We invite you into the intricately woven world of Theo Rooden. From tea towels to rugs, no fabric remains flat in Theo’s hands. Each piece comes to life with a striking 3D effect.

Using weaving as an art form, Rooden creates stunning geometric textiles that showcases color, shape, and depth. He often shares his creative process, inviting his audience to discover the hidden complexity of his weaves. Whether you're a textile craft enthusiast or a contemporary art lover, Theo Rooden’s work is a masterful fusion of tradition and innovation, offering something for all to admire.

More info: Instagram | theorooden.nl

#1

Intricate geometric weave art with colorful patterns creating optical illusions.

    #2

    Intricate geometric weave art featuring colorful patterns creating optical illusions.

    #3

    Intricate geometric weave art with colorful intersecting lines on a black fabric background.

    #4

    Intricate geometric weave art in green and beige creating optical illusions with repeating patterns.

    #5

    Intricate geometric weave art in blue and purple creating optical illusions with patterns and shapes.

    #6

    Intricate geometric weave art featuring a green and blue pattern creating optical illusions.

    #7

    Intricate geometric weave art with pink square patterns creating optical illusions on a light background.

    #8

    Intricate geometric weave art displaying red, blue, and brown patterns creating optical illusions.

    #9

    Intricate geometric weave art with bold patterns in purple, yellow, and orange creating optical illusions.

    #10

    Intricate geometric weave art with blue and orange patterns creating optical illusions, alongside spools of thread.

    #11

    Intricate geometric weave art with red and yellow patterns creating optical illusions.

    #12

    Intricate geometric weave art in blue and purple creating optical illusions with a 3D effect.

    #13

    Intricate geometric weave art in red and pink shades, creating a stunning optical illusion.

    #14

    Intricate geometric weave art by Theo Rooden featuring intersecting colored lines creating stunning optical illusions.

    #15

    Intricate geometric weave art with optical illusions in shades of blue and red.

    #16

    Intricate geometric weave art in vibrant colors creating a stunning optical illusion pattern.

    #17

    Intricate geometric weave art using vibrant colors creating an optical illusion pattern.

    #18

    Intricate geometric weave art creating stunning optical illusions in shades of blue.

    #19

    Geometric weave art with vibrant colors creating optical illusions.

    #20

    Intricate geometric weave art with stunning optical illusions in earthy tones, creating a captivating visual effect.

    #21

    Intricate geometric weave art featuring colorful stripes creating optical illusions.

    #22

    Intricate geometric weave art with vibrant colors forming an optical illusion.

    #23

    Blue geometric weave art rug on concrete floor by stairs, creating an optical illusion.

    #24

    Orange geometric weave art rug creating optical illusions on a concrete floor near wooden stairs.

    #25

    Intricate geometric weave art creating an optical illusion with intersecting lines on a wall display.

    #26

    Intricate geometric weave art with green and gray patterns creating optical illusions.

