ADVERTISEMENT

Myriam Wares masterfully intertwines elements of natural science, technology, mythology, and contemporary social themes, all through a captivating surrealist lens. Though initially self-taught, she refined her artistic voice through formal training in illustration at Dawson College. In 2019, she took a bold step, launching her freelance career—a journey that quickly elevated her onto the international stage.

Since then, she has worked with clients across the globe, crafting everything from editorial illustrations featured in The New York Times, Barron’s, Quanta, and beyond and book covers to striking packaging and advertising campaigns.

Her intricate, dreamlike illustrations invite viewers into rich, thought-provoking worlds, where mystery and wonder unfold with every detail.

More info: Instagram | myriamwares.com