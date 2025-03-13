ADVERTISEMENT

Myriam Wares masterfully intertwines elements of natural science, technology, mythology, and contemporary social themes, all through a captivating surrealist lens. Though initially self-taught, she refined her artistic voice through formal training in illustration at Dawson College. In 2019, she took a bold step, launching her freelance career—a journey that quickly elevated her onto the international stage.

Since then, she has worked with clients across the globe, crafting everything from editorial illustrations featured in The New York Times, Barron’s, Quanta, and beyond and book covers to striking packaging and advertising campaigns.

Her intricate, dreamlike illustrations invite viewers into rich, thought-provoking worlds, where mystery and wonder unfold with every detail.

More info: Instagram | myriamwares.com

#1

Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares of figures entering a human-shaped mountain under a crescent moon.

Myriam Wares

11points
    #2

    A mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares: a glowing plant in a dimly lit train with passengers.

    Myriam Wares

    #3

    A mysterious illustration of a cat walking on a rooftop at night under a crescent moon, by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    The illustrator, who's originally from Montreal, Canada, started drawing when she was just a child, yet started doing it professionally about six years ago, after graduating from school.

    "Creating illustration has always been a part of me, I consider myself incredibly lucky for being able to do it for work," Wares shared in an interview with Bored Panda.
    #4

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring an open fridge with scattered items on the floor.

    Myriam Wares

    #5

    Mystical illustration of a nighttime labyrinth under a starry sky with meteors, created by artist Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    When it comes to inspiration and finding the right ideas, Wares shared that her creative mind is always “on,” even when she’s away from her desk.

    “I try to spend my free time on outdoor adventures, exposing myself to new experiences and seeking inspiration beyond the internet,” she explained.

    Whenever an idea strikes, she quickly sketches it out, returning to refine it when time allows. Many of her personal works, she noted, are deeply rooted in her own life.

    “I love using symbolism to express whatever thoughts or emotions I’m experiencing in the moment,” Wares shared.
    #6

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a giant head sculpture with apples, plants, and animals in a serene garden setting.

    Myriam Wares

    #7

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a large white hand, figs, and a black bird in a lush landscape.

    Myriam Wares

    The illustrator unveiled that in a way, most of her personal work is created from deeply personal experiences. 

    “I tend not to over-explain the exact significance each piece has for me, in part because I'm generally a private person, but also because I want to give my audience the chance to relate to my work with their own experience, whatever that might be,” Wares said. 

    According to her, to a certain extent, showing one's art requires some vulnerability, which isn't always easy.
    #8

    A cyclist illuminated by a lantern on a mysterious moonlit night, reflecting in a tranquil pond.

    Myriam Wares

    #9

    Surreal illustration by Myriam Wares featuring plants and fish in connected glass structures against a starry background.

    Myriam Wares

    When asked about her ideal day, Wares revealed that she feels most inspired in the morning, when the entire day stretches ahead—full of possibilities to work on projects she’s passionate about.

    “Usually waking up, making myself a cup of coffee and getting straight to work is enough to get me in the zone,” the artist said.

    “If I ever feel blocked or unable to focus, usually stepping outside for a walk, bike ride or swim helps me clear my mind,” she added.

    #10

    Mystical illustration by Myriam Wares featuring people in a maze with floating walls and a surreal atmosphere.

    Myriam Wares

    #11

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares depicting red utility poles under a starry sky with a crescent moon.

    Myriam Wares

    #12

    A cat watching wildlife on TV at night, surrounded by pizza boxes in a mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #13

    Mysterious figures with glowing eyes walk near a fire under a starry sky, creating an enigmatic atmosphere.

    Myriam Wares

    #14

    Cat reading by a fireplace in a mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares, surrounded by bookshelves at night.

    Myriam Wares

    #15

    Illustration of a cat with scissors in a greenhouse, surrounded by plants and sunlight.

    Myriam Wares

    #16

    Illustration of people running on a red bridge in the rain, surrounded by lush, green trees.

    Myriam Wares

    #17

    Three canoes and a large bird in a mysterious and mesmerizing illustration by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #18

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a lush garden, central fountain, apple, and birds.

    Myriam Wares

    #19

    Cat baking in a cozy kitchen, part of Myriam Wares' mysterious illustrations.

    Myriam Wares

    #20

    A mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares features a cat by a window with plants and vinyl records.

    Myriam Wares

    #21

    Illustration by Myriam Wares of a cat on a table with plants and origami, overlooking a serene mountain view.

    Myriam Wares

    #22

    Illustration by Myriam Wares of a cat with headphones at a desk, looking at a computer in a serene room.

    Myriam Wares

    #23

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares features a cat on a chair, with lush plants and a telescope under moonlight.

    Myriam Wares

    #24

    Mysterious illustration of a statue head with a ladder leading to a bookshelf inside, set against a serene landscape.

