the injury, they also made various remarks about “clean food” or “rejecting family food.”

After this kept happening, the OP started losing her patience and finally snapped. She told her mother-in-law to stop being deliberately disrespectful towards her daughter, and if she doesn’t want to do that, she can simply leave.

Well, it’s good to see a mom stand up for her daughter – the grandparents are being unreasonable here, no doubt. It’s understandable that their worries about their granddaughter’s paganism come from their strict Christianity.

Angry mom reaching breaking point while confronting in-laws mocking daughter’s paganism and bringing forbidden foods.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After all, there are enough Christians who believe that religious pluralism is an invalid concept. They think that different forms of religion being true to different people is logically impossible, as they view their beliefs as the only reasonable way to believe in God. Granted, not all Christians are like this, but a certain number of them are, the grandparents from this story included.

What makes it even harder for these folks to accept their granddaughter’s beliefs is the fact that she chose paganism out of all the other options. And the thing is that paganism tends to be highly demonized. These views date back even to the Salem witch trials, when many pagans at the time were associated with witchcraft. And some people haven’t updated their views ever since.

Just like the mentioned grandparents, some people still assume that pagans worship the devil, are evil deviants, and so on. Look, it can be involved in paganism, but not in a worship way, but just as figures, not that much different than in Christianity itself.

Overall, paganism is more about admiring nature, being aware of their environment, and all things like that, all depending on the specific paganism branch they choose. So, just as netizens said, the OP was not overreacting by kicking out her MIL for disrespect. It’s okay to have your religion, but you must learn to respect others’ beliefs too.

Do you agree with such a stance? Or do you think the mother was too harsh on her parents-in-law?

People online completely understood where the woman was coming from with her “throw them out” instinct and praised her for acting on it

Comment discussing mom reaching breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods.

Comment text on a white background stating support for a parent protecting their child amid family conflict over paganism and foods.

Reddit comment discussing in-laws mocking daughter's paganism and bringing forbidden foods to a family meal.

Comment text expressing support for protecting daughter’s pagan beliefs amid family conflict over forbidden foods.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing conditional love and respect related to daughter’s paganism and in-laws’ behavior.

Text post discussing a mom reaching breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and forbidden foods.

Comment discussing a mom protecting her daughter from in-laws mocking her paganism and ignoring dietary needs.

Comment on a social post expressing support for a mom facing in-laws mocking her daughter’s paganism and bringing forbidden foods.

Comment discussing a mom reaching breaking point as in-laws mock daughter’s paganism and bring forbidden foods.

Screenshot of a comment expressing support for a mother defending her daughter’s paganism against mocking in-laws.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a daughter’s paganism and reactions involving family and beliefs.

Commenter advising a parent on handling in-laws mocking daughter’s paganism and bringing forbidden foods at home.

Commenter discusses mom reaching breaking point as in-laws mock daughter's paganism and bring forbidden foods in family conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment about respect and family conflicts involving in-laws mocking daughter's paganism.

Comment discussing a mom reaching her breaking point as in-laws mock daughter's paganism and bring forbidden foods.

Alt text: Mom reaches breaking point as in-laws mock daughter's paganism and bring forbidden foods, causing family tension.

Comment about religious fanatic parents supporting daughter's paganism, highlighting tensions with in-laws mocking beliefs and bringing forbidden foods.