Mice, A Cat, A Pigeon And A Wool Ant Come To Life On Stage (13 Pics)
Animals, Art

Dilyana Stoycheva
Community member

My handmade wool puppets came to life on stage in a theatre in Dortmund. I have been working in felting for 9 years. Each character is born from my imagination, there is no original, it has its own personality and character.

The invitation to work together came from the director Kathrin Brunner. She saw my work on the internet and suggested we work together. It turned out to be a fun and enjoyable collaboration.

Mice, a cat, a pigeon pilot and an ant create excitement and hilarity in the play “Mice with Ears” based on a fable by Hans Fallada. It’s a little tale of false and true friends – and the unstoppable power of love. The premiere performance was played on the stage of the Fletch Bizzel Theatre. The puppets came to life thanks to actor Antje Kania.

My puppets are an expression of my inner urge to create something beautiful and bring pleasure to myself and others.

