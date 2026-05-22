Who Is Michael Kelly? Michael Joseph Kelly is an American actor, celebrated for his compelling portrayals of complex characters. He has built a reputation for intense performances that anchor major television dramas. Kelly’s breakout moment arrived with his role as Doug Stamper in the Netflix series House of Cards. His nuanced performance as the loyal chief of staff garnered widespread critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations.

Full Name Michael Joseph Kelly Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brookwood High School, Coastal Carolina University Father Michael Kelly Mother Maureen Kelly Siblings Shannon Kelly, Casey Kelly, Andrew Kelly Kids Franke Kelly, Clinton Kelly

Early Life and Education Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Michael Kelly spent his formative years in Lawrenceville, Georgia, with his parents, Maureen and Michael Kelly, and his three siblings. He harbored an early interest in law. Kelly attended Brookwood High School before enrolling at Coastal Carolina University. An elective acting class there shifted his career path, leading him to earn a degree in performing arts.

Notable Relationships Michael Kelly has been married to Karyn Kelly since 2005. The couple maintains a private personal life while Kelly’s career has continued to thrive. Kelly and his wife Karyn share two children, a daughter named Franke and a son named Clinton. His children even made cameo appearances alongside him in an episode of House of Cards.

Career Highlights Michael Kelly’s acting career took off with his role as Doug Stamper in the acclaimed Netflix political drama House of Cards, appearing in all six seasons. His performance earned him four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Beyond his iconic role as Stamper, Kelly expanded his presence in television with a regular role as CIA Agent Mike November in the Prime Video thriller series Jack Ryan, which ran from 2018 to 2023. He also appeared in films such as Changeling and Dawn of the Dead.