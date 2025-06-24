Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Reports Mom To CPS After Lice Outbreak, Hopes The State Will Just Give Her The Grandchild To-Go
Person using an orange lice comb to check a child's hair for lice during an outbreak at home.
Family, Relationships

MIL Reports Mom To CPS After Lice Outbreak, Hopes The State Will Just Give Her The Grandchild To-Go

Some grandmas want to bake cookies with the grandkids, but others want full custody and a throne in the playroom. There’s just something about becoming a grandma that sends a few into “main character of the family” mode.

These folks treat grandparenting like a competitive sport, complete with passive-aggressive social media posts. And when that doesn’t work, some even pull wild stunts to “rescue” the kids from perfectly fine homes.

This is what one Redditor went through when her ex-mother-in-law used her daughter’s head lice to file a CPS report filled with lies, trying to snag the kid all to herself.

    Some grannies write stories with their grandkids, others write CPS reports and fiction where they get full custody

    Image credits: SHOX art / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s ex-mother-in-law files a CPS report against her, lying and saying she keeps her daughter starving and sleeping on the floor

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman gets her daughter ready to go to her dad’s house for the weekend, but when she spots head lice, she postpones the visit

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mabuisakura

    The woman gets investigated by CPS after her ex’s mom files a fake report about her, saying she doesn’t feed her daughter and makes her sleep on the floor

    The OP (original poster) noticed some creepy crawlers in her 6-year-old daughter’s hair just before sending her off to her dad’s for the weekend. So, what did she do? She postponed the trip, tackled the itchy invaders like a champ, and saved everyone from spreading the bugs. Classic mom move.

    After 3 days, multiple treatments, and at least one existential crisis, the OP’s daughter was lice-free and happily off to see her dad. All seemed calm, until CPS showed up at the mom’s house. Surprise! You’re under investigation.

    Apparently, someone told CPS that this mom was running some kind of child-neglect bunker. No food, no bed, no clothes, house full of trash, you name it. It sounded more like the set of “Hoarders” than the actual home of a 6-year-old who had a snack shelf and a comfy bed. And the cherry on top? The report conveniently mentioned lice.

    Now, unless lice are filing reports themselves these days, that narrows down the snitch list significantly. The mom didn’t need Sherlock Holmes to figure out that it was her lovely ex-mother-in-law pulling the strings. And sure enough, when the caseworker accidentally confirmed that the call came from the “paternal grandmother,” things all clicked into place like the right piece in a game of Tetris.

    Now, you’d think that after falsely reporting someone to child services, a person might chill for at least five minutes. But nope, this grandma was still scheming. She posted on Facebook a cryptic post about how “nothing ever goes her way.” Lady, you called CPS like it was a pizza delivery and thought they’d just give you a child to-go. What exactly did you expect?

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    Jumping to conclusions and calling the authorities without understanding the full picture doesn’t help anyone. Being wrongly accused of something as serious as child neglect or mistreatment isn’t just frustrating—it’s deeply traumatic. False accusations, whether in parenting, personal relationships, or professional settings, can stir up overwhelming emotions like guilt, fear, and loneliness.

    Sometimes, even long after the issue is resolved, folks who face false allegations often struggle with paranoia and self-doubt, constantly questioning their actions to avoid future misunderstandings. And the impact doesn’t stop there—the social fallout can be brutal, too.

    Friends, colleagues, or neighbors might start keeping their distance, not because they believe the lie, but because the whole situation makes them uncomfortable. And all because your toxic ex-mother-in-law thinks she “can do better.”

    Toxic relatives often cross boundaries, spread negativity, and expect loyalty without giving respect. They might guilt-trip you for setting limits or act offended when you prioritize your sanity.  The first step to dealing with toxic relatives? Recognize the patterns: emotional blackmail, constant criticism, or undermining your choices.

    Then, decide what level of contact feels healthy: maybe it’s limiting visits, changing how you respond, or going full “do not disturb.” Don’t engage with them, and make sure you have a solid support system to cover your back. Because dealing with toxic family is complicated, sure, but it can be done.

    So, what do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying what her ex-mother-in-law did is despicable

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    23 minutes ago

    Just when you think you've heard it all. Day-um! That MIL is totally bonkers! Too bad CPS doesn't sue people for filing false reports. Luckily OP's daughter has seen how horrible her dad and grandma are.

    23 minutes ago

