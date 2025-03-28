Woman Who Assassinated Pop Star Selena Denied Parole, Family Tries To Shift Blame On Singer

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly three decades after the tragic murder of Mexican-American superstar Selena Quintanilla, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has ruled that her killer, Yolanda Saldívar, will remain behind bars.

The 64-year-old was denied parole yesterday (March 27), after serving 30 years of her life sentence. The ruling comes after a confidential review process that involved interviews and a detailed examination of case files.

Highlights Yolanda Saldívar denied parole, will remain in prison.

Saldívar's family blames Selena's confronting style for her death, imply Saldívar acted in self defense.

Authorities argue Saldívar's 'conscious disregard' for life as reason for denial.

Her plea is set to be reconsidered in March 2030.

The decision follows Saldívar’s family defending her, suggesting that the singer’s death was partially caused by the “aggressive” way in which she confronted the prisoner during the monetary dispute that ended with Selena being shot.

“[Selena] came at her really aggressively,” the family member said. “If Selena had confronted her differently, this never would have happened.”

Image credits: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The legendary life of the “Queen of Tejano Music” was tragically cut short when Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club and manager of her boutique shot her in the back after an argument.

Saldívar’s devotion to the singer turned into an obsession, with her room covered in posters of Quintanilla and an altar where she burned candles in the artist’s name.

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Their relationship deteriorated when Saldívar became a business associate. She became jealous of Quintanilla’s employees and partners and abandoned her duties out of scorn, at one point embezzling more than $60,000 from fan club donations and boutique revenue.

Image credits: Oxygen

On March 30, 1995, the singer confronted Saldívar, who fatally wounded Quintanilla after the meeting. Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole 30 years after the gruesome murder.

Now, 30 years later, the parole process came to a premature end after her parole plea was denied, being pushed back to March 2030, when the process is set to be reopened.

Saldívar is considered a threat to public security due to her “conscious disregard” for human life

Image credits: KHOU 11

The board’s decision not to release Saldívar was reportedly based on the brutality of the crime.

Her attack didn’t immediately end the singer’s life, as one of the bullets ruptured an artery, after which Selena managed to escape the room and warn the hotel’s staff before ultimately collapsing on the floor.

Image credits: KHOU 11

According to authorities, Saldívar’s actions demonstrated a “conscious disregard” for human life, meaning she’s still considered a threat to public safety.

The ruling was well received by both fans and the immediate family of Selena, who dreaded the idea of Saldívar being free.

Image credits: KVUE

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” said Chris Pérez, Selena’s husband, who released a statement on behalf of the singer’s loved ones.

The family also assured fans that they will continue to celebrate Selena’s legacy, and thanked them for their support over the years.

Saldívar’s family argued that she acted in self-defense due to how “violently” Selena had confronted her

Image credits: Prime Video México

Saldívar will remain behind bars at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit, a female prison located four miles north of Gatesville, Texas.

Despite her conviction, both Saldívar and her family remain steadfast in their claim that she deserves to be free.

Image credits: Selena

In a 2024 Peacock documentary titled Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, the former fanclub member argued that public opinion had sealed her fate before the trial even began.

Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Saldívar’s relatives maintain that, even if she had been carrying a gun to her meeting with Selena on that fateful day, she only used it in self-defense, reacting to how “violent” the singer had become.

“She was so thrown off with how forceful Selena was being; everything happened so fast,” the family member told the New York Post.

A former inmate, Yesenia Dominguez, also spoke with the outlet, suggesting that Saldívar remaining behind bars was in her best interest, as she risked becoming the target of fans seeking retribution.

“Everyone was always like, ‘Let me have five minutes with that b—h,’” Dominguez said. “Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena. There’s a target on her back.”

“Do the crime, do the time.” Netizens celebrated the parole denial, believing Saldívar should serve for life