    Myriam Wares

    #25

    Two figures stargazing on a hill under a starry sky, with a shooting star above them. Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #26

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a stone face amid lush greenery and water streams.

    Myriam Wares

    #27

    A mysterious illustration depicts a glowing figure working at a computer under a starry sky.

    Myriam Wares

    #28

    Surreal illustration of a person seated on a brain inside a water-filled container, showcasing mysterious art by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #29

    Two figures explore a mysterious forest, guided by torchlight, near a tranquil lake.

    Myriam Wares

    #30

    Mystical illustration by Myriam Wares shows a vine figure rising from a car in a sunlit, desolate landscape.

    Myriam Wares

    #31

    Man relaxing on a red sofa with a dog on the floor, surrounded by books and plants, in a mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #32

    Mysterious illustration of a winding river on a surreal alien landscape beneath a starry sky with planets.

    Myriam Wares

    #33

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares depicting a serene figure beside a waterfall in a lush, green landscape.

    Myriam Wares

    #34

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares showing a person leaping off a raft on a serene lake surrounded by lush trees.

    Myriam Wares

    #35

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a face-shaped vase with plants and fruits.

    Myriam Wares

    #36

    Mysterious illustration of a burning cactus under a starlit sky by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #37

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares; figures exploring a brick maze with plants and cosmic backgrounds.

    Myriam Wares

    #38

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares showing submerged poles in a tranquil, starry night landscape.

    Myriam Wares

    #39

    Mysterious illustration of a large egg surrounded by flying birds and submerged objects in water.

    Myriam Wares

    #40

    Green leaves and white flowers cover a mysterious forest illustration by Myriam Wares, with hidden paths beneath.

    Myriam Wares

    #41

    Mysterious illustration of a layered, spherical object with a dark, starry center, created by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #42

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares, showing a hand opening a curtain to reveal a night scene with foliage and a building.

    Myriam Wares

    #43

    Mysterious illustration of geometric buildings with various people interacting on staircases and rooftops, by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #44

    Mysterious illustration showing a behind-the-scenes view of a restaurant, with diners enjoying a meal and staff working.

    Myriam Wares

    #45

    Mysterious illustration of a night landscape with glowing snakes on a tree and garden path.

    Myriam Wares

    #46

    Man walking on a mysterious path towards a glowing, plant-filled doorway, symbolizing mystery and intrigue in art.

    Myriam Wares

    #47

    Cat viewing a mysterious illustration on a computer screen under a starry night sky by artist Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #48

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares of a cityscape on a circuit board with a drone overhead.

    Myriam Wares

    #49

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a glowing figure and giant head surrounded by surreal plants under a crescent moon.

    Myriam Wares

    #50

    A person walks on a pathway surrounded by plants and a large mysterious face sculpture at night.

    Myriam Wares

    #51

    Futuristic castle illustration by Myriam Wares with circuit patterns and blue tones.

    Myriam Wares

    #52

    Mysterious illustration of floating doors connected by pipes, with a key on the right side.

    Myriam Wares

    #53

    Mysterious illustration of space with a spiral galaxy, a green planet, asteroids, and a comet.

    Myriam Wares

    #54

    Surreal illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a giant head with staircases and figures under a starry sky.

    Myriam Wares

    #55

    Mysterious illustration of figures navigating a glowing, circular maze with trees in the background.

    Myriam Wares

    #56

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares showing a surreal landscape with a circular maze and distant hills under a red sun.

    Myriam Wares

    #57

    Three cyclists ride through a golden field under a clear sky with a bird soaring above, illustrating mysterious serenity.

    Myriam Wares

    #58

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring an abstract airport scene with people, stairs, and luggage conveyor.

    Myriam Wares

    #59

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring abstract geometric shapes and figures in a surreal, starry space.

    Myriam Wares

    #60

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares depicting a three-faced vase with wheat and poppy flowers, set against a scenic landscape.

    Myriam Wares

    #61

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring people and large coins in an elaborate, surreal maze setting.

    Myriam Wares

    #62

    Mysterious illustration of Eiffel Tower on a book island, reflecting on water with a canoe nearby.

    Myriam Wares

    #63

    A mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares of a Mediterranean house with tall trees and a dog in the foreground.

    Myriam Wares

    #64

    Colorful houses at sunset, a person walking a dog, and a bicycle in the foreground. Mysterious illustrations by Myriam Wares.

    Myriam Wares

    #65

    A mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares depicting a deer lounging by a fountain in a lush, green maze.

    Myriam Wares

    #66

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring floating berries and leaves against a sunset sky with a staircase.

    Myriam Wares

    #67

    Person in a surreal, mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares, standing in geometric pastel landscapes with floating elements.

    Myriam Wares

    #68

    Mysterious illustration by Myriam Wares featuring a shattered pot revealing a green cactus inside.

    Myriam Wares

