Wool felting lets artists create and decorate items with various designs by felting dry wool strands with a special needle. One such artist that uses wool as her creative outlet is Olga. She shared that through any sort of art, she has learned to convey her feelings. “Creativity gives wings, pacifies, inspires, and introduces wonderful people,” wrote Olga.

Olga decided to use wool to express her creativity due to it being a natural material. Also, it is a material with limitless possibilities, which helps to convey the way Olga sees this world. Here, in this post, you will see a lot of her work with cute houses felted on handbags. However, she does other different designs as well, so if you are interested in all of her creations, feel free to visit her Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | inspireuplift.com