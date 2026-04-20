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American fiber artist Hillary Waters Fayle transforms fragile, fallen leaves into something quietly extraordinary. Through careful stitching and a deeply attentive process, she reshapes natural forms into delicate works where plant and human touch become inseparable.

By combining textile techniques with botanical materials, Fayle explores the long, often overlooked relationship between people and the natural world, the plants that have clothed us, sustained us, and quietly existed alongside us for centuries.

More info: hillarywfayle.com | Instagram