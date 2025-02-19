ADVERTISEMENT

We invite you into the intricately woven world of Theo Rooden. From tea towels to rugs, no fabric remains flat in Theo’s hands. Each piece comes to life with a striking 3D effect.

Using weaving as an art form, Rooden creates stunning geometric textiles that showcases color, shape, and depth. He often shares his creative process, inviting his audience to discover the hidden complexity of his weaves. Whether you're a textile craft enthusiast or a contemporary art lover, Theo Rooden’s work is a masterful fusion of tradition and innovation, offering something for all to admire.

More info: Instagram | theorooden.nl