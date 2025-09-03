Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Snoops Through DIL’s Suitcase For Honeymoon, DIL Mortified After Being Slammed For Bikini
Woman packing a suitcase at home, folding clothes including a bikini, preparing for travel with an orange backpack nearby.
Entitled People, Relationships

MIL Snoops Through DIL’s Suitcase For Honeymoon, DIL Mortified After Being Slammed For Bikini

beverlynoronha
Beverly Noronha
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on a honeymoon as newlyweds is one of the most exciting experiences and is always a lot of fun. The couple gets to relax and enjoy their time together however they please without having to bend to anyone else’s expectations. The problem is that sometimes other people try to force their opinions onto a newly married couple, whether they like it or not.

This is what a woman faced when her mother-in-law secretly checked her honeymoon suitcase and found a bikini in it. They both got into a big conflict over the issue.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When people snoop, it’s often because they are trying to get someone in trouble or find something incriminating on them

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she and her husband recently got married and were packing for their honeymoon, when her in-laws came over to wish them goodbye

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Under the guise of putting vitamins in the poster’s suitcase, her mother-in-law checked everything in it and found a revealing bikini she didn’t approve of

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman was shocked by her mother-in-law’s behavior and called her ill-mannered for it, which angered the older woman and made her want to leave

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: abouttogoonhoneymoon

    Although the woman’s husband stood up for her, he also told her not to be so reactive, so the poster wondered if she had been in the wrong 

    The woman and her husband were simply excited to go on their honeymoon and enjoy their time together. Since they were packing and going to leave soon, her partner’s family came over to visit and wish them well. The OP had no idea that, during this time, her mother-in-law would dig through her suitcase to check what she was going to wear.

    People who like snooping don’t often think that they are doing anything wrong. According to a survey, over a third of snoopers don’t feel any remorse for their actions, which means that they are probably able to rationalize their behavior. Some do it very often, and others might only resort to it if presented with a proper reason.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The husband’s mom seemed like she clearly had the intention of going through the woman’s belongings and had probably done things like this before. She directly questioned the OP about the bikini that she had packed, and was shocked when the poster called her out for digging through her personal items.

    The reason the mom was in such an uproar was because, as a conservative Muslim woman, she didn’t feel it was right for the OP to wear such items. She was also in the dark about her son and his wife’s prior relationship. Since pre-marital relationships are forbidden in Islam, the mother-in-law’s mindset in approaching this situation was very different.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster wasn’t going to just accept her mother-in-law’s behavior. She confronted her about her actions and told her that she didn’t have any manners, which obviously angered the older woman. Although the OP’s husband sided with her and had a talk with his mom about boundaries, the situation was still sour between them. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the in-laws left, the man talked with his wife and told her not to be so reactive. That made her question her outburst and wonder if she shouldn’t have made a big deal of the in-laws’ snooping. It’s tough to know what to do in conflict situations like this that involve loved ones. 

    People who are over-curious about their near and dear ones often don’t realize they are crossing boundaries. That’s why it’s important to have a calm and honest talk with them to make them understand how their behavior is affecting you. When they are made aware of the consequences of their actions, it can help bring about a change.

    The mother-in-law’s overstepping and unsolicited advice toward her daughter-in-law were also a matter of concern. If she’s confronted about her behavior early on and made to understand their boundaries, it might help establish a healthy and happy relationship between them all.

    Do you think the OP handled this situation correctly? Let us know what you think.

    Folks were shocked by the mother-in-law’s behavior and couldn’t believe she’d go to such lengths to pry

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe Mama expects you to wear a burkini for your beach honeymoon. Also, if Papa ever finds out about your pre-marriage activities, you might be lucky to live through the consequences. Finally don't let anyone put anything in your suitcase!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully she won't be grabbed by ICE agents and put in a concentration camp.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe Mama expects you to wear a burkini for your beach honeymoon. Also, if Papa ever finds out about your pre-marriage activities, you might be lucky to live through the consequences. Finally don't let anyone put anything in your suitcase!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully she won't be grabbed by ICE agents and put in a concentration camp.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT