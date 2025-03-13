68 Mesmerizingly Mysterious Illustrations By Myriam WaresInterview With Artist
Myriam Wares masterfully intertwines elements of natural science, technology, mythology, and contemporary social themes, all through a captivating surrealist lens. Though initially self-taught, she refined her artistic voice through formal training in illustration at Dawson College. In 2019, she took a bold step, launching her freelance career—a journey that quickly elevated her onto the international stage.
Since then, she has worked with clients across the globe, crafting everything from editorial illustrations featured in The New York Times, Barron’s, Quanta, and beyond and book covers to striking packaging and advertising campaigns.
Her intricate, dreamlike illustrations invite viewers into rich, thought-provoking worlds, where mystery and wonder unfold with every detail.
More info: Instagram
The illustrator, who's originally from Montreal, Canada, started drawing when she was just a child, yet started doing it professionally about six years ago, after graduating from school.
"Creating illustration has always been a part of me, I consider myself incredibly lucky for being able to do it for work," Wares shared in an interview with Bored Panda.
When it comes to inspiration and finding the right ideas, Wares shared that her creative mind is always “on,” even when she’s away from her desk.
“I try to spend my free time on outdoor adventures, exposing myself to new experiences and seeking inspiration beyond the internet,” she explained.
Whenever an idea strikes, she quickly sketches it out, returning to refine it when time allows. Many of her personal works, she noted, are deeply rooted in her own life.
“I love using symbolism to express whatever thoughts or emotions I’m experiencing in the moment,” Wares shared.
The illustrator unveiled that in a way, most of her personal work is created from deeply personal experiences.
“I tend not to over-explain the exact significance each piece has for me, in part because I'm generally a private person, but also because I want to give my audience the chance to relate to my work with their own experience, whatever that might be,” Wares said.
According to her, to a certain extent, showing one's art requires some vulnerability, which isn't always easy.
When asked about her ideal day, Wares revealed that she feels most inspired in the morning, when the entire day stretches ahead—full of possibilities to work on projects she’s passionate about.
“Usually waking up, making myself a cup of coffee and getting straight to work is enough to get me in the zone,” the artist said.
“If I ever feel blocked or unable to focus, usually stepping outside for a walk, bike ride or swim helps me clear my mind,” she added.