Who Is Meryl Streep? Meryl Streep is an American actress celebrated for her profound versatility and technical precision. Her ability to command diverse roles has cemented her status as one of cinema’s most respected performers. She first captivated audiences with her powerful performances in The Deer Hunter and Kramer vs. Kramer, earning her early Academy Award recognition. This breakout established her as a formidable talent capable of deeply moving portrayals.

Full Name Meryl Streep Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $160 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Vassar College, Yale School of Drama Father Harry William Streep Jr. Mother Mary Wilkinson Streep Siblings Harry William Streep III, Dana David Streep Kids Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Louisa Jacobson

Early Life and Education Mary Louise Streep was born in Summit, New Jersey, to Mary Wilkinson Streep, an artist, and Harry William Streep Jr., a pharmaceutical executive. She grew up with two younger brothers, Dana David and Harry William III. Streep attended Bernards High School, where she participated in school plays and was a cheerleader. She later pursued drama at Vassar College, graduating cum laude, before earning her Master of Fine Arts from the esteemed Yale School of Drama in 1975.

Notable Relationships A significant early relationship for Meryl Streep was with actor John Cazale, which lasted from 1976 until his death in 1978. They co-starred in The Deer Hunter during their time together. Streep married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978, with whom she shares four children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson. The couple separated in 2017.

Career Highlights Meryl Streep’s career is marked by unparalleled critical acclaim, highlighted by her record-breaking 21 Academy Award nominations and three wins. She has consistently delivered nuanced performances across diverse genres. Her remarkable ability to shift from intense dramas like Sophie’s Choice to high-grossing mainstream successes such as The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia! has defined her professional trajectory. Streep’s expansive filmography demonstrates her consistent appeal. To date, Streep has collected nine Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and numerous honorary accolades, including the AFI Life Achievement Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, cementing her as an enduring fixture in modern cinema.