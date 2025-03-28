Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Who Assassinated Pop Star Selena Denied Parole, Family Tries To Shift Blame On Singer
Crime, News

Woman Who Assassinated Pop Star Selena Denied Parole, Family Tries To Shift Blame On Singer

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly three decades after the tragic murder of Mexican-American superstar Selena Quintanilla, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has ruled that her killer, Yolanda Saldívar, will remain behind bars.

The 64-year-old was denied parole yesterday (March 27), after serving 30 years of her life sentence. The ruling comes after a confidential review process that involved interviews and a detailed examination of case files.

Highlights
  • Yolanda Saldívar denied parole, will remain in prison.
  • Saldívar's family blames Selena's confronting style for her death, imply Saldívar acted in self defense.
  • Authorities argue Saldívar's 'conscious disregard' for life as reason for denial.
  • Her plea is set to be reconsidered in March 2030.

The decision follows Saldívar’s family defending her, suggesting that the singer’s death was partially caused by the “aggressive” way in which she confronted the prisoner during the monetary dispute that ended with Selena being shot.

“[Selena] came at her really aggressively,” the family member said. “If Selena had confronted her differently, this never would have happened.”

RELATED:

    Selena Quintanilla’s killer, Yolanda Saldívar, was denied parole after her family tried to blame on the beloved singer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman involved in pop star Selena's assassination, in prison attire, against a gray backdrop.

    Image credits: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

    The legendary life of the “Queen of Tejano Music” was tragically cut short when Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club and manager of her boutique shot her in the back after an argument.

    Saldívar’s devotion to the singer turned into an obsession, with her room covered in posters of Quintanilla and an altar where she burned candles in the artist’s name.

    Pop star Selena smiling in a white dress at an awards event.

    Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their relationship deteriorated when Saldívar became a business associate. She became jealous of Quintanilla’s employees and partners and abandoned her duties out of scorn, at one point embezzling more than $60,000 from fan club donations and boutique revenue.

    Two women smiling together, linked to pop star Selena's case.

    Image credits: Oxygen

    On March 30, 1995, the singer confronted Saldívar, who fatally wounded Quintanilla after the meeting. Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole 30 years after the gruesome murder.

    Now, 30 years later, the parole process came to a premature end after her parole plea was denied, being pushed back to March 2030, when the process is set to be reopened.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Saldívar is considered a threat to public security due to her “conscious disregard” for human life

    Woman involved in pop star Selena's assassination, facing parole denial, looking serious.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    The board’s decision not to release Saldívar was reportedly based on the brutality of the crime. 

    Her attack didn’t immediately end the singer’s life, as one of the bullets ruptured an artery, after which Selena managed to escape the room and warn the hotel’s staff before ultimately collapsing on the floor.

    Two individuals seated at a table, discussing the pop star Selena assassination case.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to authorities, Saldívar’s actions demonstrated a “conscious disregard” for human life, meaning she’s still considered a threat to public safety.

    The ruling was well received by both fans and the immediate family of Selena, who dreaded the idea of Saldívar being free.

    Woman escorted by officers in a hallway after parole denial for pop star assassination.

    Image credits: KVUE

    “While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” said Chris Pérez, Selena’s husband, who released a statement on behalf of the singer’s loved ones.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The family also assured fans that they will continue to celebrate Selena’s legacy, and thanked them for their support over the years.

    Saldívar’s family argued that she acted in self-defense due to how “violently” Selena had confronted her

    Elderly woman in a white shirt, related to Selena's assassination parole news.

    Image credits: Prime Video México

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Saldívar will remain behind bars at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit, a female prison located four miles north of Gatesville, Texas.

    Despite her conviction, both Saldívar and her family remain steadfast in their claim that she deserves to be free.

    Smiling woman in a glittery purple dress on stage, under bright lights.

    Image credits: Selena

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a 2024 Peacock documentary titled Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, the former fanclub member argued that public opinion had sealed her fate before the trial even began.

    A singer passionately performing on stage, holding a microphone, with eyes closed and wearing a dark outfit.

    Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    Saldívar’s relatives maintain that, even if she had been carrying a gun to her meeting with Selena on that fateful day, she only used it in self-defense, reacting to how “violent” the singer had become.

    “She was so thrown off with how forceful Selena was being; everything happened so fast,” the family member told the New York Post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A former inmate, Yesenia Dominguez, also spoke with the outlet, suggesting that Saldívar remaining behind bars was in her best interest, as she risked becoming the target of fans seeking retribution.

    “Everyone was always like, ‘Let me have five minutes with that b—h,’” Dominguez said. “Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena. There’s a target on her back.”

    “Do the crime, do the time.” Netizens celebrated the parole denial, believing Saldívar should serve for life

    Comment on parole denial for Selena's assassin, expressing satisfaction with the decision.

    Comment on parole denial for Selena's assassin, expressing satisfaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing parole denial related to Selena's assassination case.

    Comment discussing the woman who shot Selena, expressing opinions on her motives and prison life.

    Text message discussing the safety of the woman who assassinated pop star Selena remaining in prison.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on denied parole for woman who assassinated pop star Selena.

    Kelly Omar comments on the denied parole for the woman who assassinated pop star Selena.

    Text screenshot discussing blame on pop star Selena's assassination.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment comparing family blame shift to provoking actions, related to denied parole for Selena's assassination.

    Comment discussing accountability related to Selena's assassination and parole issues.

    Comment reacting to denied parole for Selena's assassin, expressing anger and disdain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on denial of parole for woman involved in Selena case.

    Comment discussing the denied parole of the woman who assassinated pop star Selena.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on the denial of parole for the woman who assassinated pop star Selena, discussing blame and family statements.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But... if she was denied, because what she originally did was too gruesome, why was there even a parole hearing in the first place? Because they already knew that it was gruesome back then, I'm very confused why they didn't decide beforehand that she wasn't eligible for a parole hearing, if they're just gonna deny it based on the crime itself, and not on her behavior in prison or how her thinking has changed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But... if she was denied, because what she originally did was too gruesome, why was there even a parole hearing in the first place? Because they already knew that it was gruesome back then, I'm very confused why they didn't decide beforehand that she wasn't eligible for a parole hearing, if they're just gonna deny it based on the crime itself, and not on her behavior in prison or how her thinking has changed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda