Three Men Who Brutalized Two Victims And Left Them In Toolbox Receive 30-Years Long Prison Terms

ADVERTISEMENT

Cory Breton, 28, and Iuliana Triscaru, 31, were forced into a toolbox and dumped in a lagoon near Brisbane in 2016. Now, three men have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the case, which shook Queensland, Australia, almost a decade ago.

The court described the trio’s acts as “appalling conduct,” and the victims’ families delivered emotional statements as the verdict was handed down in the retrial.

Highlights Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru vanished in 2016, sparking a 17-day search that ended in heartbreak.

The two were trapped in a toolbox and submerged in a lagoon in Logan, south of Brisbane.

After a retrial, three men were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the tragic incident.

RELATED:

A retrial brought a second guilty verdict for one of Australia’s most horrific crimes

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

On June 20, a jury once again found Trent Thrupp, Stou Daniels, and Davy Taiao guilty of the m**ders of Breton and Triscaru.

The trio was already convicted in 2021 of m**der and t**ture, but Australia’s Court of Appeal set aside m**der convictions in 2024, leading to a retrial of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Queensland Police

This time, the Brisbane Supreme Court delivered a guilty verdict, and all three men were sentenced to life in prison.

Under Queensland law, the involvement of two victims triggered a mandatory minimum of 30 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Justice Glenn Martin described the conduct as “appalling” and said it was difficult to fathom the terror the victims experienced.

Share icon

Image credits: Queensland Police

“It is difficult to imagine the immense terror they felt in the hours leading up to their d**ths,” he told the courtroom during sentencing.

All three suspects had already served over nine years in custody, which was credited as time served.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were lured to an apartment before their final moments

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

According to prosecutors, the horrifying events began when Breton and Triscaru were lured to a unit in Kingston, Australia on January 24, 2016. There, they were b**ten and t**tured as part of a dispute reportedly related to dealing illegal substances.

Prosecutors said the two were eventually forced into a metal toolbox roughly 6½ feet long.

The attackers reportedly drank whiskey and played video games for hours after locking the pair inside the toolbox.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

Loud music was even turned up in a nearby vehicle to cover the sounds coming from the container.

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point, the toolbox, weighted with concrete, was either thrown or lowered into Scrubby Creek.

Prosecutor Nathan Crane told the jury that Thrupp either carried out the act himself or was present during the disposal, according to theDaily Mail.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

Daniels and Taiao were held equally responsible for locking the victims inside the box.

Police divers recovered the toolbox from the lagoon two weeks later. Inside were the bodies of the missing pair, who had been the subject of a 17-day search.

The victims’ families said the pain has never gone away

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breton and Triscaru’s families delivered powerful victim impact statements, reflecting the trauma that the harrowing crime has caused.

Miranda Parkinson, Breton’s partner, recalled the moment her fears were confirmed.

“I lost any hope I had held onto after 17 painstaking days that Cory was missing. The man that I loved, that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with, no longer exists,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

She also described the emotional toll that the legal ordeal has taken.

“For nine and a half years, we have not been able to say goodbye properly,” she said. “We have not been able to mourn because every time, we have to relive that tale.”

Breton’s sister, Tamara Kazim-Breton, addressed the court directly, saying, “Your actions didn’t just take Cory, you tore us apart.”

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of us living decent lives should be forced to relive this horror,” she added.

Iuliana Triscaru’s family shared similar sentiments, calling her the heart of their home.

In a joint impact statement, they said the retrial had reopened wounds that never truly healed, according toPeople.

“To relive every horrific detail, every moment of fear and despair… is an injustice that compounds our initial grief.”

“Her senseless k**ling has left wounds that continue to bleed,” the family stated.

Netizens shared their shock at the brutality of the crime, with many stating that the suspects should never get out of jail